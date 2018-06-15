Peace As Panacea For National Dev

A popular English adage says “united we stand divided we fall”. It cannot be over-emphasized that peace is needed for any nation in the world to thrive economically, physically and socially.

Every great nation that has performed creditably in the past and even now achieved the feat because of peace. Similarly, without peace, the family, community, nation and regional integration will be a shadow of itself.

Peace is a state of tranquility, quiet and harmony, absence of violence as defined by English dictionary or a state free from civil disturbance.

For instance, great nations such as United States of America, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland and Germany amongst others, have experienced revolution in one era or the other and millions of people lost their lives in the process to chart a new order, for the betterment of the people.

Today, in these nations, there is civil order, adherence to the law of the lands. These nations have so advanced that they are called industrialised nations of the world.

There have been several scientific discoveries in these countries leading to paradigm shift.

Nigeria as a nation has witnessed several unrests due to insecurity across the length and breadth of the country.

Two years ago, in the early stage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the Niger Delta revolutionary group brought oil production to a halt, demanding for equity, justice and fair share of the national wealth, though that is now history.

Today, the spate of killings in the North-East, the Middle Belt, especially Benue State, is alarming.

Some school of thought attribute this to ethnic cleansing or religious war, while others attribute the violence to the harsh economic realities bedeviling the nation, a situation in which many Nigerians can not afford a square meal for themselves and their families.

In Kaduna, more than 40 people were killed when Boko Haram unleashed mayhem on the people. Killings were recorded in Taraba and Nasarawa states.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Hassan Jika Ardo, said he lost 47 of his relations in Taraba State due to insecurity.

Zamfara is not left out in the wake of killings, as well as Sokoto. Borno State cannot be forgotten so soon, where Boko Haran insurgents left millions of people homeless and properties worth millions of naira lost.

The incessant clash of herdsmen and local farmers in Benue State is the order of the day. Not too long ago, 17 Catholic faithfuls lost their lives in a day to herdsmen attack in Benue State.

No society can achieve any meaningful development in an atmosphere of bitterness and rancor. If insecurity continues to be the bane of the day, investment will be far-fetched. The society will not be conducive for economic activities to thrive. The future of the children who are expected to be the leaders of tomorrow will be marred completely. These children cannot compete favourably with their counterparts in Europe.

As the 2019 general elections draw nearer, it is imperative for Nigerians to put the gruesome deeds behind and forge ahead in peace.

Here, in West Africa where there is misunderstanding, lack of trust and violence, regional integration will be a mirage.

Every government in power has a blue-print outlining what and how it intends to govern the people. It is the expectation of Nigerians that the blue-print, policy and budget so announced by the federal and state governments should address the many challenges facing the nation.

It is sad to note that year after year, trillions and billions of naira are budgeted for development, yet Nigeria are still grossly under-developed.

Nigeria has the potential to become one of the most developed economies in Africa and the globe if our resources are chanelled properly. There is no reason for the citizens to lavish in abject poverty if the Commonwealth of the nation is properly harnessed.

In this era of change, war against corruption and mismanagement introduced by the present government, President Muhammadu Buhari can write his name in the annals of history if he takes proactive measures that would ensure peace in all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria and turn around the fortunes of the nation in all sectors of the economy to make them vibrant and result-oriented.

The issue of insecurity in the nation particularly in the North East should not be toyed with or politicized. Boko-Haram and all forms of terrorism should be dealt with decisively.

Nigerians look forward to a nation where anyone can decide to reside in any part of the country irrespective of religion or ethnic background. A nation where equity, justice and peace reign supreme is what Nigerians are yearning for.

Monies recovered from looters of the nation’s treasury should be put into meaningful ventures.

Again, for peace to reign, the federal and state governments should make concerted efforts to ensure provision of basic infrastructure, invest in education, ensure employment generation and diversification of Nigeria’s economy.

Nigerians desire to live in peace because it is the duty of any responsible government to protect the lives and property of the citizens. Nigeria cannot be the giant of Africa by mere words of mouth but by action.

A sound track co-written by late Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie titled “Heal the World” says heal the world, make it a better place for you and for me and the entire human race. There are people dying, if you care enough for the living, make it a better place for you and for me.

That is what we need now, healing the land.

Kalago-Ogolo writes from Radio Rivers, Port Harcourt.

Ibikari Kala-Ogolo