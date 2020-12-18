9.5m Nigerian Girls Not In School, UNFPA Confirms

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has restated the need for governments to institute an enduring reward system for war veterans to justify the ultimate sacrifices they make in keeping Nigeria safe and united.

The governor said officers of the Armed Forces would be emboldened to continue to put their life at great risk in defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria when they know that there was a permanent reward system established to cater for them or their families.

He stated this at the 2021 Emblem Appeal Fund Launching to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration which held in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor explained that most people do not quite appreciate the enormity of the hardship and trauma families go through losing their breadwinners who had volunteered to be part of the security agencies.

Wike said that if not for the soldiers and other security agencies who put their lives on the line daily to protect the rest of the citizens, perhaps, insurgency in some parts of the country would have been worse.

He stated that one of the reasons why some policemen were targeted and killed during the #EndSARS protest, was merely because they prevent crimes in society.

“Soldiers go to war, many of them come back wounded, and many of them die in the battle field. During the civil war, just to keep Nigeria one, people died. So, you don’t understand what it takes for someone to volunteer and say that I want to be one of those who would protect our territorial integrity.

“Government must find something to put permanently on ground, so, that it will give them that assurance that, yes, indeed it’s worthy to die for the country.”

The governor also assured that his administration would continue to offer members of the state branch of the Nigerian legion necessary support that would cushion economy hardship on them.

Wike used the occasion to redeem the sum of N171million, he pledged to the Nigerian Legion for the scholarship of their children.

He also donated N20million to launch the emblem, and enjoined the 23 local government councils in the state to donate N1million each to support the launch.

On his part, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo said that the Emblem Appeal Launching offers another opportunity for well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to support the veterans for their sacrifices and also to boost their morale to elicit optimal performance.

Danagogo said that the Wike-led administration had over the years invested generously in promoting the welfare of members of the state chapter of Nigerian Legion.

He stated that the governor recently gave N20million each to widows of the six soldiers and four police officers who were killed by militants of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who hijacked the #EndSARS protest in Oyigbo.

The Rivers State Chairman of Nigeria Legion, ACG Justice Chichi, noted that Nigeria was still immersed in the fight against Boko Haram, bandits and other forms of insurgency, adding that the security agencies were operationally ready to confront them as a commitment to protecting the sovereignty of Nigeria and ensure safe climate for steady economic growth.

He thanked the governor for the support given to the legion to serve as their major benefactor, and appealed to him to fulfill the pledge of fund for the scholarship scheme meant for children of war veterans.