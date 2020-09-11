Opinion
COVID-19 And Other Deadly Ailments
Since the outbreak in epidemic cum pandemic proportion of HIV-AIDS, bird flu, SARS, keloids or bumps on the human scalps or skins, Ebola, Lassa Fever, Alzheimer disease, Parkinson’s syndrome, obesity and Zika, the world has known no respite.
In addition to these are so many cancerous ailments mostly associated with the internal organs and reproductive health system like prostate cancer, cervical cancer, Leukemia, colon as well as renal –kidney failure, hepatitis a, b, c e’tal. These are in no means exhaustive of the plethora of strange ailments plaguing the entire human race. Whether the advanced northern hemisphere or the under-developed southern hemisphere otherwise known as the Third World. To date, medical science and the advanced technology of the west is still grappling with how to combat these diseases, viz the disease origin, mode of transmission, best cure and mode of treatment and finding vaccines for them.
Enter, in this millennium, the Coronavirus scourge popularly known as COVID-19 which is ravaging the entire globe with symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and fever. Its basic mode of transmission is through droplets from one person to another, either when you hug, shake hands, touch infected surfaces or when an infected person coughs or sneezes and you are within two meters range. The best mode of prevention is by maintaining and keeping good personal hygiene, like regular washing of hands, avoiding crowded spaces by maintaining social distance, wearing of face masks, avoiding handshakes and embracing or hugging, etc.
This COVID-19 pandemic which was first discovered in Wuhan Province, China in December 2019 where the first casualty was recorded is now a global emergency health crisis that is almost bringing the world to its knees. Governments the world over have shut down their economies and even shut down the engine of government. With terms like economic lockdown or lockout, shut down and stay-at-home orders to its citizenry.
Never in the world’s history had humanity experienced this kind of phenomenon, where governments, economies and systems ground to a halt and came to a complete stand still, never in history, I stand to be corrected.
In Europe and the Americas as well as in Asia the fatality rates are high too unlike the cases in African countries where countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Cote D’Ivoire, Kenya etc. seem to be having the larger cases.
No entertainment, tourism or leisure – airports and seaports all dosed down. No ships or planes taking off or landing. Stadia and sports complexes closed down.
Be that as it may, poor sanitation or poor hygienic lifestyle and behaviour engenders air-borne and waterborne diseases mostly communicable and non-communicable. Diseases and illnesses stem from spread of germs, bacteria or virus or fungi. And these sicknesses always leave a people or community poorer and economically more under-developed and less productive like the Coronavirus scourge has proved.
The federal government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) headed by Mr Boss Mustafa and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), headed by Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu have been playing a great role in trying to curtail the transmission and spread of the Covid-19 scourge in Nigeria even though they were a little bit slow at the beginning but they later came to grasp with the issues at hand.
The COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as at now, records show about Fifty five thousand six hundred and thirty two (55,632) cases with about forty third thousand six hundred and ten (43,610) recovered cases or nursed back to health at various centres across the length and breadth of this great nation.
In fact, to have these relatively low statistics speaks volumes about our preparedness and handling of the Corona-virus scourge and is a pass mark to our health workers who are at the front line and our governments at the federal and state levels. Although some people are of the view that for a country as big and as populous as Nigeria perhaps those figures are under reported.
Also, I think the PTF and NCDC should endeavour to create more centres for testing, so that many more Nigerians can know their status and avail themselves the opportunity of testing. This will go a long way in helping the country have a clearer and more accurate picture of how many people are infected.
Meanwhile, as the world is poised to unravel this corona virus pandemic scourge, there’s a need for nations and all stakeholders to be united and to make more concerted efforts in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO) to forge a common front and force.
On a cheering note, some British scientists recently have come up with an antidote and vaccine for the Covid-19 plague and it is at the testing stage. It will still have to follow the WHO laid down protocol procedure for verification. When finally approved, it will have to be patented for a pharmaceutical company to market it.
Then governments in conjunction with the WHO and other multilateral organizations of the world, would see to how it can be mass produced and made affordable and available to most citizens of the globe whether in the advanced world or in the Third World.
Furthermore, the world economies and systems are sliding into an impending recession, one of the worst in world history, due to the effect of obvious closedowns and shutdowns of airports, sea ports and land borders (no international trade), no tourism, manufacturing concerns, businesses and offices. As a result, multilateral organizations like the World Bank, IMF, IFC and the AfDB need to help governments and economies come up with measures and policies, through moratoriums and relief packages that would help mitigate the effects of these economic shocks. Already most commodities in the international market are experiencing a down tide and many job cuts are imminent in so many countries.
As crude oil price in the international market, for instance, is at one of its lowest and this would have debilitating effect on Nigeria’s economy and other OPEC countries.
The world is watching; need I say more?
Ayooso, a public policy analyst, wrote from Port Harcourt.
All Critics Are Not Politicians
I have to charge all of you to defend the government vigorously and not allow any irresponsible and politically motivated statements to keep spreading falsehoods about this government. Information to the public should be better packaged, go on the offensive, we are proud of our achievements and we should blow our own trumpets.”
The above quote was from President Muhammadu Buhari’s closing remarks at the first year ministerial performance review retreat which was held at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He went further to score his administration high on all fronts including security, poverty alleviation, job creation, railway projects and others.
Surely, Buhari was right in demanding that the ministers should roll up their sleeves and fight for the government they serve as they were selected to help carry out his agenda. They are expected to be personally loyal to the president as well as his ideology and policy agenda. In my recent article titled, “As The Ministers Celebrate One Year In Office …”, suggestions were made on how the various ministries, agencies and parastatals can collaborate to help in realising the Next Level agenda of the president particularly his plan for his remaining three years in office which is to “Build a thriving and sustainable economy; enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; enlarge agricultural output for food security and export; attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other infrastructural development.
“Expand business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialisation; expand access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians; build a system to fight corruption, improve governance and create social cohesion; and improve security for all.”
However, the vigorous defense of the government shouldn’t be the duty of the ministers and those in authority alone. Many citizens will be ready and willing to do so if the government is transparent, honest and sincere in all its dealings and when they see the leaders walk their talk. A situation where those at the helm of affairs at different levels of government say one thing and do a different thing, will not encourage citizens to be the mouthpiece of the government at their various corners as they would have loved to.
Almost every election year, candidates of various political parties promise the citizens heaven on earth. They promise to ban all government officials from seeking medical care abroad; revive our minimally performing refineries to optimal capacity; end gas faring and ensuring sales of at least half of the gas produced within Nigeria; create at least an additional two million new middle-income home owners in our first year in government and one million annually thereafter; improve power generation and distribution; equalise naira and dollar; ensure free education; improve security and so on, only for them to renege on the promises or start giving all manner of excuses when elected into power. Tell me, how can the citizens proudly defend such a government?
Most patriotic Nigerians will be glad to guard the government if they are adequately carried along by their leaders and provided with the right information. A situation where the people are left in the dark or are belatedly informed about government’s policies and programmes, will cast doubts in their minds about the good intentions of government, thereby making their defense job a herculean task.
Last week, someone close to me almost had a heart attack, no thanks to the latest electricity tariff hike. She works with a non-governmental organization (which recently slashed the staff salary due to the economic effects of Covid-19 pandemic). Her husband is a staff member of a federal government agency. The family that lives in a three bedroom rented apartment in Life Camp axis of Abuja, has the habit of settling their utility bills at the beginning of the month. According to her, N20, 000.00 used to fetch them 761.8 units of electricity, which they struggle to manage for one month.
So as usual, she purchased N20, 000.00 worth of electricity via an online portal, buypower.ng. She was shocked to receive an SMS on her phone showing the unit purchased as 387.9. She went through the transaction record to see if she had done something wrong but all steps were rightly taken. She dialed the buypower.ng phone severally to get an explanation from them but it was engaged. She became alarmed. “With the meager 387.9 units, it means my home will be in darkness for half of the month? Does it mean we will be spending about N40, 000.00 on electricity every month? Where do we get such money from?” She cried. She made up her mind to go to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC)’s office to get to the root of the matter but the journey was cut short when she gathered through some phone calls that electricity tariff had been adjusted.
Apparently, she never saw it coming. She was probably one of those who believed the story that going by promises made by the federal government to the International Monetary Fund while seeking the $3.4 billion emergency financial assistance recently approved for the country, Nigerians will inevitably pay a much higher tariff for power but that it will start from 2021. Besides, the leadership of the National Assembly had announced some months ago that after a meeting with the regulators, NERC, and DISCOs representatives over the burning issue, the electricity tariff hike earlier scheduled for July 1, had been postponed until the first quarter of 2021 to enable Nigerians recover from the negative effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Days later, my friend got an SMS from AEDC informing her that from Tuesday, September 1, 2020, a new tariff called the Service Reflective Tariff, which comes with an adjustment in tariff based on hours of supply, would be implemented.
There are millions of people like this woman, who feel that some government policies are anti-people and that even though the government may have good intentions as often claimed, the way and manner these policies, projects and programmes are implemented make people doubt those intentions. So when people like this criticize the government, it is because they feel the pinch and want things done better in the interest of the generality of the people and the nation and not for political reasons as the president said.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Why Youth Restiveness Thrives
The words ‘youth restiveness’ have become a cliché to Nigerians over the years. This epidemic which has undoubtedly become endemic has been given different colorations. However, I view it as the uncontrolled, violent and unpleasant ways by which youth communicate their dissatisfaction to the government or people in authority over a perceived neglect of their demands and expectations.
The origin of this menace could be traced to the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria, where the youths felt that the government of the day was not living up to their expectations and yearning, and as a result took to arms, vandalisation of oil pipelines and kidnapping of expatriates just to drive home their points. This strategy, however, took a negative turn on the economy as oil companies have relocated their headquarters to Lagos and other parts of the country while expatriates ran for their lives, thereby crippling growth and development in the region and the country at large because the Niger Delta region is the region that generates the largest revenue for the Federal Government.
Today, we have experienced the proliferation of many restive groups in the country. Apart from the Niger Delta militant groups, there exist MASSOB, OPC, OMBATSE, the defeated Boko Haram and many more groups avenging one grievance or the other. Granted, these restive groups had or are still perpetrating unwholesome acts and gaining government’s attention wrongly, one cannot pretend not to agree with the fact that life is all about cause and effect and to every inaction, there is an action; to every reaction, there is a responsive reaction.
This then brings us to the big question; ‘what could be the causes of these unwarranted restiveness or are they actually warranted? After much pondering and wondering, the following factors were deduced as the possible causes of youth restiveness.
Unemployment: This factor has become a protracted ailment in Nigeria. There are over 20 million unemployed youths ranging from graduates, skilled to unskilled teeming youths who have been denied the opportunity to make a meaning out of their lives.
Since the government always acknowledges this factor to the point that they reflect it in their manifestos, they should rise up to the occasion and do the needful to create job opportunities. Although the Federal Government is gradually stepping on the pedal, the state governments are expected to synergise.
Arming of youths by politicians: For some years, now, power tussle in Nigeria has become a do-or-die affair, a battle for only the strong hearted, politicians now distribute arms to the youths for electioneering purposes, political assassination, ballot box snatching etc and thereafter, abandon them without engaging them in meaningful enterprises or retrieving the weapons they gave to them. These weapons are later used to terrorise the populace through robbery, kidnapping, cultism etc.
When this act of restiveness has fully heated the polity to the point of explosion, even the pot-bellied politicians run abroad for safety, thereby turning the hunter to the hunted.
Corruption: The fact that Nigeria is corrupt is now stale news. Nigeria is now globally renowned for corruption to the point that a search for the word ‘corruption’ on the Internet will likely pop up the suggestion ‘corruption in Nigeria’. That Nigerians are a striking example of the paradox of poverty in the midst of plenty is now a cliché.
Although, some patriotic Nigerians may be in a haste to point out that Nigeria is not a lone ranger in this wilderness of corruption. But unlike in other countries where corruption is peculiar to the ruling class and high ranking public officials, corruption in Nigeria is a horizontal cankerworm that is clinging to the fabric of all, from the ruling class to the ordinary Nigerian. Corruption is everywhere in Nigeria, even in the air we breathe. Who will bell the cat?
However, I think there is still hope for Nigeria, especially now that the current administration has made fighting corruption its major agenda. Nevertheless, I urge the government to look into the following suggestions for possible solutions to this menace;
First is the value reorientation of the youths. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) should embark on massive sensitization and re-orientation of the youth, acquainting them with their rights and responsibilities as citizens of this great country.
Secondly, the government should continue to show serious commitment to the eradication of corruption by ensuring speedy trial and punishment of corrupt persons to serve as deterrent. Nigeria today is fighting to survive from the clutches of economic recession or retrogression as I choose to call it. This economic downturn from all indications was occasioned by the way and manner previous administrations, starting from the days of tyranny under the reckless regime of late Gen. Sani Abacha, to the immediate past administration, mismanaged the country’s fund with reckless abandon.
It is a paradox that a country so blessed by God with resources is now in a precarious situation, looking for help from within and outside to survive.
I applaud the efforts the current administration is making to bring corrupt public servants to book. However, it will be more rewarding if this fight against corruption is holistic enough and not targeted at the opposition alone. It should not be used as a tool to silence the opposition. This sanitization should cut across all and sundry who wear any label of corruption. Only then would Nigerians beat their chest and say ‘freedom at last’.
The government should also make serious efforts to create jobs to reduce the high level of youth unemployment which has been pushing the youths into crime. The youth are the most vibrant and active wing of any country’s population and as such should not be allowed to be idling. An idle mind, they say, is the devil’s workshop. When the active and adventurous mind of the youth is not meaningfully engaged, it engages itself.
Lastly, the government should promulgate laws stopping the use of thugs by politicians and rely more on the Department of State Service (DSS) and the police force for their protection.
It is not a crime for the youths to agitate for their rights, but the way and manner such agitations are communicated is of great concern, especially when it is done in a violent way. Therefore, I appeal to the youths of this great country to use constructive approach borne out of dialogue and good conscience to express and communicate their grievances to the government. It is only when this is done that we can be perceived as true leaders of tomorrow.
Mgboh writes from Port Harcourt.
On Kaduna’s Cosmetic Approach
Round the year, the local media content is replete with news of one genocidal activity in one part of the country or the other. Sometimes, a section of the country is victim while others spectator and vice versa. Sadly, no one spectating state or region had ever learnt from the mistake of the victim states.
Thus, reports had always been that of a people taken unaware by their attackers, submerged in the attack and probably consumed by a presumed helpless situation. Such is the case of the people of Southern Kaduna in Nigeria at the moment.
In months gone by, global attention was drawn to series of attacks unleashed on residents of Benue, Plateau, Bornu and lately Katsina States, just to mention but a few. Although the killers’ dagger is not totally withdrawn from these places, watchers of events, and the people of Kaduna State inclusive, have had to pass comments on what they consider the ideal roles of both the government and the people in such crisis situation.
It is indeed unthinkable that today, Kaduna State, having been hit by same illwind they have long watched from afar, still gropes in the dark, bereft of any idea of the way out of their situation. From existing reports, nine people were killed and 30 homes destroyed in March this year, in an attack by Fulani militia in southern Kaduna State, Nigeria. According to some survivors, the attack on the Nandu Gbok community in Sanga Local Government Area (LGA) began at around 4:00am. Victims included women and children.
The attack followed a series of militia raids on Kajuru LGA in southern Kaduna that have claimed at least 120 lives since February 9, 2019. In a statement issued on March 16, Hon Shehu Nicholas Garba, Representative for Jema’a/Sanga in Nigeria’s House of Representatives, had called for an urgent local and international response to the continuing violence.
This I guess must have informed Governor Nasiru El-Rufai’s move for a 24-hour curfew as a check to the renewed and ferocious attacks on communities in southern Kaduna as they now appear helpless. Unfortunately, despite the 24-hour curfew imposed on the embattled area of Southern Kaduna, it is surprising how killers still penetrated the area to unleash mayhem on their victims.
No fewer than 33 people are thought to have died in attacks on five communities in the Atyap Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA), southern Kaduna State, on 5th and 6th August. Twenty homes were reportedly burnt down in Apiashyim.
A survivor of the attack on Apiashyim informed Nigerian media that security operatives were made aware of the attack while it was underway, but only arrived after it was over, a reason for which he protested; “the security agencies are not here to protect us but to serve the interest of those attacking us.”
While a 24-hour curfew lasted, report said the militia went on to attack the Atakmawei community at around 12am on 6 August, killing 12 people and burning down 10 homes. Subsequent simultaneous assaults on Apyiako and Magamiya villages claimed three and five lives respectively, and several houses were burned down in both locations.
This is just the latest in a sustained campaign of violence targeting farming communities in southern Kaduna. It has been ongoing since January 2020, but surged during July. The writer is baffled at the Kaduna State government’s assertions that the area enjoys comprehensive security coverage, yet carnage remains on the increase.
In the light of these happenings, one struggles to justify the existence of a 24-hour curfew, which had been in effect in Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGAs since June11, 2020, and was later extended to cover Jema’a and Kaura LGAs, also in southern Kaduna. All thanks for its eventual relaxation.
Recall that a northern politician and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Tanko Yakassai, some time ago advised President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, to tackle violent killings in Southern Kaduna from the root and stop using cosmetic approaches.
The elder statesman said there was a need for a holistic approach in putting an end to the killings in the area, stating that the deployment of security in the area was like scratching the surface. He added that it would not provide any meaningful solutions to the problem confronting the people.
His position, that the issue of land conflict which he considers a major cause of the crisis in the area be addressed, was corroborated in a recent publication on This Day newspaper titled; Southern Kaduna: The Truth That Must Be Told. The newspaper unequivocally said, “the bloodshed of over 40 years history; past and present governments have failed to end it because the crux of the matter; land issue, is being window-dressed”.
According to the publication, “any government that wants an end to the killings must tackle the land issue once and for all. This is the only way all the communities in Southern Kaduna can live in peace with each other. Leaders of all the parties must be brought to a round table for amicable settlement. A government capable of doing this will be glaringly impartial”.
As it is often said in law, in the words of two or more witnesses, truth is established, Governor El Rufai can do better by re-evaluating his original strategies with a view to ascertaining how well they have fared on the short run. Have they served his purpose especially the 24-hour curfew?
Instead of protecting villagers, the curfew not only subjected them to privations, but also made them sitting targets for militia who continued to attack at will. A statement by the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, described how “parents couldn’t go out and look for food for their starving children, while the sick were trapped at home.
In all sincerity, nothing less than hitting the nail at head, in relation to tactling the root cause of crisis can be a helpful tool. It is time for our leaders to heed the voice of reason, do the needful so the land could enjoy peace once again.
We must not forget the words of our former President Johnathan, “ no one’s ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian”.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
