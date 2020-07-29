Imbibing The Lessons Of History

“Heat not a furnace for your foe so hot that it do singe yourself”, – King Henry VIII

History, as all the things that happened in the past, may not always be in a written form, neither can all the facts and details be captured completely by normal human memory. Human version of history is usually narrowed down to the political, social and economic development of nations, wherein there are accounts of senseless wars, ambitions and clever intrigues of men and leaders often described as great. But there is also another dimension of history, involving natural development, experiences and evolution, the weals and woes of various species in creation, not set in a written form.

Evolving studies in the totality of human experiences over past eras and millennia are creating openings into entirely different perception of what we call history. For instance, in Natural History there is a carbon-dating system which can bring to light events going back to several millions of years ago. Similarly, from the perspectives of Eastern philosophies and religion, there is what is known as Akashic record, of which a few people are endowed with capacity to glimpse into its contents. Creation has a record if its own history.

What becomes obvious in serious studies of wider history of humanity on earth, is that” there are more things in heaven and earth, than are dreamt of” inhuman ideas. Thus, one of the lessons of history is that there is nothing new under the sun. It can also be added that there is no human being new, even as a baby, on the earth. Currently some universities have developed and teach Thanatology as a course, providing insight into the controversy about the continuity of life.

Without digressing from the theme of this article, one lesson which history teaches humanity is that there is a system of checks and balances in the scheme of things. Humans fail to appreciate the operational mechanism of this system of order because of myopia, misinformation by those who teach and preach without being well grounded in truth, and conceit. What is meant by conceit here includes the inability of every individual to make deep and independent investigation of issues, irrespective of prevailing ideas and claims.

The price which humans pay for allowing themselves to be fed from a feeding-bottle even as adults, is the inability to read and decode available sign-posts and road-maps which history provides. There are many indicators that history speaks to humanity in its own peculiar language, such that observance of natural events can lead to an enhanced wisdom by man. As an interpreter of the language of nature, history transmits to humans that there is a process of reception and transmission. This demands that what an individual gracefully receives should also be joyfully passed on for the benefit of wider humanity. Those who had hoarded bounties in history always paid sadly for doing so.

Be it natural resources or human abilities, historical records show that those who misapply resources ended up paying sad prices. Similarly, seeking for wrong things or in wrong places for the right thing, whereby man’s striving is fired by greed and avarice; history tells us that what is gained in speed is lost in time. Human subterfuge, blusters, excuses and cleverness have not robbed history of the lesson that no one can cheat nature. They stumble that run fast!

History instructs humans that the process of development involves unceasing movement, whereby no two persons take the same road for their maturing, neither does imitation help matters. Successful individuals and nations have always been those who identified what is unique and best in them, and then develop accordingly without being a copy-cat. Despite the unity of life and oneness of humanity, everyone is unique and different from others. So also must advancement differ widely among individuals and groups. No absolute uniformity!

We find that there is greater harmony, stability and efficiency where species of similar identity, nature and peculiarities work together, rather than where there are indiscriminate imbalances. But, with complementarity rather than antagonistic competition, partnership and mutual cooperation can be fostered. Repeatedly history has demonstrated that justice and equity constitute part of the conditions for a stable advancement of human societies. There are some common binding interests and ideals.

One unique message of history has to do with the indomitability of the human spirit, whereby the power of volition becomes a mighty weapon. Great is he who knows and masters himself but remains superior to what he owns, with a personal volition that determines what is worth striving for. There is yet another language of warning from history which can be abbreviated as VVA: vanity and vaulting ambition. There are more woes in human history arising from the VVA syndrome that there had been from other human failures.

Vanity and vaulting ambition can manifest in the desire to get even or take a revenge on an opponent. Those who desired to be lone stars in the history of mankind usually ended in a dusty way; in the same way as those who “heat” a furnace so hot for their foes. Despite human stubbornness and short-sightedness, history gives instruction that man’s well-being demands the maintenance of harmony with Nature, wherein man finds benefits.

Connected with maintaining a harmony with Nature, another lesson of history is the demand that man should learn from the creatures of Nature, including the ant – “Go to the ant, you sluggard! Consider her ways and be wise”. What values and motives determine human activities and aspirations? Nature provides its own history, wherein we learn better.

