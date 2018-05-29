Herdsmen Attack Rivers Community, Shoot Catholic Priest In Taraba

Fulani herdsmen, attacked Ihuaba community in Igbu Upata Kingdom,Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State,abducting one Edith Lawrence while another,identified as Chiemele Blessing who allegedly was shot with arrow while they were working on their farm at Akpaja farm land,was yet to be found.

Scores of others were wounded and crops worth thousands of naira were destroyed by the rampaging herdsmen.

It was gathered that trouble started when the owners of the farm protested against the destruction of their crops by cows led by the herdsmen.

The farmers,a source said,had severally complained to one Alhaji Ahmadu who,was said to be the head of Hausa community in the area but instead, he allegedly mobilized herdsmen to attack the unarmed farmers.

We learnt he was sited at the scene of the attack which prompted the police to arrest him and others who allegedly participated in the attack.

The attack is coming at a time the people of Igbu Upata are consolidating on peace and Ihuaba is the home of Eze Igbu Upata III, HRM Eze Felix Enene Otuwarikpo.

Reacting to the herdsmen attack, Eze Otuwarikpo condemned it vehemently,warning against further attack and that the people of Igbu Upata will defend themselves if further provoked.

He drew the attention of both the state and federal governments and security agencies to this ugly menace, insisting that the Igbu Upata people are peace loving and must not be taken for granted.

He however lauded the police for their timely response and assured that Igbu Upata people will continue to live in harmony with those who would wish to conduct themselves peacefully.

Describing the herdsmen as blood thirsty miscreants,the Eze said the attack was a sad episode on the peace loving and hospitable people of Igbu Upata Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has arraigned eight Fulani herdsmen allegedly involved in the attack on farmers in Ihuaba village,Igbu Upata Kingdom of Ahoada East Government Area of Rivers State.

The suspects were arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court 1 sitting in Ahoada town, before the Chief Magistrate,Harry Ayerite.

The incident which occurred on May 27, 2018, had one woman,Edith Lawrence allegedly abducted and Chiemele Blessing shot with arrow, with scores of others injured.

The rampaging herdsmen were also alleged to have destroyed crops worth thousands of naira. Sources at the Ahoada Police Division confirmed the incident.

Those arraigned include Babangida Abba, Umar Tella,Lawal Inusa,Mustapha Abdul,Sani Mohammadu,Gida Abubakar,Mohammed Umar and Mohammed Ali respectively.

However,the Magistrate adjoined the case to 18th June, 2018 while he remanded the suspects to prison custody. He also ordered that the case file be sent to the Chief Registrar of the state High Court for the advice of the Department of Public Prosecution.

In another development, two Catholic priests were beaten, one shot in the leg when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked a minor seminary in Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

During the attack which was said to have taken place, yesterday morning, some students were injured and many cars destroyed.

While the persons injured were said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, it was not yet clear if people were killed.

The Director of Caritas Nigeria, an agency of the Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey, revealed this in a WhatsApp message to newsmen.

He said, “Please Friends, pray for us. Our minor seminary in Jalingo has just been attacked by the Fulani, some students are injured, some cars destroyed, two priests beaten, and one shot on the leg. They are currently receiving treatment at FMC.”

Rector of the minor seminary in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Atsue, has explained why the institution came under attack from herdsmen on Monday.