 Teaching In Indigenous Languages?

At an event in Enugu recently, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, hinted about the Federal Government’s plan to promote pupils’ interest in Mathematics and science subjects through the teaching of these subjects in indigenous languages. He said that lack of economic growth and development will continue to stare the country in the face if science, technology and innovation are not given serious attention.

He observed that prior to enrollment in schools where they are taught in foreign languages, pupils grow up with their indigenous languages at home. As a result, there is usually a challenge to understand the foreign language first before they could even start understanding what they are being taught. He attributed pupils low interest in Mathematics and science subjects to this challenge and posited that teaching these subjects in indigenous languages will help students to understand Mathematics and science subjects and also promote the application of science and technology for national development.

Expectedly, this disclosure has elicited diverse reactions from many Nigerians. While many think it is a laudable idea worth giving a trial, some believe it is unrealistic given the multiplicity of languages in the country and other factors. Many others say there are more serious problems bedeviling the education sector like lack of facilities, lack of equipment, poor funding, few qualified ans committed teachers and many others. These, they say, should be given attention instead of language.

In as much as one will agree that these areas need urgent attention, l see Dr Onu’s proposition as being in line with what is obtainable in many other countries. Surveys have revealed that most, if not all Asian countries, use indigenous languages at very early stages of their education and they are considered very smart. The case is the same even in some parts of Europe.

Yes, we know that Nigeria has over 250 languages, many of whose vocabularies are not in depth with just a few qualified language teachers presently; but going by the words of Onu, modalities are being worked out by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to develop the vocabularies of the indigenous languages before they could be used to teach the subjects effectively.

If you had been to or had your primary or secondary education outside the cities where many of the children could understand and communicate in English language, you will appreciate the minister’s plan.

During my service year in Adamawa State, I taught Literature in English in a secondary school where SS2 students could not understand English. I did everything l could to make them understand the novel we were reading to no avail. Then, l decided to use a particular brilliant student as an interpreter. After reading a passage, Bala interpreted it in Hausa language and the same students who hitherto made no sense of the story would echo “yowa nagani”, meaning now l understand. With that, I was able to break through and the students started enjoying the subject.

A friend once shared the story of how he stopped cramming formulas for perimeter of the different shapes. It happened the day he knew the denotative meaning of perimeter. With that knowledge, he said he began to solve most difficult mathematical problems involving perimeter with relative ease.

No doubt, the fact that our indigenous languages do not have enough vocabulary to capture science and mathematical terms could be a big obstacle but if this can be overcome, students will definitely develop interest in these subjects as this will be coming to them in their mother tongue. The phobia for mathematics and science subjects will be conquered.

Apart from that, teaching Mathematics and science subjects in indigenous languages will also help to preserve our local languages. Linguists have raised alarm over the possibility of many Nigerian local languages and dialects going extinct if urgent measures are not taken to preserve them.

The President of the Institute of Project Management of Nigeria, Dr Victoria Okoronkwo, recently revealed that studies have shown that 60 percent of most Nigerian profound dialect speakers are above 50 years. Quoting a United Nations report, she said the percentage of children that speak local dialects is thinning down. “This may result in loss of our identity , our culture, our moral values and heritage. Hence, preserving our dialect is an important national challenge that requires our urgent and collective responsibility”, she said

However, one major problem with ideas like this is the implementation. In the past, many policies had been tested and found worthy but were kept in the crucible. It is very easy for the Federal Government to come up with such laudable proposition, but the big question is, will it be implemented? Upon the exit of Dr Onu as the Minister of Science and Technology or at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime, what happens to the policy?

It is therefore advisable that for the plan to succeed and live beyond the present administration, all the necessary legislative framework must be put in place. We should also avoid the fire brigade approach that had characterized many government’s policies and projects in the past. For the desired results to be achieved, there must be adequate planning. As it is said, prior planning prevents poor performance.

Calista Ezeaku