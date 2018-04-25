Enhancing Security Through Neighbourhood Agency

The 47th Mayor of Minneapolis City and member, Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labour Party of USA, Betsy Hodges, once said, “True public safety requires collaboration between law enforcement and the community”.

No doubt, there is the urgent need for a virile partnership and synergy between the just inaugurated Neighbourhood Safety Agency and well-meaning Rivers People and residents to ensure public safety, security of lives and property.

Interestingly, the primary responsibility of government at every level is to protect lives and property and this is guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution as amended. To this end, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has left no stone unturned in his policy architecture by enacting law that would reduce criminality in the State.

Evidence abounds that the State governor had, in recent past, given assent to anti-kidnapping and anti-robbery law in the state to subdue activities of men of the underworld.

Only recently, the Rivers State House of Assembly passed the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Bill into law. This is no mean feat in the task to ensure public safety. The law is called the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Law Number 8 of 2018 for which the State governor has since granted assent to despite provocation and threat by some members of the opposition to go to court against the body.

The governor has gone ahead to inaugurate the board of the agency on Monday, April 16, 2018. This bold demonstration of will-power deserves commendation in all ramifications.

The agency consists of members of impeccable character, proven integrity and consistent track record in public service.

They include retired Brigadier-General Dick Ironabere of the Nigerian Army as Chairman, Board of Directors; Director-General, Dr Uche Mike Chukwuma, who is a retired high ranking police officer; a renowned Chemical Engineer, Professor Emenike Wami and Chief Casa Ogosu, a public relations consultant and chairman, Rivers State Public Community Relations Committee.

Others are Mr Dennis Amachree, Anthony Uzo-Ozurumba and Mrs Victoria Chikeka, while Nma Omereji will serve as secretary and legal adviser.

The governor charged them to commence the process of recruiting quality operatives that have the interest of the State at heart.

He disclosed that some politicians have approached the police to sabotage the scheme by rejecting operatives to be recruited by the agency and further declared that the State executive council would seek an amendment of the law so that the police will not be required to screen recruited operatives.

Above all, Governor Wike urged members of the board not to be swayed by the antics of the opposition against the law, stressing that the Neighbourhood Safety Agency has come to stay.

It is pertinent to note that the objectives of the law include the following: to establish a uniformed Neighbourhood Safety Corps within the state with power to carry arms subject to police permit, while it assists the police to maintain law and order by gathering information about crime and ensure that all hoodlums and cult groups do not have the opportunity to operate in any community in the State; to reduce the crime rate and ensure that every offender is identified and made to account for his misdeeds, as well as following up on arrest of every offender to the court and ensuring justice.

It is, therefore, surprising and indeed, unfortunate that despite the laudable objectives of the agency and intention of government, critics of the law and the agency pay undue attention to the power to carry light arms.

Some members of the opposition allege that the present PDP government in the State would use it against other political parties during the forthcoming local government polls in June this year and during the 2019 general elections. This narrative to me, does not hold water because before the advent of the agency, PDP had won the opposition APC at the tribunal, appellate and Supreme Court in the aftermath of the 2015 general election without the Neighbourhood Safety Agency in place. Moreso, the safety agency is not bigger than the legal system of the federation.

It is common knowledge that heinous crimes are prevalent in society and no government will fold its hands and watch criminals overrun a legitimate government.

Nigeria as a nation is replete with cases of kidnapping, ritual killings, politically-motivated assassinations, rape and acts of economic sabotage such as illegal refining of petroleum products popularly called “Kpo Fire”.

One overwhelming advantage of the Neighbourhood Safety Agency is the engagement of communities in ensuring public safety.

Without mincing words, the Wike administration has supported security agencies in the State with logistics to lubricate their operations. The Nigerian Army, Navy, Airforce, Police and other security agencies have all benefited from the magnanimity of the State government through the supply of armoured personnel carriers, vehicles, communication gargets, among others.

Perhaps, the inauguration of Neighbourhood Safety Agency provides an opportunity for the present administration to show how a State government can fund its agencies to serve humanity. As the safety agency comes to stay in the State, it is only necessary to support government to succeed in securing lives and property.

As Irish poet, Edmond Burk, once said, “All there is for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing”. The safety agency provides an avenue for good people to improve society. The time to act is now.

Sika is a journalist with Radio Rivers, Port Harcourt.

Baridon Sika