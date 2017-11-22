Fayose’s Death Penalty For Cultists

The signing into law of the bill prohibiting secret cults, terrorism and the prescribing the death sentence for anyone caught in the act by the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose may have sent different signals to the public.

As people are entitled to their opinions, it will not be surprising if many people consider Fayose’s standpoint as drastic and harsh, just as others may receive it as a welcome relief.

For critics of the bill, the punishment is more severe than the offence, and of course a deviation from the country’s stand on human rights and human dignity. They hold on to the belief that regardless of the crime committed, a person’s rights especially to life, still remains. Their reason is that the right to life is an absolute one and so must not be tampered with no matter the circumstance.

This is in addition to the debate that no government has the right to take human life; instead, it is under an obligation to protect lives and property as well as fulfil the fundamental human rights of its citizens.

However, while everyone is free to express his or her opinion in this regard, it is important to consider the reason behind Fayose’s action and what his measure is intended to achieve in the long run.

Sentiments apart, Governor Fayose is just one individual out of the multitude of Nigerians who could no longer tolerate the ill wind of cultism and terrorism in Nigeria. As a governor, he has, therefore taken the bull by the horn by going a step beyond mere verbal condemnation of the act, to putting measure in place to checkmate the menace.

To me, this is a bold step, and a sincere expression of the avowed commitment of his administration to combating terrorism in the State.

Going by media reports, it is no longer strange that cultism is alarmingly on the increase in the country. From the post-primary institutions through the tertiary schools, down to the larger society, the criminal act rages on, culminating, more often than not, in political thuggery which usually leads to waste of lives at the slightest provocation during electioneering period.

Various communities today no longer know peace as rival cult groups intermittently engage in unwarranted ego-tripping fracas. This development has raised grave concerns in many quarters, prompting calls on government to take urgent steps to stem the tide.

I think Governor Fayose’s decision in this regard is a commendable one. Particularly, his extension of penalty to sponsors of cultism in any manner is a clear indication of his bid to rout out this societal vice. Of course, you cannot be said to be fighting a course, without tackling the cause.

It is no longer in doubt that Nigeria’s return to democracy has brought to fore massive election rigging, hooliganism and violence. It has also generated the highest wave of violence among politicians both at local, state and federal levels, who in a bid to achieve their selfish ambition, equip young criminals with ammunition to terrorize and annihilate potential enemies and oppositions. Sadly, after the election, those politicians lack the will and power to withdraw the deadly weapons with which they equipped the criminals. The result is an emerging trend of cultism and terrorism in the land.

Suffice it to say that these politicians are responsible for the mindless orgies of killings, human right abuses, armed robbery, extortion and terrorist activities we experience today in our country. In short, emerging cult groups today are survived by political elite who use them as instruments to settle political scores. They are used as private armies and body guards.

It is in the light of the above that I applaud the inclusion of sponsors of cultism as accomplices that must face death penalty.

In fairness to Fayose, I think that his call for a death penalty is a mere deterrent measure and not an intention to take life. Nevertheless, we must not also forget in a hurry that the right of one person stops at the point where the right of another begins. Therefore, he who treasures his own life, must not contemplate in any form, the taking of another person’s life.

It is thus my suggestion that other state governors should borrow a leaf from Fayose’s decision if they sincerely want to tackle the menace of cultism and terrorism in their states. And for Fayose, the world is watching; it is one thing to make a law, it is yet another thing to enforce it. I just hope that the public has not heard the last of this law.

By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi.