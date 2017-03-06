We Are Getting Closer To Our Aspirations – Amapakabo

The Flying Antelopes’ handler believes that each victory pushes them to their ultimate goal

Imama Amapakabo says that with every win Enugu Rangers are ‘getting closer’ to their aspirations.

Having suffered a setback at MFM FC last week, the Nigeria Professional Football League champions returned to winning ways after securing a 1-0 victory over ABS FC on Wednesday.

“Whenever we win, I think that we are getting closer to our aspiration,” Amakabo told newsmen.

“We would have scored more goals on Wednesday against ABS FC but like it has been recently, we created a lot of chances but we were unable to convert them.

“Every coach has to play with the strength of players that he has, right now I’m trying to play with the strength that I have and try to manage a squad that is within my reach.

“So, I’ve got to give every player some bit of rest because of the schedule of games that we have and we shall manage the squad as best as possibly can. Every player has a place in the team so long as they keep working hard.

The Flying Antelopes return to CAF Champions League duties when they visit Zamalek on March 10 and Amapakabo has stated his plans towards the tie.