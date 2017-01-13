Gay Marriage, America And The Rest Of Us

Gay communities, in far away United States of America scored another first last year when Supreme Court ruled in their favour that same-sex-marriage is legal and constitutional. In their thinking, the Bible discrimination against them is finally put to rest by that Supreme Court pronouncement.

As gay movements continue to gather steam all around the world, what are the likely implications, dangers and lessons derivable from the heinous pronouncement on the rest of the world, Africa and Nigeria in particular?

Let me attempt to give my own understanding of same-sex marriage or gay as we all know it now.

The doctrine of gay marriage was intuitively desiccated on ‘Love’. Love as we all know and feel it, is demonstrating an unconditional feeling(s) for a human being in all ramifications. But when man to man or woman to woman conjugate or marry as husband and man-wife, the definition of love is going to the extreme and has completely lost its meaning. This group of men had in the past and up till now, continue to show, demonstrate and even extend love to their friends, partners, brothers etc, but the kind of love they yearn for is lustful, criminal, repugnant and a travesty.

It is true that we have the freedom to live our lives, but it is also incumbent on any sane society to protect the vulnerable against any harmful practice. This to my mind was what the American Supreme Court ignored completely.

However, reactions have continued to trail this Supreme Court judgment. Accordingly, smart politicians have cashed on this rare moment to lend their weight in support of the gay group. In their words, ‘love’ has triumphed and that people’s consciences can now flourish.

This ruling is likely going to reinvigorate and re-awaken some kind of consciousness or movements in some countries who hitherto did not have a voice. The conversational media will be awash with all kinds of messages, ranging from indoctrination, ethics and grundnorms to win converts into their illicit movements.

The likely looming danger America and other countries of the world that had embraced, certificated and constitutionalised gay marriages in their countries may face include the followings:

First, procreation may take a considerable slide because men are not biologically meant to procreate. But some will argue that scientists have made it possible for men to impregnate them. Scenarios like that may rear their ugly head in God’s own country if behaviours like this are not quickly nipped in the bud.

Also, this bizarre union may inflame, irritate or affect normal people who see this unholy union as an act of cowardice that is repugnant to natural law.

It will also create gay-gender tensions as struggle for recognition will rear its ugly head especially in some critical areas like employment, health care services and even places of worships, who have continually distanced themselves from these unholy creatures.

Meanwhile, discrimination against this bizarre union is likely to rise while the faith traditions, Muslims/Christians communities will have a lot to do in the coming years, to protect the sanctity of their religions against infiltration by these young fertile minds who do not really care.

I watched and listened to President Barack Obama on CNN symbolic phone call to one of the adherents of gay groups, congratulating him and his group for standing up doggedly for ‘equal love’ across broad spectrum. Obama had no choice because the law had taken its full course. That is the kind of value he wants the rest of the world to share. How sad!

For us, particularly in Nigeria, the 7th Senate under the leadership of David Mark gave gay and its teeming adherents a bloody nose. It is a serious offence under established law in Nigeria for certain deranged adherents to assemble themselves under gay group to practice the abominable. Our support against it was overwhelming even under the guise of ‘Freedom of Assembly’ and will surely not see the light of the day.

Obama’s visit to Kenya, his home country, last year and his efforts at trying to sell the doctrine of same-sex marriage was met with a loud No! That dissatisfaction was further re-enforced by the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta that African value system is not, will not and has never shared this kind of unnatural union between man and man or between woman and woman. Kenyatta also sent clear message that African countries should not bow to pressure to embrace this idea of same – sex marriage.

Gladly, majority of Africans have responded and risen in unism against gay and same-sex marriage. President of Gambia, Yaheya Jammeh has declared that death penalty awaits any body caught. That to me, is good news for Africa and its culture.

Nayashi wrote in from Port Harcourt.

Hamisu Nayashi