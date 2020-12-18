World
China’s Space Agency Set To Cooperate With NASA
The Chinese Government is ready to cooperate with the United States in the space field on the basis of equality and mutual respect, Vice Administrator of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) Wu Yanhua said yesterday.
Wu added that Beijing was ready to share samples of lunar soil collected by the Chang’e 5 spacecraft.
Earlier in the day, the Xinhua news agency reported that the return capsule of China’s Chang’e 5 spacecraft had landed in the northern part of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, bringing lunar samples to the Earth.
China has, thus, become the third country – following the U.S. and the Soviet Union – that successfully conducted such a mission.
“The Chinese government is ready to share lunar soil samples with colleagues from foreign organisations and scientists, including relevant data for scientific research,’’ Wu said.
At the same time, the vice administrator recalled that back in 2011, the U.S. enacted a law that restricts NASA’s and other U.S. government agencies’ cooperation with the CNSA.
“Whether we will be able to cooperate depends on the U.S. government’s policy.
“We are ready to develop friendly cooperation with the U.S., both with state agencies and companies, on the basis of equality and mutual respect,” Wu added.
On November 24, the Chang’e 5 lunar sample-return mission was successfully launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Centre in Wenchang, in China’s Hainan island province, using the Chinese heavy-lift launch vehicle Chang Zheng 5 (Long March 5).
The spacecraft landed on the moon on December 1st
UN Agency Seeks Extra $204m For Zimbabwe As Hunger Bites
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) yesterday appealed for an additional 204 million dollars to support four million of the most food insecure Zimbabweans for the next six months.
Francesca Erdelmann, WFP Zimbabwe’s representative said this in Harare.
Drought in 2019 and this year have left millions facing hunger.
That includes about one-third of the rural population, who are expected to face “crisis’’ or “emergency’’ levels of hunger, and 2.3 million hungry urban dwellers, WFP said.
An economic recession during the past two years has compounded the problem for the country of 15 million people.
“We are deeply concerned that if WFP does not receive enough funding to reach the four million people it intends to, families will be further pushed to the limit,” Erdelmann said.
The additional funding would allow WFP to provide the minimum amount of emergency food assistance to the most vulnerable 3.5 million rural and 550,000 urban citizens.
While COVID-19 had aggravated food insecurity in both rural and urban areas of the country, WFP said many of its traditional donors were also struggling in the wake of the impact of the pandemic on their own economies.
Zimbabwe spent 458 million dollars importing food, mostly grains during the first nine months of this year compared to 140.5 million dollars during the same period in 2019, according to treasury data.
Saudi Rushes Trial Of Women’s Rights Activist
Saudi authorities are rushing through the trial of a prominent women’s rights activist who campaigned for the right to drive, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said yesterday.
Loujain al-Hathloul was detained in May 2018 along with other activists. Most of them were campaigning for the right to drive, which was granted one month later. They were accused in court of terrorism-related crimes.
Her case was transferred to the Specialised Criminal Court in November where three hearings had already been held. A verdict is expected to be announced during a fourth hearing, scheduled for Dec. 21.
However, family members were also informed this week of another hearing at the previous court, “creating more confusion and uncertainty surrounding al-Hathloul’s case,’’ HRW said.
The group has previously criticised the Specialised Criminal Court for unfair trials and lengthy jail sentences for human rights activists.
“The Saudi authorities are trying to publicly stigmatise Loujain al-Hathloul,’’ said Adam Coogle, Deputy Middle East Director at HRW.
Al-Hathloul faces charges that carry a potential sentence of 20 years in prison, HRW said.
