Opinion
Imbibing The Lessons Of History
“Heat not a furnace for your foe so hot that it do singe yourself”, – King Henry VIII
History, as all the things that happened in the past, may not always be in a written form, neither can all the facts and details be captured completely by normal human memory. Human version of history is usually narrowed down to the political, social and economic development of nations, wherein there are accounts of senseless wars, ambitions and clever intrigues of men and leaders often described as great. But there is also another dimension of history, involving natural development, experiences and evolution, the weals and woes of various species in creation, not set in a written form.
Evolving studies in the totality of human experiences over past eras and millennia are creating openings into entirely different perception of what we call history. For instance, in Natural History there is a carbon-dating system which can bring to light events going back to several millions of years ago. Similarly, from the perspectives of Eastern philosophies and religion, there is what is known as Akashic record, of which a few people are endowed with capacity to glimpse into its contents. Creation has a record if its own history.
What becomes obvious in serious studies of wider history of humanity on earth, is that” there are more things in heaven and earth, than are dreamt of” inhuman ideas. Thus, one of the lessons of history is that there is nothing new under the sun. It can also be added that there is no human being new, even as a baby, on the earth. Currently some universities have developed and teach Thanatology as a course, providing insight into the controversy about the continuity of life.
Without digressing from the theme of this article, one lesson which history teaches humanity is that there is a system of checks and balances in the scheme of things. Humans fail to appreciate the operational mechanism of this system of order because of myopia, misinformation by those who teach and preach without being well grounded in truth, and conceit. What is meant by conceit here includes the inability of every individual to make deep and independent investigation of issues, irrespective of prevailing ideas and claims.
The price which humans pay for allowing themselves to be fed from a feeding-bottle even as adults, is the inability to read and decode available sign-posts and road-maps which history provides. There are many indicators that history speaks to humanity in its own peculiar language, such that observance of natural events can lead to an enhanced wisdom by man. As an interpreter of the language of nature, history transmits to humans that there is a process of reception and transmission. This demands that what an individual gracefully receives should also be joyfully passed on for the benefit of wider humanity. Those who had hoarded bounties in history always paid sadly for doing so.
Be it natural resources or human abilities, historical records show that those who misapply resources ended up paying sad prices. Similarly, seeking for wrong things or in wrong places for the right thing, whereby man’s striving is fired by greed and avarice; history tells us that what is gained in speed is lost in time. Human subterfuge, blusters, excuses and cleverness have not robbed history of the lesson that no one can cheat nature. They stumble that run fast!
History instructs humans that the process of development involves unceasing movement, whereby no two persons take the same road for their maturing, neither does imitation help matters. Successful individuals and nations have always been those who identified what is unique and best in them, and then develop accordingly without being a copy-cat. Despite the unity of life and oneness of humanity, everyone is unique and different from others. So also must advancement differ widely among individuals and groups. No absolute uniformity!
We find that there is greater harmony, stability and efficiency where species of similar identity, nature and peculiarities work together, rather than where there are indiscriminate imbalances. But, with complementarity rather than antagonistic competition, partnership and mutual cooperation can be fostered. Repeatedly history has demonstrated that justice and equity constitute part of the conditions for a stable advancement of human societies. There are some common binding interests and ideals.
One unique message of history has to do with the indomitability of the human spirit, whereby the power of volition becomes a mighty weapon. Great is he who knows and masters himself but remains superior to what he owns, with a personal volition that determines what is worth striving for. There is yet another language of warning from history which can be abbreviated as VVA: vanity and vaulting ambition. There are more woes in human history arising from the VVA syndrome that there had been from other human failures.
Vanity and vaulting ambition can manifest in the desire to get even or take a revenge on an opponent. Those who desired to be lone stars in the history of mankind usually ended in a dusty way; in the same way as those who “heat” a furnace so hot for their foes. Despite human stubbornness and short-sightedness, history gives instruction that man’s well-being demands the maintenance of harmony with Nature, wherein man finds benefits.
Connected with maintaining a harmony with Nature, another lesson of history is the demand that man should learn from the creatures of Nature, including the ant – “Go to the ant, you sluggard! Consider her ways and be wise”. What values and motives determine human activities and aspirations? Nature provides its own history, wherein we learn better.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Mass Communication As Unbundled
With the recent happenings in Nigeria’s education sector, the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) cannot be said to be living below its vision of being a dynamic regulatory agency acting as a catalyst for positive change and innovation for the delivery of quality university education in Nigeria.
Created in Nigeria, to enable the attainment of stable and crisis-free university system, work with Nigerian universities to achieve full accreditation status for, at least, 80% of the academic programmes, NUC was also to initiate and promote proficiency in the use of ICT for service delivery within the commission and the Nigerian university system, as well as upgrade and maintain physical facilities in the Nigerian university system for delivery of quality university education.
However, while the commission is still on a mandate to foster partnership between the Nigerian university system and the private sector, the need to match Nigerian university graduate output with national manpower needs, seems to have gained top priority in its scheme of things.
This is evident on the recent visible reforms in the country’s tertiary education which have birthed the federal government’s approval of the establishment and immediate take-off of six new federal colleges of education in each of the geo-political zones in the country, as well as the unbundling of mass communication programme in Nigerian universities
This resolve, which experts have applauded and described as a step in a right direction, is the commission’s way of guiding Nigerian universities to be in line with 21st Century requirements; most importantly, the establishment of additional colleges of education.
More institutions for teacher education will not only increase the number of quality teachers in the country, it would create more job opportunities for Nigerians, and also improve standard of education. Of course, with an improved teacher education, the system is sure to turn out products that can compete globally with their counterparts.
The unbundling of mass communication programme in Nigerian universities into seven separate degree programmes, thereby, making Mass Communication to be a full faculty, happens to be another landmark achievement.
The seven new programmes or departments to be domiciled in a Faculty, School or College of Communication and Media Studies are: Journalism & Media Studies, Public Relations, Advertising, Broadcasting, Film & Multi-Media Studies, Development Communication Studies, Information & Media Studies.
Recall that the executive secretary of the commission, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, on assumption of office in 2018, said during a workshop in Abuja on the proposed Higher Education Reform and Africa Centres of Excellence (ACE), that getting it right at the higher education level would proffer solutions to the socio-economic and political problems facing the country.
Needless to argue, the original mass communication degree curriculum was too packed, didn’t have much on visual images and films, not even much attention was given to development communications. Above all, it has become obsolete and so cannot accommodate the new developments in the media trends, particularly the changing landscape of politics and economy.
The unbundling, no doubt, would allow lecturers to go into the newsroom to practice and journalists to go into the classroom to teach. By the segmentation, one can be allowed to focus on skill cultivation. In the long run, it is hoped that the practical will be balanced with the theory.
This invariably makes the university more responsive to the dynamics of the labour market by ensuring that the right curriculum is put in place to ensure that quality graduates are turned out at the end of the day to meet the demand of industries.
By so doing, the university community moves from theoretical to the practical aspect of science and technology thereby increasing graduate employability skills.
From the foregoing, graduates of a media studies bachelor’s degree programme would be prepared for both traditional and non-traditional media careers. Some graduates will find work as news journalists, film editors and communication specialists. Other job titles might include public relations specialist, advertising account manager, marketing analyst, newsroom coordinator, broadcast journalist, photojournalist and a range of other exciting career options.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Whither Student Unionism?
The Nigerian system is designed in a way to enable youths prepare for future leadership roles and political endeavours. That is why organisations like the National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS), Nigeria Youth Parliament and National Youth Council were established for the upliftment and development of the youth. But NANS has failed to live up to its billing.
NANS is the umbrella union of all Nigerian students in higher institutions. Like labour unions, it is primarily instituted to protect the rights of students all over the country and cater for their welfare. Rather than perform those critical roles that will enhance the well-being of students, the body has entangled in utter mediocrity and nonperformance.
Student union bodies globally have similar functions and that is to project worthy ideas, initiative and perspective to school authorities and even governments. By this means, many of them have tackled societal problems and proffered solutions where necessary.
Beyond that, student union is established to promote discipline, unity, orderliness and conducive learning environment for students. However, against all expectations, many Nigerians may agree that NANS has fallen short of these indices. Clearly, the body has failed in many respects.
Gone were the days when NANS robustly engaged in intellectualism and stimulated intellectual discourse among students and lecturers on campus. Students published in scholarly journals and were soundly exposed that loyalty, courage and truthfulness were among the many virtues they imbibed.
Today, all that is history. Student unionism in the country has been hijacked by strange persons with precarious intentions. Union officials, who once set agenda for the government, have suddenly changed their behaviour and ceded their platforms to pretenders.
Because student union leaders have abdicated their roles, the quality of education in higher institutions has greatly vitiated. This development led to the existence of all manner of vices on campus such as prostitution, cultism, ‘sorting’, examination malpractice, sex scandals, robbery, drug addiction etc.
Given the ugly trend, there are public clamours to return higher institutions to the path of sanity. But we must understand that a move towards a reversal to their former status will remain impracticable if active student unionism is not reactivated or restored.
Like in the olden times, we need a student union administration that will complement the efforts of government in all ramifications. We need a union that will not only confront school authorities, but will speak up against bad governance just the way it did during the military era.
It is needless to say that student unionism is synonymous with the nation’s future. That is why it is tragic to see our future leaders jettison their prospective leadership roles for selfish interests that have consumed Nigeria and kept it where it currently is.
The student union movement requires a total rebranding because of the amazing and uncertain direction it treads. Though effort to return it to its erstwhile status is a collective one, students must particularly indigenise it, work hard and make it a reality.
Student unionism has to return to the days when it created an atmosphere for constructive criticisms, peaceful protests, competitiveness in academics and equal representation. The current student politics, which is a reflection of what obtains today in our society, must be repudiated else it may produce the same kind of leaders we have.
It strikes me that student leaders like Lanre Legacy, late Segun Okeowo (of the 1978 Ali-must-go renown), Adeola Soetan and George Iwilade Afrika have been hurriedly consigned to the footnote of student activism while their legacies are left to rot.
Indeed, we are in dire need of student union leaders that will draw inspiration from those idealists and firebrands; sacrificial leaders who will build on the tradition of the apostles of student unionism in the country and restore the lost values and glories of the movement.
Therefore, for the student movement to attain this elevation, those in its leadership positions must enthrone the objectives and independence of the union. They must focus on the key virtues of transparency, accountability and hard work and see the mandate they have as a privilege to return the union to enviable heights.
Arnold Alalibo
Opinion
Magu’s Saga: Beyond The Facts
The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was last month recommended for removal from office by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) over alleged diversion of recovered loots, insubordination and others. Malami in the memo to President Muhammadu Buhari listed three names for possible replacement of Ibrahim Magu alongside his alleged atrocities.
A critical look at the litany of alleged offences will rather make one conclude that a high-wired politics is in motion to achieve a coded objective beyond the ‘watery’ indictment for removal of Magu from office. The pertinent question demanding answers is; does the country need the brouhaha if it is not to move the nation forward but merely for political motives? This is a period when schools have been under lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic; many have lost their jobs; economy has been under coma and private businesses are struggling to survive.
Prominent and most ridiculous among the allegations is that the AGF, Malami, accused the EFCC boss of disclosing a total naira recovery of N504 billion but lodged N543 billion in the Recovery Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In the first place, did we complain that we got a deposit higher than what was declared? I believe the treasury too needs such a positive ‘discrepancy’ instead of the other way round which is common since independence.
By the discrepancy, it means the amount lodged in CBN Recovery Account which Magu cannot access after deposit exceeded the alleged disclosed figures by N39 billion. Without a doubt, it amounts to discrepancy but a positive one as the amount deposited in the treasury exceeded the amount possibly presented in a press briefing or in any other forum. The question is; is this a negative record to accuse Magu of re-looting the looted funds for having excess funds in the treasury than declared at a time?
Sensibly, it would only demand investigation if the deposited amount in the CBN Recovery Account is less than the declared amount and not as it presently stands. Except there is evidence that the total recovered amount exceeded the N543billion deposited in the treasury. It is also important to note that even the President cannot access the money in the CBN without the record reflecting it. Thus, the allegations vis-à-vis the recovered loot lack merit.
Other grounds in the memo to the president in which Malami anchored his recommendation are insubordination and misconduct which could be handled by the presidency without public knowledge. Hence, needless to interfere in the affairs of the presidency. The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, as an experienced diplomat convincingly knows how to resolve such conflicts among the President’s appointees.
Also in the grounds are; alleged discrepancies in the reconciliation records of the EFCC and the Federal Ministry of Finance on recovered funds; not providing enough evidence for the extradition of ex-Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke; alleged late action on the investigation of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) leading to legal dispute, and not respecting court order to unfreeze a N7billion judgment in favour of a former Executive Director of First Bank.
Others are alleged delay in acting on two vessels seized by Nigerian Navy leading to the loss of crude; favouring of some investigators called Magu’s Boys; reporting some judges to their presiding officers without deferring to the AGF; alleged sale of seized assets to cronies, associates and friends, and alleged issuance of investigative activities to some media prejudicial to some cases.
Of course, as stated earlier, other allegations are issues for the Presidency to look into but not as weighty as the alleged diversion of recovered loots merely on account of the discrepancy between the amounts deposited and declared. The good point in the story is that the recovered loots are intact and not tampered with except there is a record to establish it.
The pertinent question is; what are they investigating? That amount deposited with the CBN exceeded the amount EFCC earlier declared? So, should Magu be asked to take over the excess deposit?
Although other allegations are also important but the only charge that can lead to removal of Magu from office as EFCC boss is meddling or diversion of recovered loots which AGF in the ‘picture’ didn’t show forth. Malami, ironically, painted Magu as a ‘good samaritan’.
In conclusion, if the plot is a prelude to initiate another move for Magu’s confirmation by the Senate, if he has not been found wanting particularly in re-looting our recovered loots, he should be confirmed as the EFCC chairman rather than with this expensive drama. The country has numerous challenges facing it and therefore the polity cannot be subjected to such distractions. If Magu has benefitted in any way from the recovered loots or abused his office in anyway, let him face the music. Otherwise, let’s not unconsciously blackmail the nation in the eye of the international community.
Finally, the media on Monday accurately reported that Magu was arrested but authorities denied it including the anti-graft agency. Later, it was confirmed that Magu was detained overnight. Could someone be detained without arrest, a question begging for an answer? The action portrayed the nation’s media industry as undependable. Meanwhile, the report was accurate. Government cannot be involved in destroying the media for whatever reasons.
As it stands, Magu may if not found culpable be reinstated. Buhari’s administration will equally score a goal for entrenching a prominent democratic principle vis-à-vis rule of law that ‘nobody is above the law’. Ultimately, the media industry lost in the game for the ‘inconsistency’ in the reports of ‘Magu arrested’ and later, a disclaimer that he wasn’t arrested. But eventually, he was arrested whether by ploy or seriousness.
Umegboro is a public affairs analysts.
Carl Umegboro
