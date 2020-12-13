Nation
Civil Servants With Disabilities Seek Special Allowance
The National Civil Servants Association of Persons with Disabilities (NCSAPWDs) on Friday appealed to the Federal Government to provide special allowance to people living with disabilities to ease their daily challenges.
Member of the association, Dr Samuel Eny-Ebifa, made the appeal in Abuja at a one-day Disability Workshop organised by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in commemoration of the International Day for Persons With Disability (PWDs).
Eny-Ebifa said the allowances would enable them provide their basic needs such as wheelchair and Braille machines computer software which were expensive and not easily affordable for people with disability.
“A person who lost some of the ability or use of some organs of the body is disable and this makes our daily lives more difficult when it comes to accessing certain services and support.
“We are appealing for a special disability allowance that will go a long way to cushion some of the costs and expense that we make due to our special needs.
“A disability allowance may seem unnecessary to others but it will go a long way to ease major challenges associated with inclusiveness, accessibility and accommodation in terms of a better environment devoid of physical and invisible obstacles to basic human needs,” he said.
He stressed the need for the society to desist from seeing PWDs as misfits, but rather accept them as normal human beings facing certain challenges.
Director, Human Resources and Management in the ministry, Mrs Osunkoya Olufunke, urged Nigerians to give PWDs their rightful place in the society by making conscious effort to include them and make special provisions for their needs.
“The Federal Government will continue to give PWDs their rightful place because people with special needs deserve to be treated just like everyone else.”
The Convener of the event, Mr Daniel Isiuwe, emphasised the need for the public to understand the challenges of PWDs and give them equal opportunities and treatment.
He also urged their superiors in office to give them work to do just like their other colleagues because they could equally do as much as others if given the chance and opportunity.
“People with disabilities are very intelligent and can compete well if afforded the opportunity free of discrimination; this is our message to all.
“We want more and greater inclusion in the scheme of things because people with disability can achieve great things as we have seen many PWDs such as Dr Ebifa excelling in their various fields,” he said.
The convener of Engraced Ones Prayer Support and Advocacy Initiative for Special Needs, Mrs Biboara Yinkere, urged the public to desist from discriminating against children and people with special needs.
Yinkere, sharing her experiences as a mother with a down’s syndrome child, said many people, especially mothers, see special needs children as a scourge in the society and that should not be so because having certain challenges do not make anyone less human.
“My experience with my daughter’s down syndrome has broadened my mind to the challenges faced by PWDs, especially the way people tend to look at them and how expensive their needs are.
“We spend hundreds of thousands of naira to enroll my daughter on special school and on therapy, so you can imagine how costly it is to get them any form of support.
‘You can also imagine how poor parents are coping with the challenges,” she said.
While giving an exposè on her book, Ability in Disability, Miss Nnenna Alabukwu advised PWDs to see their circumstance as a challenge, but should strive to achieve what others can do.
Nigerians Spend $1bn To Buy Citizenship, Golden Visas Abroad
Some rich Nigerians have spent over $1billion this year alone buying themselves citizenship of other countries or golden visas as they plan ahead for safe haven should Nigeria collapse as a nation.
The $1billion is a conservative estimate, given the number of applications processed by the citizenship advisory firms.
According to a report published by Al Jazeera, more Nigerians paid for citizenship or golden visas this year, than in other years.
At London-based Henley & Partners, one of the world’s largest citizenship advisory firms, applications by Nigerians increased by 185 per cent during the eight months to September 2020, making them the second-largest nationality to apply for such schemes after Indians.
More than 1,000 Nigerians have enquired about the citizenship of another country through Henley & Partners this year alone, which Paddy Blewer, head of marketing, said “is unheard of.
“We’ve never had this many people contacting us”, Blewer said.
Arton Capital, a citizenship advisory group, said demand from Nigerian families for Antigua and Barbuda citizenship is up 15 percent this year compared with the last.
St Lucia has also seen a record number of Nigerians applying in 2020.
CEO of the St Lucia Citizenship-by-Investment Unit, Nestor Alfred, said “It’s more than it’s ever been over the past four years”.
The rush to escape from Nigeria reached the apogee in July, with the Coronavirus epidemic raging.
Another propelling factor has been the recent #EndSARS protest, according to the report.
A Nigerian interviewed, cited the escalation of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria as a reason wealthy Nigerians started looking more seriously at citizenship abroad.
“Those with medical conditions that could not fly out – a lot of them are buying passports just because if there is any problem they can fly out,” said Olusegun Paul Andrew, 56, a Nigerian entrepreneur and investor who spends much of the year in the Netherlands.
“Flying out” of Nigeria is hard and not just because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Just 26 countries allow Nigerian passport holders visa-free entry; many of them part of West Africa’s ECOWAS arrangement.
Both the United Kingdom and Europe’s Schengen zone require Nigerians to obtain visas ahead of travelling.
For the wealthy, this is too much hassle.
“They don’t want to be queuing for visas for any EU country or whatever,” Andrew said.
Instead, why not purchase the citizenship of a country with visa-free access to Europe?
According to the report, the destinations of Nigerians seeking citizenship or golden visas are Malta and many Caribbean nations.
In Malta, all they need to do for citizenship is to have an investment of between $100,000 to $800,000 in the country.
In St Kitts and Nevis, a passport can cost as much as $400,000.
The passport opens doors to Europe and America, where they do not to get visas anymore.
Bimpe, a wealthy Nigerian who was interviewed for the report said she has three passports: one Nigerian, which she says she never uses, and two from Caribbean nations – St Kitts and Nevis – and Grenada.
“The St Kitts and Nevis passport, which cost her $400,000 via a real estate investment programme, was useful when she travelled between London and New York on business as it allows for visa-free travel to the UK and Europe. But now that she has retired in Abuja, Bimpe, whose husband has passed away, wants her three adult sons to have the same opportunities to travel and live abroad.
“My kids were interested in visa-free travel. They are young graduates, wanting to explore the world. So, that was the reason for my investment,” she explains.
“Her investment to gain a Grenada passport for herself and her sons took the form of a $300,000 stake in the Six Senses La Sagesse hotel on the Caribbean island, which she bought in 2015 through a property development group called Range Developments. Like most countries offering their citizenship for sale, Grenada allows real estate investments to qualify for a passport”.
Suspected Herdsmen Kill Four In Benue …As Soldiers Crush Three Bandits
Four persons were killed and seven others injured in a renewed attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen, last Friday night at Tse Angbande, a suburb of Makurdi, the capital city of Benue State.
The incident, according to locals, happened around 11pm, and a family was almost wiped out in the attack.
A local who simply identified himself as Ityavya said an elderly man identified as Emberga Akwa; his brother, Innocent Akwa; son, Terhemba Akwa; and an in-law known as Orban were killed in the attack.
The injured include a wife to the murdered son, Veronica Akwa; a nursing mother who was hit in the leg, and Ephraim Akwa, amongst others.
At the time our correspondent visited the village, people have deserted the area while apprehension has gripped the nearby villagers in Adaka community, all in Makurdi Local Government Area.
Friday night attack came barely four days after suspected herdsmen killed a man and his wife at Adaka in Makurdi before they were repelled by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke who killed three of them.
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who visited the scene of the attack, yesterday morning alongside the state Commissioner of Police, Mukkadas Garba, condemned the barbaric act.
Ortom, who condoled the families of the deceased, assured the people that security had been beefed up to ensure 24 hours vigilance in the affected area to prevent a recurrence, adding that the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state must continue.
The governor also visited victims of herders’ attack at the hospital, yesterday.
The victims, who escaped the attack, were receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.
Ortom, addressing newsmen during the visit, said the state government would take over the treatment of those injured and are being treated.
He acknowledged President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to security agencies to tackle terrorists operating in the country.
The governor stressed that his administration would not relent until herdsmen attacks on his people end.
Three suspected armed bandits were shot dead at Adaka community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State following a gun battle with the troops of the joint military spike operation code named Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).
The incident happened at Adake, on Makurdi–Naka-Adoka Road, just five kilometres away from Makurdi.
The armed bandits stormed Adaka settlement, a suburb of Makurdi, the state capital and shot sporadically into the air to scare away inhabitants.
In the melee that ensured, they robbed members of the community of their belongings.
Luck, however, ran out of them as a distress call was put across to the military personnel who were on their vehicle patrolling the area.
The OPWS engaged the bandits and three of them were shot dead while others fled into the bush.
Three AK-47 were also recovered from the bandits.
Reacting on the incident, Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini said his patrol team had an encounter with some armed bandits around Adaka community.
“Our troops are on top of the situation and will do everything possible with other security agencies on ground to protect the people,” Yekini said.
ICC Probes Military, Boko Haram For War Crimes, Murder, Others
The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, says the court has found a reasonable basis to begin investigating members of the Nigerian Security Forces for crimes against humanity, which they allegedly committed in the course of prosecuting the counter-insurgency war in the North-East.
Bensouda said the ICC was probing the Nigerian Armed Forces for conscripting children below the age of 15 into the military and “using them to participate actively in hostilities; persecution on gender and political grounds; and other inhumane acts.”
She said just like the Boko Haram insurgents, members of the Nigerian Security Forces were facing allegations of war crimes like murder, rape, torture and cruel treatment, are being probed by the ICC.
Apart from these, Bensouda said the ICC was probing members of the Nigerian Security Forces for “enforced disappearance; forcible transfer of population; outrages upon personal dignity; intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population as such and against individual civilians not taking direct part in hostilities and unlawful imprisonment.”
This was contained in a statement, yesterday titled, “Statement of the Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, on the conclusion of the preliminary examination of the situation in Nigeria”.
The statement quoted Bensouda to have said, “These allegations are also sufficiently grave to warrant investigation by my office, both in quantitative and qualitative terms.”
Explaining that decision of the ICC to launch a full-blown probe, Bensouda said, “Today, I announce the conclusion of the preliminary examination of the situation in Nigeria.
“As I stated last year at the annual Assembly of States Parties, before I end my term as Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, I intend to reach determinations on all files that have been under preliminary examination under my tenure, as far as I am able. In that statement, I also indicated the high likelihood that several preliminary examinations would progress to the investigative stage. Following a thorough process, I can announce today that the statutory criteria for opening an investigation into the situation in Nigeria have been met.”
Bensouda said while her office recognised that the vast majority of criminality within the Nigeria situation was attributable to non-state actors, the ICC also found a reasonable basis to believe that members of the Nigerian Security Forces had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The ICC prosecutor said she had repeatedly stressed her aspiration for the Nigerian judiciary to address the alleged crimes against humanity, in line with her conviction that the goals of the Rome Statute were best served when states execute their own primary responsibility to ensure accountability.
But she said the reaction of the military was that allegations of crimes against humanity against troops had been looked into and dismissed.
However, she said the ICC had seen some efforts made by the prosecuting authorities in Nigeria to hold members of Boko Haram to account in recent years.
She said, “However, our assessment is that none of these proceedings relate, even indirectly, to the forms of conduct or categories of persons that would likely form the focus of my investigations. And while this does not foreclose the possibility for the authorities to conduct relevant and genuine proceedings, it does mean that, as things stand, the requirements under the Statute are met for my office to proceed.
“Moving forward, the next step will be to request authorisation from the judges of the Pre-Trial Chamber of the court to open investigations.”
Bensouda vowed that as she prepares to leave office, she would continue to take necessary measures to ensure the integrity of future investigations in relation to the situation in Nigeria.
She said, “As we move towards the next steps concerning the situation in Nigeria, I count on the full support of the Nigerian authorities, as well as of the Assembly of States Parties more generally, on whose support the court ultimately depends. And as we look ahead to future investigations in the independent and impartial exercise of our mandate, I also look forward to a constructive and collaborative exchange with the government of Nigeria to determine how justice may best be served under the shared framework of complementary domestic and international action.”
The Defence headquarters could not be reached for comment on Friday, as calls to the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, rang out.
He had yet to respond to an SMS seeking his reaction to the ICC statement as of the time of filing this report.
Reacting, the global rights group, Amnesty International, described the ICC probe of the Nigerian Armed Forces as a welcome development.
In a statement titled, ‘ICC: Milestone decision paves the way for full investigation into atrocities in Nigeria’, AI’s Director of Research and Advocacy, Netsanet Belay, said, “The ICC must immediately open a full investigation into atrocities committed during the conflict in North-East Nigeria.”
Belay said, “After years of calling on the ICC prosecutor to open a full investigation, this is the first meaningful step towards justice that we have seen for victims of atrocious crimes committed by all parties to the conflict in North-East Nigeria.
“This is an important milestone, but it must be followed with immediate action to open a full investigation. For the victims of war crimes and potential crimes against humanity to see justice, it’s crucial for the prosecutor to swiftly begin an effective and well-resourced investigation.”
Belay said victims had been waiting for justice for over a decade.
“The Office of the Prosecutor must now move swiftly to seek the judicial authority needed to initiate the full investigation; further delays will only serve to frustrate victims and run the risk of evidence and witness testimony being lost forever,” said Belay.
Similarly, Nigerian judicial watchdog, Access to Justice, said it was excited about the ICC decision, saying it sent the right signal that there would be consequences for crimes against humanity.
The Director, A2Justice, Joseph Otteh, said, “Access to Justice is excited about this news; we had been looking forward to this for a very long time now; we had been very concerned that the ICC had not been able to reach that determination sooner. But with the news today, we are very happy. This will send the right signal to those who have been prospering in impunity, those who have been killing people arbitrarily without a feeling that they would be called to account.”
Otteh noted that the ICC had shown that it could step in to seek redress for Nigerians where the Federal Government had failed.
Also, Executive Director, United Global Resolve for Peace, Mr Shalom Olaseni, said the ICC probe would give a robust shape to the search for the truth not only in the North-East but also regarding the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.
Describing it as a welcome development, the activist said Nigerians deserve to know the truth.
Olaseni said, “The International Criminal Court’s investigation of the Nigerian Army for human rights violations in its prosecution of the insurgency war against Boko Haram and its handling of the #EndSARS protest is a welcome development.”
Meanwhile, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has named three major locations where Boko Haram insurgents were hiding in the state.
Zulum revealed that the locations were the shores of the Lake Chad, Mandara Hills (mountains located along the Nigerian-Cameroon border), and the Sambisa Game Reserve.
The governor spoke during a live television programme titled, ‘Politics Today.’
During the programme, Zulum said although peace was gradually returning to many parts of the state, there were still some challenges, including the occupation of three named locations by the insurgents.
The governor also called on the military to “take the war” to the insurgents’ hideouts, while establishing stabilisation mechanisms to get rid of Boko Haram remnants after any aerial bombardment by the Air Force.
He said, “In terms of the military, their number is lean. We need more military personnel in Borno State. They are overwhelmed. For them to defeat the insurgents, the Nigerian Army needs to recruit more into the system because we have 27 local government areas, and then how many soldiers do we have? Honestly, there is a need for the Federal Government to recruit more youths into the Army and police to bridge the gap.
“The second thing is the presence of the insurgents on the shores of the Lake Chad, Sambisa Game Reserve and Mandara Hills. They leave these places and come to attack the people and then go back to the hideouts. We want the military to take the war to these three critical areas with a view to eliminating them.
“The military needs to do more because I don’t think they have access to these areas. The only solution for us to defeat the insurgents is to take the war to the shores of the Lake Chad, Mandara Hills and the Sambisa Game Reserve. All they (military) are doing now is a temporary solution. The permanent solution is to ensure the remnants of the insurgents are cleared from these three territories.”
Asked about the current security situation in the state, Zulum said between 2011 and 2015, 22 out of 27 local government areas were completely under the control of the insurgents, adding that about 5,000 classrooms, 800 municipal buildings and 736 energy distribution lines were destroyed.
“We had over 53,000 orphans and 54,000 widows during the period. (But) honestly speaking, we have started witnessing the gradual return of peace to Borno State from 2015 till date.”
He lamented that most of the local government areas were not accessible and that the government wanted to ensure that people have access to their means of livelihood.
Zulum commended the Nigerian Air Force, which he said had been doing “a very great job” in ensuring the elimination of the insurgents with their helicopters and others, adding, however, that military operations have to be followed by some stabilisation mechanisms to prevent the insurgents from returning to the areas.
The governor also insisted on his recommendation that the government should engage mercenaries to fight the insurgents.
The governor had while receiving a Federal Government delegation that visited him on November 30 to condole with the people of the state over Boko Haram’s killing of 43 farmers in the Zabarmari area of the state, made six recommendations on how the insurgents could be defeated.
When asked to react to the comment by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, that the country had what it needed to fight the war, Zulum said, “The recommendations I made are very valid. For anybody who wants to say the right thing, there is a need for us to follow these six recommendations.
“One of such recommendations is for the Nigerian government to look into the possibility of a coalition with its neighbours, especially the Republic of Chad to deplete the insurgents on the shores of the Lake Chad; coalition with the Cameroonians to defeat the insurgents in the Mandara Hills and I think for now we need the mercenaries to clear the Sambisa and defeat the insurgents in Sambisa Game Reserve. This is very important.”
When asked to clarify if the mercenaries he mentioned implied engaging soldiers from neighbouring countries, he said, “No, we have three areas in Borno State where the insurgents are right now living. One of these areas is the shores of Lake Chad. The other one is Mandara Hills and the third one is the Sambisa Game Reserve.
“The Lake Chad shores share boundary with the Republic of Chad; that is why I’m advocating for collaboration between the Chadian soldiers and the Nigerian army under the auspices of the Multinational Joint Task Force to form a coalition with a bid to defeating the insurgents on the shores of the Lake Chad.
“In the Mandara Hills, we are neighbours with Cameroon and Cameroonians will also partner with the Nigerian Army to clear the insurgents in the Mandara Hills, while the Sambisa Game Reserve is a very large area.”
He said while trying to give kudos to the Nigerian Army, there was the need for the country to look into the possibility of ending the insurgency.
Speaking on the calls for the sacking of the service chiefs, Zulum said that remained the prerogative of the President and that his main concern was peace and an end to the insurgency.
