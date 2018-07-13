Coach Wants Free Admission Into Real Madrid Academy

The head coach of MCWjef Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Ndubuisi Ihejirika, has appealed to the Rivers State Government to ensure that the admission into Real Madrid Football Academy is open for every qualified Rivers State indigene.

He made the appeal last Monday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports during a screening exercise of players at the Number Six Field, Old Port Harcourt, Township, Rivers State.

Ihejirika said that the screening is all about getting players that will feature in the Academy, adding that, the age limit of his screening is six and sixteen years.

“We are trying to groom them together for the Real Madrid Football Academy”, he said.

He explained that, after grooming talents to become good footballers, no return is expected from the government or the club owners who have taken them from the Academy, adding that, they are giving the young talents meaningful life in the society.

According to him, since he took-over as a coach, he has discovered a lot of talents within our environment that are doing well in football, adding that if free registration are given into the Academy, a lot of players will be discovered.

“If the registration is free a lot of youth on the street will do well in the academy”, he said.

Also speaking, a grassroots player, Devis Richard said if selected to play in the Real Madrid Academy he will do his best for the growth of the Academy.

“I am 15 years old, if selected to play in the Academy, I will do my best to make the Academy grow”, he pledged.

According to him, he started playing active football when he was in primary four, adding that playing under his coach then Bisi has given him more experience in the game.

Richard commended the Rivers State government led by Nyesom Wike, for bringing the Real Madrid Football Academy in the state and said that a lot of youths would excel at the Academy.

Kiadum Edookor