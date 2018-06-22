Navy Wants DSS To Unmask Sponsors Of Sea Pirates In Rivers

The Nigerian Navy has urged the Department of State Security (DSS) to fish out the sponsors of notorious sea pirate networks terrorising coastal waterways of Rivers and its environs.

The Executive Officer of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, Capt Victor Choji stated this during the handover of five suspected pirates to DSS operatives yesterday.

Choji said aside piracy, the suspects allegedly carried out several kidnappings and robbed vessels as well as cart away valuables of innocent persons.

He noted that the suspects were arrested at various times between October 31 and November 12, following credible intelligence on their involvement in the acts of kidnapping and piracy.

“We are handing them over to the DSS, so that they can unravel the extent of this network and to also uncover their collaborators and sponsors,” Choji said.

According to him, the suspects have availed us with sufficient information of their illegal activities within the maritime space of Rivers State.

“We believe that if this is done, then we can nip it in the bud once and for all, this bringing peace within the maritime space of Rivers State.

Capt Choji also said, the Navy has succeeded in reducing illegal bunkering and oil theft to its barest minimum in collaboration with sister agencies.

The Navy he said, have put measures in place to tackle the ugly development as we have restrategised to end the menace.

According to him, “this will ensure that we have safety and security within the maritime environment for lawful activities to take place.

Chinedu Wosu