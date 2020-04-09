COVID-19: SON Deploys 29 Int’l Standards On Essential Products

Following the order by the Federal Government that all the contraband rice being seized by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) be distributed among the 36 States in the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown, many Nigerians have expressed their views over the order.

While some were of the view that the order was belated, others doubted the sincerity of the Federal Government to evenly distribute the commodity across the 36 states.

Speaking to The Tide on Tuesday, a professional marketer, Gilbert Opurum, said that such seized commodities which have been abandoned by owners for long ought to have been distributed to citizens as palliatives to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus lockdown before now.

According to him, “Such commodities may have been packed at the customs contraband warehouse, lying waste even now that hunger is all over the country for more than two weeks now.

“ If government had been proactive in aspects of citizens’ wellbeing, why wait till now to give such items to the citizens to cushion the effect of lockdown due to Coronavirus?”

In her own opinion, Pastor (Mrs) Mercy Azuatalam expressed concerns on how the commodity would get down to the targeted masses and the needy, across the country, without being hijacked by politicians for their friends and cronies.

“The idea is good, but you know Nigerians, how they will insincerely take advantage of everything as opportunity to enrich themselves, without minding the downtrodden”, she said.

Meanwhile, a trader at Rumuosi Timber Market, Chimzi Ezekiel, in a chat with our correspondent, lamented over what he described as discrimination by the Federal Government among states, where some states are given preference over others.

He referred to the recent outcry of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over the neglect of Rivers State in the sharing formula of the COVID-19 palliatives by the Federal Government, saying same should not apply to the rice distribution to the 36 states of the country.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, in a press briefing on Monday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari had given order to distribute all the seized contraband rice to the 36 states to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown on the citizenry.

Corlins Walter