Politics
INEC Assures On Free, Fair By-Elections In Lagos
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State yesterday met with various security agencies to ensure successful Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II by-elections on October 31.
INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Sam Olumekun, at meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), said that the commission was ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections without lowering the bar.
Olumekun commended security agencies’ contributions to the success of the 2019 General Elections, saying their demonstration of high sense of responsibility and professionalism led to the success of the elections.
“Security is key to the conduct of any election. There is the need for strong collaboration between the immigration and customs department to deal with the problem of alien voters, we cannot pretend that they are not among us.
“The police have the lead role over and above other agencies in the electoral security. The Air Force and the Navy are to assist INEC in accessing difficult terrains for logistics deployment if necessary.
“INEC is to make available the list of harmonised polling units and their locations for operational planning by the police and other security agencies.
“ The police should make available in advance manpower posting to polling units for the information of INEC.
“You will have observed that our performance has progressively been getting better and we cannot afford to lower the bar,” the INEC boss.
Olumekun, the co-Chairman of ICCES, said that security agencies were to arrange joint training for officers, and there was the need for preemptive raids in hot spots, to discourage tendencies of violence.
He said that the by-election became necessary as a result of the demise of the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District and the member, representing Kosofe State Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly.
Olumekun, who intimated the security agencies with the details of INEC preparations for them to key into by setting up a robust security architecture, said that INEC was prepared for a hitch-free exercise.
“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended) and the Electoral Act provide the process of election for the circumstance of a general election and when vacancies occur into elective positions.
“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police and gentlemen officers, we are here today because we are faced with another important assignment of conducting by-election into Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe II State Constituency.
“The commission is committed to conducting a free and fair election in accordance with our vision and mission, hence we plead for your total support to fight such malpractice as violence, vote buying, ballot snatching and the likes,” he said.
The INEC boss said that the commission had issued regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections under the COVID-19 pandemic period which should be strictly observed by all.
According to him, the Revised Code of Conduct and Rule of Engagement for security personnel must be followed while other officials will swear to the relevant oaths of office.
In his remarks, CP Hakeen Odumosu of Lagos State, who doubles as the co-Chairman of ICCES, assured that the security agencies would do everything possible to secure both electoral officers and materials.
Odumosu, who promised massive deployment by security agencies, said that all regulations, guidelines and rules of engagement for security officers for elections would be followed to the letter.
The Tide source reports that the meeting, held at Police Command Headquarters in Lagos, had representatives of various security outfits including the Police, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in attendance.
Others at the meeting were representatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Department of State Security (DSS), the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
Politics
Buhari Lacks Powers To Restructure Nigeria -Yakasai
Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the constitutional powers to restructure Nigeria.
He advised proponents of restructuring to channel their energies towards ensuring their representatives in the State and National Assemblies perform their statutory functions by providing the necessary legislative structure required to restructure the country.
Yakasai, who spoke in a telephone interview with our correspondent in Abuja said, “The President does not have the powers to restructure Nigeria.
“He can initiate a bill just like every other Nigerian and send the same to the National Assembly for necessary action.
“I will urge proponents of restructuring to send proposals to the national assembly and put pressure on their representatives to do the needful.
“We need to follow the necessary procedure to achieve desired goals. We are currently running a constitutional democracy which requires dialogue and consultation.
“Whatever the issues are, we can approach our legislators and ensure that our voices are heard,” he said.
The Second Republic Presidential Liaison Officer noted that Nigeria and Nigerians will be the better for it if issues were debated and agreements reached.
The General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and several other prominent Nigerians on Saturday called on the Federal Government led by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to urgently restructure the country to save it from breakup.
In an apparent response, the Presidency in a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, said, “This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the COVID-19 health crisis.”
Politics
Ondo: Abubakar, Monarchs Urge Peaceful, Credible Poll
Chairman, National Peace Committee (NPC), General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has urged stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and credible election in Ondo State ahead of the October 10 Gubernatorial Election.
Abubakar, who made the call in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, said it was the duty of the political parties, electorate, umpire and civil society groups to ensure a hitch-free and credible elections in the state.
“As stakeholders, we should live up to the principles of impartiality, neutrality and statesmanship during the election,” he said.
The former Head of State urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to exhibit utmost neutrality and sincerity in the conduct of the polls.
“The security agencies, INEC, civil societies, traditional rulers and electorate are all urged to support a peaceful process.
“The NPC will continue to preach peace in the electoral process, it is tough to navigate Nigeria’s political landscape, we all need to do our part,” he said.
Abubakar stated that the NPC would continue to work in line with its mandate, saying, “ we have worked tirelessly to support peaceful elections and facilitate a non-violent transfer of power”
He said that although pre-election periods were always fraught with fears of violence and threat to national unity, Nigerians must approach elections with a peaceful mindset.
“The efforts of the committee culminated in its contribution to the success of the governorship election in Edo state, so we should all support a peaceful process in Ondo state,” he said.
The NPC chairman further urged the voting public in Ondo state to adhere strictly to established prevention protocols against the Coronavirus during the election.
Similarly two prominent traditional rulers from Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State have called on gladiators in the Saturday’s governorship election in the state to embrace peace in the interest of the state.
This is even as the traditional rulers lauded the peaceful ways the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has been
Ugwuanyi Reassures On Capacity Building
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to build capacity in public institutions in the state.
The governor said this yesterday while laying the foundation for an ultra-modern Administrative Building at the State’s Assembly Complex in Enugu.
He said that the construction of the office complex was consistent with his administration’s policy of building capacity for the public institution to equip them for better service delivery.
“Strategic role in optimising service delivery and good governance in our state is self-evident.
“Importantly, we are blessed with responsive and responsible legislators, people of uncommon patriotism, legislative energy and passion under a competent leadership,” he added.
The governor described the House of Assembly, the second arm of government, as critical public institution vested with exclusive power of legislation, approval of political appointees and legislative oversight.
He attributed the recent renovation and upgrade of the State Judiciary Headquarters and construction of Customary Courts across the state as an indication of turning around public institutions in the state.
“Enugu parliament building, legislative complex, in its long history, has undergone series of renovations to improve the operating environment for the state parliament and enhance its performance.
