Politicians As Confusionists

In the classifications of management and leadership styles, the politician comes under the category of the wheeler-dealer. The wheeler-dealer is not always a con-man but more often, he is a hyper active and hyper-intelligent person, with head full of many ideas.

People come into leadership positions from various walks of life and with training in various professions, but in the area of political leadership, laymen, king-makers, money-bags and godfathers play significant roles. It is quite expensive to contest for political leadership, and therefore, political aspirants have to be very rich people, or get sponsorship from “money-bags” and godfathers.

It is needless to say that those who sponsor political aspirants, do so as an investment which can be quite risky if the aspirant fails. A part of the spending by political aspirants includes lobbying and getting the support of political king-makers and godfathers in various geo-political zones and power blocks. Therefore, when a political aspirant emerges as a political leader after a successful election, he is rarely alone but often remains a hostage of those who placed or “planted” him there.

A successful politician emerging as a leader through a do-or-die process cannot be expected to behave like other categories of leaders. The wheeler-dealer is a master of political power-play who owes loyalty first to his sponsors and godfathers, and then the party that served as his vehicle. The people or the general public whose votes purportedly brought him into power would not count much as stakeholders.

Like the clever footballer called Maradona, the wheeler-dealer politician uses members of one group of his support base against other stakeholders as situations may suit his intrigues and calculations. Not being a professional administrator or manager of human resources, the wheeler-dealer politician usually delegates functions to his loyalists. But he also engages some “private eyes and ears” to monitor those he had assigned functions to and report back to him in confidence.

The wheeler-dealer politician is usually quite charismatic and easy-going on the surface, but deep inside, he rarely trusts anyone. He may love to be flattered and praised, but he is also uneasy about letting anybody know exactly what he is up to at any moment. He may be generous but he is calculating enough to ensure that he invests where his generosity would yield maximum results and dividends. Call it exploitation of the weaknesses in other people, but that is the strongest playing card of the wheeler-dealer. He smiles at you when he identifies and recognises one weak point in you, which he can exploit when it suits him to do so.

Divide-and-rule is an old and well-known strategy employed in political management, but what is not commonly known by those upon whom this strategy is practiced is that, it can come with gifts and promises. Call it “Greek-gift” if you like, but wheeler-dealer politicians know that there is no free meal; if you are not paying for the meal, someone else pays! A gift or meal from a wheeler-dealer can be quite foreboding when it comes with a smile, whether the smile comes from the PR man or a crocodile!

It should not be regarded as an idle talk that politics as practiced in developing countries is a business that demands huge investments and with an expectant huge returns. While a few nice and patriotic people go into politics with genuine intention to serve the people, a larger number of politicians have personal agenda and parochial interests. It is this second group of politicians that are referred to here as wheeler-dealers, whose stock-in-trade it is to cause as much confusions as they can, as a means of diverting attention of the masses from their clandestine activities.

Nigerians owe themselves a duty to know the wheeler-dealer category of politicians and their antics so they do not continue to deceive, confuse and enslave the masses. It is usually towards the end of their tenure in power that the wheeler-dealers sow the seeds of confusion so that subsequent administration would have mountains of issues to contend with as a diversionary strategy to keep attention away from the confusions left behind. Call it voodoo system of management!

Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize