GOtv Boxing Night 22: WBF Title, A Chance Of A Lifetime – Babyface
West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, has described his forthcoming World Boxing Federation (WBF) International title clash with Ghana’s Emmanuel Quartey as a chance of a lifetime.
Tidesports source gathe-red that Baby Face is scheduled to fight Quartey in one of the two WBF title bouts at GOtv Boxing Night 22 holding on New Year’s Day.
Speaking in Lagos yes-terday, the undisputed WABU champion, said he has always dream of being known globally for his boxing prowess.
He added that winning the WBF International title is the first step towards the realisation of that dream.
“I’ve been national champion and I’m the reigning WABU champion. I’m proud of those two titles, but the WBF title is on a different level.
“It is like the gateway to global recognition and I will give my all to win it. Quartey or is it quarantine will know what will hit him, but he won’t be able to do anything about it.
“This is not just a fight between us, but also one between Nigeria and Ghana. Nigeria will win. Mark my words,” he said.
According to Flykite, organisers of the event, GOtv Boxing Night 22, will be stage five while other fights will take place behind closed doors in line with prescribed COVID-19 safety measures.
The event will be broadcast live on GOtv Select 2 (Channel 34) and DStv Channel 209.
The other WBF Inter-national title bout will see Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, WABU light-weight champion, taking on Mkwalekwa Salehe Omari of Tanzania.
Oladosu has called on Nigerians to pray for his success in his bid to win the prestigious title.
The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer.
The Nigeria Team Boycott Everything You Need To Know So Far
2020 has been a strange year for everyone as a majority of our lives have been put on hold as a result of the pandemic. However, with the return of sport well and truly underway across the globe, it is the Nigerian team that has been in the news regarding their frustrations with the NFF and the government. In this article, we will be providing you with insight into the Nigerian Team and the potential Boycott of their upcoming games.
A Proposed Boycott From The Nationals Team Before Away Fixture
The country of Africa has seen a huge amount of disruption within their government as well as several other pressing issues such as the ending Sars movement and the dealing of the Covid-19 pandemic this has led to a vast amount of disruption at this time. The first boycott that we have seen with the Nigerian football team is the African Nations Cup Finals in 2011. This was one of the many events at this time that kickstarted the beginning of change and conversation surrounding the current government in South Africa at the time.
The reason for pulling out of the competition at that time was down the level of security that they would be met with. Not only were the team concerned, but the nigeran ruler Sani Abacha was one of the many people that said Nigeria was not allowed to take part in the sporting event. This caused an issue for the popularity of the Nigerian team at this time as the Confederation of African Football threatened the Nigerian National team with a six-month ban from the championships as a result of pulling out of the major sporting competition.
The Argument Over 18 Months Of Bonuses And Allowances
Since then, there have been some changes to the way that the Nigerian nationals’ team have been treated, however, there are still substantial changes that need to be made for them to feel appreciated and continue to play without a national boycott. One of the sticking points is of course the issue of pay. With a total of 18-months’ worth of allowances, pay and bonuses still yet to be paid, this has been a huge sticking point for the team. With a national boycott looming there are many wondering how much disruption this will cause to the cup as the Nigerian team are one of the most popular set to compete. Without them participating, this can have a significant impact on sports betting in the country as this is an industry that is already suffering losses as a result of the Pandemic with many betting websites concerned about whether or not they will be able to take bets for the national team moving forward. Which is another area of concern for the government that adds up to the taxation issues that SBO mentions for example. And, finally, this has also left the Nigerian Football Federation scrambling to make sure that all of these issues are ironed out so that the team can get back on track to play in their upcoming tournaments.
Tensions Between The Government And The NFF
With a long-standing history of corruption within the government of large parts of Africa, there have always been tensions when it comes to finances. With funding coming directly from the government there have been issues surrounding the payment of not only the players but the staff themselves. However, with the pandemic still sweeping across the world, there are many wondering whether the league may be in trouble as the government continues to have their own financial issues during this time of ongoing uncertainty.
In addition to this, the ongoing issue surrounding the ending of Sars in Africa has been another huge issue for those living there. With the issue reaching ahead this year, many superstar athletes from across the globe have called out Sars for their treatment of the Nigerian people and have called for the Special Anti-Robbery Squad to be disbanded due to the gross misconduct in the country. One of the superstars that have been the most outspoken at this time is John Ogu who has called on the Nigerian team to boycott the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations away fixtures.
The Future Of Football In Nigeria
Though there have been several steps in the right direction when it comes to the future of Football in Africa and their own leagues, there is still a long way to go when it comes to the payment of players and the treatment of staff in order for it to be as successful as major sporting leagues from the UK and other parts of the world.
Whether you have been following the league for a long time now and placed your bets on it or you are new to the world of Football, there is plenty to look forward to with the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
We’re Ready For 2nd Valuejet Para Tennis Open – Players
Paralympic players for the second annual Value-jet Para Table Tennis Open say they are ready for the championship opening today in Lagos.
Tidesports source gathered that the three-day competition will hold at Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.
Some of the players who had arrived in Lagos said that the tournament would provide an opportunity to end the year 2020 on a good note, despite COVID-19 induced challenges.
Victor Farinloye, a Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games-bound athlete, said the battle for the podium was becoming tougher with the emergence of new players outside Lagos.
Farinloye, who qualified for Tokyo 2021 Para-lympic Games following his triumph in the men’s class eight at the 2019 African qualifiers in Egypt, says he is eager to affirm his supremacy in the country.
“I am happy that we are having this kind of tournament to end the year; particularly this 2020 that has been challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has prevented us from com-peting internationally, but with the staging of this tournament, we are happy that the sponsors and organisers kept faith.
“I am looking forward to showing my class in the competition, also to show that my qualification was not a fluke,” Farinloye said.
On his part, Olufemi Alabi, also Tokyo 2021 bound, said the compe-tition would be a serious battle in the men’s class 9-10; with keen competition from Tajudeen Agunbiade.
Alabi, a gold medalist at Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games, said he was excited that they were competing again after the ease of the lockdown.
“I am excited that we are competing again, particu-larly against the backdrop of COVID-19 challenges.
“This will surely put us in good shape going into the year of the Paralympic Games.
“I know my class is tougher and this will surely bring out the best in us, but I am sure I would not disappoint my fans,” Alabi said.
Sunday Odebode, the Coordinator of the tourna-ment, said that this year’s entries have been over-whelming despite being a national event.
Tidesports source reports that the champion-ship is organised by Sunday Odebode Founda-tion in collaboration with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) with support from the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).
