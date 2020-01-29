Military Reopens Maiduguri-Damboa- Biu Highway

The military has reopened one of the major highways leading to Maiduguri, the birthplace of Boko Haram.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, while conducting the ceremonial opening of the road near Molai village, outskirts of Maiduguri, yesterday, said the closure was for strategic reasons and to allow free actions of troops against Boko Haram insurgency along the highway and Sambisa Forest.

He said: “The road to be re-opened today (Tuesday); runs into the forest, serving three towns and a dozen communities

“Despite the re-opening of this road on April 4, 2016, to members of the public, we had to close it again about a year ago.

“The closure is an operational exigency to secure and protect peoples’ lives and property along the affected road.”

He noted that the Army has achieved the objectives of the road closure by securing it for motorists and commuters.

He said there is minimal insecurity to lives along the road linking Damboa, Sabon/Gari, Biu and communities along the road.

He, however, assured stakeholders of Damboa and Biu, that the Civilian JTF, vigilantes, and hunters will support the military in securing the road.

He said, “Operations along this road will continue, until it is fully secured, before handing it over to the police to protect peoples’ lives, while commuting in the state.”

The COAS appreciated the police for supporting the Army in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

Borno Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, while thanking the Army for re-opening the road, called on motorists to cooperate with soldiers and other security agencies.

He said that with the re-opening of the road, bushes and shrubs along the road would be cleared for visibility.

He, however, warned motorists against giving out money to security personnel for logistics before travelling along the road.