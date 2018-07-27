Politics And National Dev

Politics is concerned with the ordinary day–to-day activities of the community in which we are personally involved. Harold Lasswell defined it as who gets what, when, how and which underlines the importance of power as the major ingredient. Finally, politics is concerned with people and the way to make decisions and how these decisions are effected.

Historically, politics as an academic field of study emerged in classical Greece, which today has become a special profession without agitation.

What is politics all about? This question came up before the birth of Jesus Christ, and the Greeks first introduced the idea of the “polis” meaning city state. It is from polis that we derive our modern world politics. Aristotle (384-322BC) first used the term politics to refer to the affairs of a Greek city state, observed clearly that man by nature is a political animal.

Politics can be played at the local, communal, national and international level. Proper politicking brings reward to the country, hence reference to national development in this write-up. A living philosophy is the actual principle which can be formulated from it to bring about modernized style of living.

Politics, today, is a lucrative business for professional politicians who seek power for both personal and national interests. Politics is a training ground for future leaders to emerge as champions. Thus, all leaders at the dire moment can be highly rewarded with a golden fleece.

According to a philosopher, Lao Russel, “the whole universe is a mirror which you reflect back to you that which you take away from you”. I call this theory of justification in any natural state of living by man.

Politics grants power in public life and it is used to influence decisions. Man is social and cannot be living a solitary life. We are social animals for the transformation of our respective kingdoms, using basic principles of politics.

Candidly, politics preaches liberalism, indicating leaders must have turn by turn leadership. There must be more virtues than vices in politics and it should be played without rancour and sentiments which are elements of disintegration.

Politics as a living philosophy should have more advantages than disadvantages, even though it is associated with tensions and deceit.

Sadly, politics in Nigeria has become a do or die affair. How can politics be aiding and abetting the wrong set of citizens in the society?

Politics must be played with care and ideal. Aristotle, a Greek philosopher, postulates that politics must be played with proper education, planning, organizing, staffing, direction, coordinating, reporting and budgeting.

Politics as a living philosophy must show participants practical discretion; it requires training and retraining of citizens, constitutional reforms and reorientation of the society. Those in power should display more of openness and transparency in leadership and ensure that people are served politely and efficiently. The legislature should make laws with independency and without witch –hunting.

From the family, church, community to school, politics must be played with care. So, politics must have historical change, organic evolution, and must help to shape political behavior, and above all, enhance national development.

Politics deals on the concepts of sociology as a reference to the scientific study of the nature and societal development. A business tycoon contested for American presidency using his business capitals without siphoning from the public funds. This is a good example from President Donald Trump which Nigerian politicians must emulate.

Anor writes from Port Harcourt.

Christian Anor