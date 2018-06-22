June 12 At Last!

Wednesday, June 6 historic declaration of June 12 as a Democracy Day and the honouring of Late Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of June 12 presidential elections with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), the highest honour in the land and Late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), the foremost Nigerian human rights lawyer with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), the second highest honour by President Muhammadu Buhari, is commendable and a welcome development.

It is also an honour to those of us who risked our lives at that volatile and unsafe period of national madness to fight for the revalidation of June 12 and enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

June 12 presidential election adjudged by the local and international observers as the most credible, freest and fairest election in the electoral history of Nigeria was annulled by General Ibrahim Babangida 25 years ago. Late General Sani Abacha who took over from Babangida as the Military Head of State detained late Chief Abiola for declaring himself the President of Nigeria; an action General Abacha considered as an affront to his government.

These unfortunate developments, however, brought about strong agitation by Nigerian journalists, lawyers, human right activists, pro-democracy groups, all fighting for the release of Abiola from the detention and revalidation of June 12 presidential election won by him.

There was unprecedented tension and agitation in the country. There was confusion, skepticism, hostility and hatred everywhere, even among the military. Many Nigerians were killed, detained and many others relocated abroad to save their lives. There were bloods and tears all over the land. Media houses were closed down. The Military themselves were in disarray, implicating one another. It was the most turbulent time in Nigeria. In fact, the annulment of June 12 was the greatest crime and injustice committed against Nigeria and its people in her quest to attain democracy since independence.

I was a member of NADECO in Abuja . I was arrested at the court premises on the very first day late Abiola was brought to court in Abuja. I was tortured and detained for 12 days. I was charged to court for writing an inciting and seditious article against the Federal Government.

Other campaigners for the release of Abiola were also arrested and arraigned. Their offences were possession of seditious articles and posters with intent to cause public disaffection, criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting and disturbance of public peace.

President Buhari, for whatever reasons and motives, has done well and deserves our encomiums for this singular act. Whether it was self baptism for the sins he committed against democracy when he scuttled and truncated the democratically elected government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari in December 31, 1983, or is he now a born again democrat? All I know is that Buhari has, from this day, deepened himself in the ocean of democracy.

For General Ibrahim Babangida, General Sani Abacha and General Abdulsalami Abubakar, they would remain stigmatized and tainted as June 12 collaborators and obstructors of democracy in Nigeria for that era. It is on record that General Babangida’s government superintended the annulment of June 12 presidential election won by Chief Abiola; General Abacha’s government superintended Abiola’s incarceration and General Abubakar’s government superintended his death.

As for Chief Olusegun Obansanjo, his conscience would continually prick him for his inability to recognize late Abiola as a man who laid the foundation of the House of Democracy he occupied for eight years as President of Nigeria. June 12 would remain a fatal wound in their hearts for life.

What Buhari did on June 12, 2018 was to accord late Chief Abiola a presidential burial and to cloth the naked and forsaken June 12 martyr with national attire as the father of our democracy. Whatever was Buhari’s motive is secondary.

By his death, late Chief MKO Abiola had joined the great men and women of the world who laid down their lives for their countries to move forward. They include late President Abraham Lincoln, late President John F. Kennedy, all of the United States of America, late Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi both from India, late Rev Martin Luther King etc.

People like Nelson Mandela sacrificed his time for his people. He was kept in a solitary confinement for 27 solid good years by the racist government of South Africa. Here in my State, Rivers State, indeed Niger Delta, people like Isaac Adaka Boro, Dr Obi Wali and Ken Saro-Wiwa died for Niger Delta. Today, Niger Delta is relatively free and was on top with Dr Goodluck Jonathan as President of Nigeria for six years.

All these means that for a nation or people to be socially, economically, politically strong, calm and stable, there must be ransome sacrifice of its eminent and distinguished citizens. That was the ransome price and sacrifice late Chief Abiola paid. A price for democracy, liberty and democratic stability. Today, Nigeria is at 18 years of uninterrupted democracy Something we never witnessed before. Courtesy of Abiola’s sacrifice.

It is, therefore, my candid opinion and appeal to the Federal Government, to as well, gazette and engrave the names of the heroes of our democracy on a stone and conspicuously place it in the front of the National Assembly, Abuja for Nigerian children yet unborn to know those who fought for our democracy.

In the same vein the names of the heroes of our independence should also be recognized and engraved on a stone and placed at the Eagle Square. Abuja for all to see.

Furthermore, I want to suggest that the National Assembly building, the heart of democracy, should be renamed after Chief MKO Abiola. It should be known as Moshood Abiola Democracy House . Abiola’s birthday should be proclaimed as National Holiday just as America did to late Rev Martin Luther King. Prof Humphrey Nwosu who conducted the most credible, freest, peaceful and fairest elections in the electoral history of Nigeria should also be honoured with the national award.

Prince Ogbuehi, a June 12 activist, wrote in from Eagle Island, Port Harcourt.

