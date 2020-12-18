Activist Tasks Multinationals On Host Communities Dev

The Akwa Ibom State Government has commended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approving the construction of the Ibom Deep Seaport project for the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, gave the commendation in a statement in Uyo, yesterday.

Ememobong said that the state government was deeply touched by the gesture and thanked members of FEC, led by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for the approval.

The state government also commended the Minister of Transport, the Nigerian Ports Authority, other agencies and every official of the Federal Government involved in the landmark decision.

The commissioner also appreciated the efforts of the Technical Committee for the Implementation of the Deep Seaport led by Mrs Mfon Usoro as well as officials of the Akwa Ibom State Government, who worked tirelessly to achieve the success.

“With this development, His Excellency, Gov. Udom Emmanuel will soon lay out a full scale implementation plan for both the Deep seaport and the Liberty Oil and Gas free Zone, also recently approved,’’ Ememobong said.

He said that the approval was coming on the heels of the vigorous push by the Udom Emmanuel led- administration to actualise long awaited vision.

The Tide reports that FEC at its meeting on Wednesday approved construction of the Ibom Deep Seaport.

Meanwhile, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) says it will begin contract signing and implementation for the National Public Security Communications (NPSC) project and the Ibom Deep Seaport project.

The commission, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the decision followed the FEC’s approval of Full Business Case (FBC) Compliance Certificates for the two projects.

The NPSC project is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project between the Ministry of Police Affairs and MPS Technologies Limited, a special purpose vehicle incorporated by Mobitel Limited to manage the NPSC Concession.

The commission said: “The objective of the project is to rehabilitate, upgrade and operate the system in order to more efficiently provide specialised security and surveillance services to the Nigerian Police Force on a sustainable commercial basis and generate revenue.

“The Ibom Deep Seaport, on the other hand, is a greenfield port development integrated within the Ibom Industrial City (IIC) Free Zone development.”

Located in the South East of Akwa Ibom, it was concessioned by Bolloré-PCI Consortium, the statement said.

The Tide reports that the Ibom Deep Sea Port aims to become the Eastern Gateway of Nigeria, providing vital port capacity for the country.

It is projected to provide the much needed container handling and storage capacity, import capacity for petroleum products, provide import capacity for vehicles and provide dedicated import capacity for food and agricultural products.

It is also expected to provide dedicated export capacity for industrial output and natural resources and be a logistics base and regional trading hub in West Africa.