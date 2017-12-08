Police Confirm Plan To Bomb Abuja, Others

Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja Command, CP Sadiq Bello yesterday confirmed that the threat to bomb the nation’s Capital Territory and six other six states by Terrorists was true going by the intelligence reports in the disposal of the Command.

CP Bello disclosed this yesterday while speaking during a stakeholders forum organised in FCT over the proposed threat as directed by the Police High Command earlier in the week

However ,the Police Chief assured that the Police would work with other security agencies to make sure that the threat was not actualised.

According to him, ”the threat to attack the city is real; however we want to assure members of the public that we are working in collaboration with other sister security agencies to ensure that we all enjoy a peaceful yuletide.

Speaking on how the threat would be prevented, Bello said , “We are doing a lot but we don’t want to mention the strategy so that the men of the underworld don’t take advantage of it.

According to him,”We are doing a lot especially with our sister security agencies. We have already mapped out strategies and we have already commenced that

“It may involve massive raids, massive visibility policing, vigorous stop and search and we would also embark on intelligence gathering.

The CP who pleaded with the members of the public to come forward with useful information that would help prevent the attack Said, ”Police work is not magic, we depend on members of the public to make contribution and that is why we are urging members of the public to come up with useful information that would help us nip crimes in the bud.

According to him, “ If they see people of questionable character and suspicious movement, they should come to us quickly because we want to take necessary measures to prevent the actualization of the threat”.

Recalled that the United States and United Kingdom missions in Nigeria had warned of possible attacks in FCT, Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, and Yobe States on soft targets by Boko Haram Insurgents.

Based on the development , the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Idris Ibrahim directed Commissioners of Police, Assistant Inspectors General of Police and personnel in the states to be on red-alert alert.

The IGP also directed the CPs in the states to hold stake holder meetings with the people in order to proffer possible ways to tackle the threat.