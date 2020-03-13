Opinion
We Need More Ports
Not a few can relate with the recent outburst of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over lack of federal projects and the pitiable condition of ports in the state. Speaking during the maiden delivery of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to downstream investor, Stockgap Terminal by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), Bonny, late last year, he reportedly asked why the state should undertake the dredging of Bonny channels while the Federal Government collects all the revenues and levies from marine operators, lamenting that “you (FG) are building a new port in Lagos, but those in Rivers you rendered idle, grounded with no development attention.”
Wike, no doubt, spoke the minds of many Nigerians who constantly wonder why many seaports in the country had been allowed to die. From Calabar, Port Harcourt, Warri, Burutu the story is the same – collapsed infrastructure, unutilized ports. The resultant effect is little or no economic activities in the once busy areas that were sources of income for many. Many people who had business ventures around these ports have long closed shops as nothing was happening there.
One can recall the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, at the twilight of his administration, appealing to the Federal Government to ensure that seaports in other parts of the country become functional as a way of decongesting Apapa Ports.
He argued that besides helping government to save funds spent on managing the traffic and regular repair of roads damaged by articulated vehicles, this will end the gridlock caused by trucks and trailers on the Apapa-Oshodi route.
Similarly, while leading a delegation of members of his Kingdom to Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari recently, the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwole, appealed to the federal government to hasten action on the rehabilitation of Warri and Koko ports in Delta State so as to minimize the incidence of restiveness and rejuvenate economic activities in the area. He decried the deplorable state of the ports which he said had been abandoned by the government, noting that the very good and solid ports were left unused.
With the death of these ports, millions of Nigerians are left with only Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos State for their port-related businesses. We all know the daunting problems associated with these ports said to be currently handling about 80 percent of all shipping traffic in the country. These ever busy ports are reputed for congestion which seems to have defied all solutions. Almost daily, heavy duty trailers and other vehicles stuck on the highway for several hours, thereby impeding free flow of traffic. The deplorable state of the roads does not help the situation at all. Recently, I was in a group going to Badagry for a conference. On getting to Oshodi/ Apapa Road we met a traffic jam that kept us on the road for almost ten hours. A sick man in an ambulance on emergency was reported to have died in the traffic not too long ago. Other road users, motorists and people who live and do business in the ports axis have similar ugly stories to tell.
These and other unfavorable conditions, some believe, have forced many importers and exporters to abandon Lagos ports for Cotonou in Benin Republic. Nigeria, therefore, loses billions in revenue while Benin Republic gains from our loss.
In view of all these embarrassing challenges, it is difficult to phantom why the government has not considered rejuvenation of other existing ports and probably opening up new ones as a permanent solution to the problem. Why can’t Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri and other seaports in the Niger Delta be made functional so as to reduce the pressure on Lagos ports and also help the economy of these areas to grow? Is it too much to make these ports functional and mop up a lot of idle youths from the streets and thereby minimize restiveness in the area as the royal father suggested? If these ports are not so deep to accommodate bigger ships, why not dredge them, divert ships to them, reduce congestion in Lagos and stimulate the economy of these cities and the country in general?
You know it’s so worrisome that oftentimes our leaders and policy makers know the right things to do to move the nation forward but they will fail to do them due to some selfish, ethnic and greedy politics.
Who among our leaders, both past and present, does not know that it is most unreasonable concentrating all imports and exports in one port and in one part of the country? What have they done about it? Sometime ago we were told of plans to dredge waterways and reinforce riverbanks to increase the capacity of inland waterways in places like Onitsha and others. What has happened to such lofty plans?
The fact still remains that we cannot continue to do things wrongly and expect a better result. We cannot continue to concentrate all imports in Lagos and expect less congestion and free roads. How can the roads be free as both Federal and Lagos State Governments had severally “ordered” if people from all parts of the country continue to throng to Apapa port to clear their goods?
It’s high time the right thing was done. Make the idle ports in the Niger Delta fully functional and save the situation. I once read about Ibaka seaport in Akwa Ibom State. This seaport if approved and completed, it is said, can receive super-heavy vessels. It requires no dredging as it opens straight into the ocean and could double as Navy and commercial hub. Why can’t government consider the approval and opening of this and other ports in the South South and South East and save importers in these areas the trouble of constantly travelling to Lagos to transact their businesses? With the proper will and drive this can be achieved and that will definitely benefit the nation more.
Calista Ezeaku
Surviving New Economic Realities
Heraclitus of Ephesus, a Greek philosopher of the late 6th Century in his famous apothegm said, “The only constant is Change”.
Literally, whether change is desired or not is inconsequential as it occurs independently; devoid of assents or prior notice. And the earlier people prepared their mind for it, the better as it is inevitable. This is thus, a clarion demand for reprogramming the minds to adapt as it occurs. Not even resistance deters it except to be left behind; an unhealthy option.
Typically, the major and fastest agent of change is civilization which everyone profoundly cherishes. Nobody in their right senses will kick against civilization due to the comfort, speed and productivity it offers. However, the bad side of it is, the same pace it opens new opportunities to the sensitive minds, is also how it pushes out the indolent and conservative minds out of jobs and businesses.
For example, the evolution of modern computers; Central Processing Units (CPU) and laptops sent conservative typists and typewriter-merchants that were insensitive to upgrade out of jobs and businesses. Similarly, online shopping has become the most utilized medium across the world thereby affecting daily sales of shop owners. Arguably, technological advancement is moving fast.
Presently, foodstuffs including fresh tomatoes, potatoes, vegetables and even native cooked foods are ordered online and delivered with ease in Nigeria. Likewise, the usual taxi business which required people to board on the road is being overtaken by connected system which can access, negotiate variety oftaxis in the comfort of the living rooms.
Churches are not left out as people in the comfort of their homes now actively participate in church services same way as on site worshippers. In banking industry, higher volume of transactions are currently done virtual which reduces human activities in the banking halls alongside overhead costs. Of course, by design, banks are profit-oriented and not charity organizations, hence, will always switch over to the most cost-effective system.
Conversely, the labour market is adversely affected as technology drops human activities thereby increasing unemployment ratios. Even those already in employment are likely to face more retrenchments as their services can be rendered cheaper and more efficiently through technological revolution.
For emphasis, on September 3, 2019, an energy firm, Oando Plc, sacked about 100 workers. Similarly, on November 21, 2019, First Bank of Nigeria recorded a mass sack of staff numbering over 1000 across the federation. The record goes on. The umbrella body of the workers; National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) threatened fire and brimstones to reverse the action.
Though the solidarity was commendable, unfortunately, NUBIFIE forgot the employers’ obligation to discharge employees is to be laid off accordingly. The union overlooked to do a feasibility study vis-à-vis the management’s unflinching action, without any panic against possible collapse of the bank by the volume of the retrenchment. This is a critical oversight.
For instance, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) can now withdraw and also collect deposits into customers account in few seconds. The implication is that scores of contract staff that mount the tellers may be drastically reduced to virtually zero. Believably, all banks are working in that direction which implies that more retrenchments are looming particularly in the banking sector in the new decade.
Realistically, NUBIFIE and other unions may not do much to counter the trend. This is because they cannot provide the funds to subsidize overhead costs; and to secure their members’ jobs. Convincingly, the bank discovered an alternative mode to handle operations without such a crowd of employees. To call a spade, a spade, the sacks were no accidental discharge but necessitated by profit maximization which is its major goal.
Laudably, a leading financial institution in Nigeria recently recorded a massive recruitment drive of about 4000 new staff alongside promotion of 5000 existing staff members with inspiring increments. However, the truth must be told. Industrialized economy is rapidly succumbing to digitalized economy.
The top-secret is technological innovation that economically, efficiently handles human tasks. In other words, repositioning is crucial. A stitch in time they say, saves nine. Sensibly, those not considering modern economy are vulnerable to be victims of the contemporary economic dynamics. Another bitter truth is that government alone cannot provide the much needed jobs for the high number of unemployed population.
However, governments must obligatorily provide the enabling environments for businesses to thrive. Economy must be stimulated and made attractive for investors. And essentially, insecurity must be unrelentingly wrestled not merely by empowering security agents but creating jobs for unemployed populations alongside empowerment with skills acquisitions. Government must meet these critical demands.
Interestingly, the most striking feature of the new economic direction is that it can empower distressed persons from zero level to financial independence without capital unlike the phasing-out industrialized economy. Above all, it creates secure incomes alongside conventional vocations. Instructively, most of the capitalists in the developed economies do not survive by common place hustling but connected economy.
Thus, whilst it is ideal to have exciting new year resolutions, big dreams and accept nice predictions, efforts must be put in top gear to think outside the box. People should expediently and ardently consider realignment. By the rapidity of technological advancement in the world, it is obvious a lot of employments may be in danger.
The way out is to embrace the modern economy to run with the changes against the challenges. Connected economy, distinctively, thrives by merely building relationships and fostering connections, rather than assets (money) and stuffs as exists in industrialized economies. However, extreme caution is required as scammers have infiltrated digitalized economy knowing it is the new face of the world economy.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
Carl Umegboro
Still On Casualisation
Casualisation in its basic definition, according to the Oxford Advanced Learners dictionary, is the practice of employing temporary staff for short periods instead of permanent staff in order to save costs.
Casualisation in Nigerian parlance does not necessarily mean temporary employment even though it cannot be said to be permanent. Casualisation of workers is prevalent in Nigeria today because unemployment is steadily on the increase so most of the employers of labour rather than appreciate the services of their employees see themselves as doing them favour.
By right, it needs not to be so. If the skill of the person is of no benefit to you, you can as well do without him but that’s not the case because employers of labour are aware of the fact that unemployment is a pandemic in Nigeria so they use and dump people because they know there’s always someone out there longing to grasp that opportunity.
Casualisation is a legalized form of industrialized slavery. A person does not need to be in chains and shackles before he becomes a slave. When the services a person renders are not commensurate with the benefits that accrue to one it is a clear case of slavery, no matter the nature or nomenclature of the job, the organization, be it public or private, corporation, parastatals etc. Slavery is a crime against humanity. No matter how organized or embellished it is.
One of such places where this crime is being perpetuated most is in the education industry in Nigeria. Of course, there are other organisations or corporations guilty of the same crime but my focus is on the education industry in Nigeria, particularly the owners or proprietors and proprietresses of private schools. They are the major culprits in this heinous act.
The emphasis is on graduate teachers who go home with peanuts as their basic salary. The constitution or the laws of any land have binding effect to check and apprehend criminals by using the appropriate authorities. In my opinion, the government should come up with a uniform pay across all schools or better still stratify the school and each one that falls within certain strata will have what should be due him. Society is stratified and so the mega schools should give back to their staff what is commensurate with their services and not when they charge arbitrary fees but in turn pay stipends to people that have invested their time and resources over the years.
The average schools should as a matter of fact follow suit and pay their teachers accordingly and then, the mushroom schools that are obviously below standard should be closed down until when they have enough resources to beef up their standards.
Casualisation of workers should be checked as a matter of urgency, if we want our nation to be among the league of nations that are doing well. There is a case where a teacher in an average private school cannot even afford the fees of the same school that she works and therefore send their children to schools that are near training grounds for miscreants. If these teachers are paid accordingly, they too can afford to send their children to good schools. Most of these teachers have families and they can barely feed because of what they earn.
If an educated person with the requisite skills cannot take appropriate care of himself or family what would become of the illiterate. People will gradually lose faith in the integrity of having education since it cannot change your lot. Education, they say, is the bedrock of every civilized society. When people begin to feel apathetic to education then our future as a nation dwindles.
Let the government take critical steps and most importantly, I recommend ‘unionism’. This view will help a great deal if teachers in private schools have unions. It will be an avenue for them to chart their cause and get what they rightly deserve.
Teachers are indispensable and so must be given their pride of place in the scheme of things. Gone are the days when people pride themselves in being teachers.
I urge every owner, proprietor, proprietress of private schools to rise up to the occasion and correct the wrong. There is always room for improvement. Please improve on the living conditions of teachers in your society.
What we should always have at the back of our mind is that education is the only way to solve our problems as a people. We should not turn our back against it. We should put together everything that is needed to see that illiteracy is eliminated to its barest minimum. This cannot happen if we fold our arms and do nothing to the casualisation of Nigerian teachers. They deserve the best; we should not give undue preferences to doctors, engineers, lawyers, architects and what have you.
After all, the truth remains, they were all taught by teachers and they in turn have the sense of duty to transform our great nation. Teachers deserve the best; they have the right to normal lives. They deserve to live in good houses, feed properly, wear good clothes and most importantly, be able to pay their children’s school fees.
All these are like endless revelries when casualisation is the norm in our society. This evil trend must stop. It must not continue. When you casualise your staff, you fire and hire at will. Fair enough, a day would come when teachers will learn to stand for their rights and take their collective destinies in their hands. I pray it happens soon! Please proprietors and proprietresses of private schools improve on the living conditions of your employees (teachers) so that going to school to study education does not appear to be like a curse.
Ogwama writes from Port Harcourt
Love And Success (3)
Solomon was an astute leader, totally committed to the wellbeing and upliftment of his people. When he asked for wisdom from God to lead his people, he displayed the highest realm of love. This we can see in 1 Kings 3:9 which says thus: Give therefore thy servant an understanding heart to judge thy people, that I may discern between good and bad: for who is able to judge this thy so great a people? (KJV)
When we have leaders that are truly and totally committed to the greatness of our country and her people, God will come down. No matter how connected you are, you cannot bring down God if you have no genuine love. Solomon’s request for wisdom was not for personal enrichment but for the good of his people. The love of God is genuinely expressed when we are genuinely addicted to Him, His word, His Kingdom and His people. God Himself acknowledged this basic fact in 1 Kings 3:11-12 when He responded magnificently to the King’s request thus:
And God said unto him, Because thou hast asked this thing, and hast not asked for thyself long life; neither hast asked riches for thyself, nor hast asked the life of thine enemies; but hast asked for thyself understanding to discern judgment; Behold, I have done according to thy words: lo, I have given thee a wise and an understanding heart; so that there was none like thee before thee, neither after thee shall any arise like unto thee. (KJV)
When we have leaders whose desire is for everybody to be Kings in their homes – Governors that would want their subjects to be Governors in their own homes, Presidents that would desire that every Nigerian home should live in full capacity; the power of God’s love will manifest with genuine success. Nations that love themselves, build themselves. This is why you don’t force relationship, you build relationship.
Without love, we cannot build a genuine, growing and prosperous environment because love attracts the presence of God, releases the all of God and transforms us to be lovers of God. This is what drives out evil and brings in God. Love prospered Joseph and David; and love made David to risk his life for Israel.
1 Samuel 17:45 says, Then said David to the Philistine, Thou comest to me with a sword, and with a spear, and with a shield: but I come to thee in the name of the LORD of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom thou hast defied. (KJV)
The battle between David and Goliath was not a battle of size, but of love and hatred. Goliath came with hatred, anger and envy. The Philistines were jealous of God’s mighty hand on Israel. So, they raised a giant who had been taught and trained to hate Israel. He depended on his hatred, height and stature, but he forgot that he was created. While Goliath radiated hatred, David radiated love. Goliath was hatred personified. And it does not matter how small a man of love is, he will conquer a giant of hatred. That is what we bring to the table, “Mystery of Love and Success”. Joseph was a young boy who was sold into slavery but because he loved God, he was able to resist the amorous advancement of his master’s wife. Love breaks all barriers. Don’t live a life of me and I. Selfishness must go down and true love must rise.
Exodus 1:8 captures it succinctly in these words:
Now, there arose up a new King over Egypt, which knew not Joseph. (KJV)
Wherever envy, hatred, animosity rise; death is inevitable. Wherever love is groomed, progress, peace are inevitable. The key to our nation building is not in the hands of our service chiefs, or the corrupt officers of this country. Rather, every home should raise loving children and lovable families. Don’t make philanthropy a display of wealth, let it be a true display of love. A Governor, or leader who is entrusted with the wealth of the people and is using the resources judiciously, is not doing anything extraordinary. It is what the people gave him, he is using for them. Buhari is not better than other Nigerians, there is no Governor that is better than any human being. It is grace that gave them the privilege; that is why posterity must judge every man. Until we find true lovers of God, we can never find true lovers of men. No man can love any man like God loves that man. The source of all men is God, that is why you can never find anybody who will love you better than your God.
I am going to share so many experiences in the next episode.
