Lawyer Explains High Crime Rate In N’Delta

A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner Barrister Karibo John has blamed the high level of kidnapping, robbery and assassinations in the Niger Delta region on the shift in the value system of the people.

Speaking with The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt last weekend, Barrister John said people are quick to celebrate wealth and success without looking at the source, adding that the get rich quick syndrome evidenced in our society has paved more way for crime to increase.

She further attributed the high crime rate to what she described as fallout of the political system.

According to her, “the politicians who should be role models are now the one’s who sponsor them and because the society wants instant gratification, they are no longer interested in working hard which has made the youth more addictive to crime”.

She also blamed their political system, but noted that the police also had failed in their duty to securing lives, property and apprehending crime perpetrators.

She, however, urged the police to step up their operations for the betterment of everyone in the society.

“Nevertheless, the comfortable are the most affected by these crimes, because the perpetrators do not settle for the less, but aim at the “bigger fish in the river”, she said.

The lawyer stated that the way out of this crime was only through reorientation, for their mindset to be changed and this must start from the family.

She urged governments of the region to create an enabling environment whereby investors could invest through providing job opportunities which in turn would have a boomerang effect.

She also noted that government needed to relax taxation which would help alleviate poverty.

She however, applauded the ‘Change Begins With Me’ programme of the Buhari led administration and the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his developmental efforts so far.

Also, in a separate interview, Barr (Mrs) Favour Blankson blamed the high crime rate on the oil and suggested a shift from the oil sector to the Agricultural sector.

She applauded the state government for the measures taken with regard to security and urged the commissioner of police to dispatch police men to strategic areas like the Elekiahia Estate in Port Harcourt.

Janefrancess Chibundu