Any Option For Power Privatisation?

Another batch of fifty trafficked Nigerian women rescued from Lebanon, were recently returned home. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, under the leadership of Julie Okah-Donli, must be commended for the success of this and similar exercises.

However, it is worrisome that despite the effort of government and other bodies in fighting human trafficking, the number of trafficked citizens never ends in spite of the dehumanizing treatment often meted out to them.

Just a few months ago, a Nigerian woman working as a maid in Lebanon was rescued after being put up for sale on Facebook for $1,000. We also know the story of Temitope Ariwole, a 31-year-old female Nigerian, who was abused by her employers in Lebanon. Fortunately, she was freed and brought back to the country after a save-my -soul video clip of hers went viral on social media.

According to the United Nations, thousands of women and girls from Nigeria and other African countries are trafficked every year. They are often lured away with promises of jobs in Europe or Asia but usually end up being exploited as domestic maids or compelled into prostitution.

Even on the African soil, the modern-day slavery thrives. Recall the CNN footage which showed African illegal migrants and refugees en route Europe being sold at slave markets in Libya. It is horrifying to see the pictures of these young men being treated like animals and to hear the auctioneers auctioning them at prices as low as $300 was very heartrending. And from the accent of a few of these migrants interviewed by the reporter, it was obvious they were Nigerians. Some of them narrated their dreadful ordeals in the hands of Libyan authorities.

Record numbers of migrants are dying in the Mediterranean and in the desert every year. In 2015, for instance, over a thousand asylum seekers were drowned. The death toll increases exponentially every year. Recently, 26 bodies of young Nigerians were discovered in the Mediterranean. The all-female migrants were said to have drowned while crossing the sea to Libya.

Incidentally, the deaths and the inhuman treatments have failed to deter others from risking the same fate. Some of the people in the footage earlier mentioned said they knew the enormity of the danger involved in migrating to Europe illegally through Libya, but they were prepared to take the risks instead of remaining in their countries. Like many other migrants, their explanations were simple. The risk of death at sea or desert is no worse than the dire circumstances they find themselves either in their home countries or in Libya.

The big question then is how did Nigeria get to this level where the citizens, especially the youths, would prefer to embark on suicidal missions instead of staying in the country? Yes, the government has done well in seeing that some trafficked citizens and illegal migrants are rescued from murky waters but what sincere efforts are made to stop them from leaving the country in the first place? What plans do governments at all levels have for the future of the country? With the huge and ever-rising debt profile of many states and the federal government, what hope does the country hold for future generation?

Therefore, to stem the flow of human trafficking and migration, our leaders must begin to make the country conducive for the citizens to dwell. They should give the people a responsible, quality leadership which will cater to the needs of the citizens. A situation where those in authority constantly siphon the treasury thereby impoverishing the people, will only make the people see migration to Europe irrespective of the risks therein as their only hope of survival and making it in life.

Young Nigerians depart the country in droves through all kinds of legal and illegal means every day in search of greener pastures. Had there been job opportunities for them, many of them probably would have preferred to remain in the country and contribute to its development.

However, our youths need to be re-orientated on the realities of life. They need to be reminded that there are no beds of roses anywhere in the world, not even Europe or America. Many migrants who could make it to Europe alive have been disappointed with the realities on the ground in these foreign countries.

Some have told tales about how the young Africans arriving in Italy fall into the clutches of prostitution networks and are used for all manners of despicable things. Many of them engage in all kinds of demeaning jobs to eke out a living. Those who visit or live in these oversea countries will usually tell you that to succeed in these countries one needs to work very hard.

The same hard work is the key to success in Africa, Nigeria in particular. Stories abound about how people rose from grass to grace in the country because they utilized the abundant opportunities in Nigeria and through hard work.

Recently, an impressive story was told of a second class upper female Nigerian graduate who after many years of unsuccessful search for a job, decided to learn painting and wall screeding. Today, she is a force to reckon with in that field with an exotic car, a well-furnished apartment and other possessions to show for her hard work.

So, instead of risking their lives in the desert and the Mediterranean, instead of being treated and sold as slaves, Nigerian youths should think of how to maximize the opportunities they have in the country and use their talents to develop their nation.

It is also imperative that parents should stop pushing their children to travel abroad to make money. Some parents even go to the extent of selling their properties for their children to embark on the nightmarish journey. Many people who yielded to such pressure are not alive today.

Most importantly, one would like to see the travel agents in Nigeria and other individuals involved in recruiting unsuspecting boys and girls for sex and labour trafficking punished. As long as those enriching themselves from these illicit trades go unpunished, as long as we all – government, parents, law enforcement agencies, youths and others – don’t take the right steps expected of us, the crime against humanity will not end. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”. – Edmund Burke.

By: Calista Ezeaku