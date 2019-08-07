Opinion
Christian Clerics, Endangered Species?
Three years ago, a female pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, and mother of seven, Mrs. Eunice Elisha Olawale, was killed. She died while preaching around the Gbazango-West area of Kubwa, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory.
A lady of remarkable courage and strength, late Pastor Eunice was said to have been brutally hacked to death in the early hours of July 9, 2016 in our nation’s capital by suspected northern Muslim extremists. According to media reports, her throat was slit, with her head rested on the Bible she used for preaching while her two legs were cut off.
The gruesome killing of the forty-two-year-old Eunice Olawale, an indigene of Ekiti State by suspected Muslim fanatics, while evangelizing in the Federal capital city of Abuja, failed to send any ‘danger’ signal probably because such incident may not have been recorded so closely.
However, recent happenings in the country tend to recall to mind the event of July 9, 2016. There are thus insinuations that it may not have just been a mere coincidence, but a bold step towards actualizing a calculated mission against Christian icons.
Such reasoning in a way lays credence to the inundation of the media with news of either abduction, maiming or outright killing of notable Christian clerics in the country in recent time by Islamic extremists in herdsmen’s clothing,
It is on record that from the killing of the female pastor till date, hundreds of clerics from different churches and denominations have been murdered by the same people and their Fulani terrorists.
No wonder, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Reverend Dr. Joseph Hayab, described it as a ‘deliberate effort to attack pastors in churches, their homes, highways and on the roads’.
Barely a week ago, five Redeemed Christian Church of God pastors, (though finally released), the wife of a Living Faith Church pastor, and many undocumented number of church leaders were abducted. Their abductors demand as much as twenty million naira ransom for their release.
The killings of Rev. Father Paul Offu, Catholic priest in Enugu and the pastor in charge of Living Faith Church, Ungwan Romi, Kaduna, Jeremiah Omilewa, along Kaduna-Abuja highway by the so-called Fulani terrorists, simply explain how unsafe the custodians of the Christian religious faith have become.
Father Paul Offu has become the third priest murdered in the area over the past five months, a situation that has kept people wondering if the net is now turned on the Christian clerics. Could the rising cases of kidnapping and killing of pastors and other Christian leaders across the country be interpreted to mean that Christian clerics have actually been declared endangered species?
According to a report recently submitted to the International Criminal Court, by the Jubilee Campaign, a body which advocates for religious freedom worldwide, the Fulani assaults on Christian farming communities in Nigeria, between January and June 2019, have met the international standard for a “genocide.”
A Nigerian-based civil society group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, asserts that about 2,400 Christians were killed by the Fulani in 2018 alone.
From the slaughter of Mrs. Elisha Olawale in Abuja, the butchering of the Catholic priest, Rev. Father Paul Offu, in Enugu and countless other killings and abductions of Christian leaders across the country by the Fulani herdsmen, the barbaric and homicidal disposition of the later is made obvious. But for how long shall this last?
It is no gainsaying that Nigeria has largely been spared a larger eruption in part because of the leadership of Christian clergy, who generally preach non-violent resistance. It’s unclear, however, how much longer that philosophy can hold up if the violence continues unabated and the perception is that government authorities are unable to do anything about it.
Therefore, as an emerging African superpower, as well as the largest oil producer in Africa, to say that the consequences of our mistake and negligence of the right attitude will definitely not be confined to Nigeria’s borders, is an understatement. It could spark economic, military and cultural upheaval around the world.
Thus, in thinking about the future of Nigeria’s Christian population, especially those on the front lines of the Fulani militancy, we must not rule out the fact that though their fate may certainly be a human rights issue, it is also a major global security concern and so must not be treated with levity.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
The Tragedy Of Institutional Religion
Of all the inventions made by man throughout centuries of history (his story) and civilization, the most lethal, insidious and devastating is institutional religion. Across the world, there are numerous religious organizations ranging from the arcane schools of Egyptian mysticism through Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Mithraism, Christianity, Islam, Baha’i, Zoroastrianism to countless others that jostle for space in the hearts of man. The extent to which they cater to the spiritual needs and growth of the individual is a subject of eternal intense debate; what is certain is that they effectively feather the nests of their ostentatious clergy and underwrite the grandeur of their humongous complex organizations.
Institutional religion has divided the world along a multiplicity of jaded philosophical and theological lines thereby creating socio cultural and economic hedgerows that have pitched husband against wife, mother against child, siblings against each other, neighbor against neighbor, friend against friend all in the search for a humanly unknowable and eternally inaccessible Entity. Claiming knowledge of the mind of the Unknowable, the clergy on every side of the multiplicity of religious divides has justified atrocious and dastardly actions that reflect the evil in man and perpetrated in the name of God. With the permissive philosophies of vicarious remission of sins in Christian theology and the promise of voluptuous rewards in heaven for heinous crimes in Islam, Christians and Moslems have over the centuries demonstrated and acted out the evil in them in the name of God and Allah, respectively.
Man’s quest for the face of God is likened to the cells of human anatomy questing knowledge of the mind of man. More than seven hundred years ago, Chinese biologists informed that there are millions of “little men” in the human body who ensure that air, chemicals, fluids and other materials are processed and transported to various parts of the body to ensure the wellbeing of man. Today, modern science has identified these “little men” as cells of the human anatomy. Modern science furthers that these cells perform every function including reproduction and that there are various colonies of cells that are in charge of various parts of the human body. Again, science offers that the colonies work in isolation of each other, are oblivious of the existence of other colonies and all die and are replaced every two years. In other words, brain cells are oblivious of abdominal cells, muscle cells etc. and vice versa. It has been argued that humanity may just be part of the Divine anatomy the same way the cells in their various colonies are in the human anatomy.
Furthermore, the persona of God has been a subject of wild conjecture since man became conscious of his environment; also, the unimaginable vastness of the universe has occupied the curiosity and endless scientific enquiry and endeavors of man. The point remains that much as the millions of cells of human anatomy will never know the relative vastness of the human anatomy, so also can man never know the mind of the entity known by various names in different cultures but generally referred to as God; man is also not capable of knowing the accurate vastness of the universe, which scientists say is expanding at a humanly unimaginable speed. After all, man is confused regarding the persona of God: in Judeo-Christian-Islamic theology, God is masculine and female in Vedic Scriptures; in Anunnaki tradition and other thoughts man’s Creator is perceived as a plurality, a civilization while yet another thought sees God as amorphous.
In averring that “Religion is a matter of faith, of belief, not evidence,” Yahaya Bello drives home the imaginary essence of religion. Yet, the crimes to humanity perpetrated by the Holy See during the Inquisition are being repeated by Islam today in the name of God and based on conjectural anecdotes and narratives. Humanity should therefore leave God alone; yes, leave the unknowable God alone; just be consistently conscious of His presence in everything you do and focus on being His instrument towards the wellbeing of human beings and your lower neighbors who are nonetheless of much value in the sight of God. This is why Huist Thought is hinged on the belief that service to humanity and the community is service to God. People should focus on interpersonal accord, peace and global oneness towards harmony in humanity and atonement (at-one-ment) with the Divine, whoever or whatever that is.
Mahatma Gandhi it was who, in concise humanistic poetry, said thus: “there are enough resources for everyone’s need but not enough for one man’s greed.” Restated, if humanity would depart from ridiculous religiosity, come to terms with the falsehood of the permissive philosophies of Judeo-Christian-Islamic theology and embrace the inviolability of retributive justice, then such vices as acquisitiveness, corruption, ethnicity, xenophobia, injustice, war etc. would be wiped out, the abundant resources of the soil will be utilized equitably to the satisfaction of all and there will be peace and progress on earth; then and only then “[His] kingdom [will] come on earth as it is in heaven.”
A trending clip shows a cassock-clad clergy preaching to mammoth crowd; suddenly, a chubby lady in jeans and T-Shirt rushed at him and pushed him off the platform. The narrative is that the clergy preached that fat women will not go to heaven. If that is so, then the priest is so uninformed that his priesthood is a clear case of the blind leading the blind. In his unquestioning belief, he does not understand that the Narrow Way of the path to heaven has absolutely nothing to do with matter, the human body; it is purely a spiritual phenomenon. The individual must shed the weight of earthly baggage before he or she can go through the narrow door of heaven.
It has been consistently said that the most insidious canards in the advent of human civilization are intoned in the softly spoken supernatural spells of institutional religion. Sadly, the mind controls machination of this albatross to humanity is leading a naïve, cross-eyed and credulous flock in the opposite direction of oneness with the Divine One. Rather tragically, any attempt to deprogram the full fanatical faithful from the psychological stranglehold of this phenomenon is usually confronted with very vicious campaign of calumnies and physical onslaught. Man should constantly strive for spiritual purity devoid of conditioning by institutional religion and thus commence a voyage to discover his soul; that journey begins and ends with loving your neighbor as yourself in the true sense of the word love. Seemingly simple, this journey is avidly arduous; it is not undertaken in man-made structures: synagogues, churches, mosques or chursques; it is a journey within you, the temple made by God and it begins with the mind. “Emancipate yourself from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our mind.”
Osai is a lecturer in Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Jason Osai
Lobbying As Part Of Corruption
“A person can indeed be corrupt without stealing a dime” – Goodluck Jonathan (in My Transition Hours).
The level of hypocrisy and myopic scope of perception of issues can be quite easily assessed by the way that corruption is being fought or addressed in Nigeria at the moment. A number of Nigerians may not be aware that influence peddling is a more pervasive and destructive aspect of corruption than money changing hands in dark and unethical deals. Lobbying in high places is a common form of influence peddling which is a process of bringing some pressures on a government and its operators in favour of the lobbying party, both internal and external lobbyists.
Ranging from the award of contracts and other business, to promotions and admissions in organizations and institutions, the practice of lobbying and begging for favours is a common feature in Nigeria. Lobbying activity is not exclusive or peculiar to pressure groups and highly influential individuals alone, but it is a known means of getting some favours and advantages. The nature of Nigeria’s political economy is such that doors are rarely open to those who do not lobby or who have no powerful persons to bring pressures in appropriate quarters on their behalf.
Therefore, those who do not have powerful lobbyists and influence peddlers to pave their ways towards success in what they set out to achieve, resort to the use of money as an able soldier that can make closed doors to open. An objective analysis of the mechanism of corruption would definitely make it evident that lobbying in all ramifications is a component part of corrupt practices. The difference is that those who use lobby and influence to get what they want are usually highly placed and well-connected people in society.
Is it not true that some Nigerians became multi-millionaires through mere phone calls and without lifting a hammer or broom to serve this nation? Is it not true also that it is largely in the mineral oil sector that the lobby and influence factors have been most prominent? With some facts becoming known about solid mineral mining activities in Zamfara State, would it not be true that the use of double standards in the affairs of governance amounts to corruption?
With particular reference to the proposed Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), is it not curious that attempts are being made to acquire private ownership of mineral resources of some sections of the country? What began in 1969 during the Civil War with forceful transfer of ownership of all the oil and gas reserves in the Niger Delta zone to the Nigerian nation, is a clear example of the use of lobby and influence to legalise illegalities. Does corruption not apply some humour in its clever operations?
What act of corruption and injustice can be worse than to take the oil and gas from the Niger Delta people via the Petroleum Act and make it a national asset, and under the PIGB, hand it over to a few private entities? All these transactions are being facilitated by strong lobbying and influence peddling by some nebulous but powerful interest groups. Who are the interest, lobby or pressure groups trying to influence passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bills?
To pretend that there are no deliberate corrupt practices playing out in the oil and gas industry is to play the ostrich. If there is a need for government divestment from the oil and gas industry, or its privatization, would it not be necessary to have some dialogue and understanding with people of the Niger Delta where the mineral originates? Must they be told openly that they are cowards?
Apart from the fact that there is an obvious one-sidedness in the professed fight against corruption, there is also a narrow perception of the mechanism of corrupt practices in Nigeria. Especially when we consider the issues of petroleum pricing, subsidy removal, revenue sharing and other questions connected with the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, the issue of transparency begs for revisitation.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Kidnapping: Any Hope For An End?
Kidnapping is now the talk of the town. It is a criminal offence which is the unlawful taking and carrying away of a person by force or detention of a person against their will. Recently, kidnapping for the purpose of extortion has become a tactic of political revolutionaries or terrorists seeking concession from a government.
In earlier times kidnapping meant carrying persons away to another country for involuntary servitude. It also referred to the practices of conscripting males into military service by fraudulent inducement or force and of shanghaiing merchant seamen in port cities.
Abducting young women and selling them for purpose of concubinage or prostitution has also been characterized as a form of kidnapping. In current statuses, this is often described as abduction.
Frequent acts of violent crimes have grown to form a major threat to Nigeria’s national security. These include militancy, insurgency and banditry. Kidnapping has remained the most virulent form of banditry in Nigeria. It has become the most pervasive and intractable violent crime in the country.
Kidnapping can be targeted at individuals or groups. It has led to the loss of thousands of lives and huge sums of money in Rivers State and elsewhere. Many victims of the crime have been killed in the course of their abduction, custody or release, and many more have been injured. This is in addition to huge sums of money lost to ransom takers over the victims and their families. The consequences are frightful.
Rivers State should never have got here in the first place. Kidnapping has become one of the most dangerous and traumatic threats to any person living within the State. Each kidnapping incident is a direct attack on the hearts of families, companies, individuals and causes a significant impact on society in general. This greatly disrupts the family routine, social interactions and the employment capabilities of some families.
Several factors have been identified for kidnapping among Nigerian youths. Some include social and moral decadence, peer group influence, drug abuse, mass media , ethnic nationalism, ethnic militia, godfatherism, elites, economy, population and family influence, among others.
This crime is a growing global epidemic with no real solution. It, therefore, has attracted the attention of different fields of study. Sociologists, social psychologists, clinical psychologists, social workers, philosophers and economists have begun to research into the causes and consequences of kidnapping because it is one of the most psychologically damaging crimes.
Victims typically take many years to heal from the psychological wounds inflicted upon them and some never completely recover. Kidnapping causes deep emotional and mental scars that leave victims to battle through issues of trust, independence, love, sex, respect and a litany of others.
Furthermore, kidnap victims may have psychological disturbances in other aspects of their everyday lives. Trouble-sleeping is one of the most commonly reported psychological impacts of kidnapping as the victims are afraid to fall asleep and let their guard down, lest be taken again.
Sexual defects are also likely in cases of kidnapping that involves sexual abuse. Survivors may find it hard to trust their partners or to allow themselves to be vulnerable. Victims of abduction may need many years of therapy to form healthy sexual relationships.
There are many causes of kidnapping around the globe which include: unemployment, poverty, illiteracy, religion, greed, politics and corruption.
The possible ways of eradicating kidnapping it include training anti-kidnapping agents because any country that wants to fight kidnapping successfully must hire and train capable agents to combat the issue. When law enforcement agencies are actively involved, the incident will lessen.
There should be serious punishment for offenders and fewer abductions will occur. Also, more job opportunities should be created because “the idle mind is the devil’s workshop”. Jobs, especially for the youths, can have a huge impact in the fight against crime. When people are gainfully employed, they do not need to commit crime.
Reports show that the police are involved in some kidnappings. This is unfortunate. They have to be monitored to eliminate the criminals within their ranks.
Harry is a Port Harcourt-based freelance journalist.
Favour Harry
