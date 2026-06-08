Rivers Education Commissioner Honoured with Distinguished Luminary Award at NAEAP Conference

Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Peters Nwagor, has been conferred with the Distinguished Education Luminary Award by the Nigerian Association for Educational Administration and Planning, NAEAP, Rivers State University chapter.

The award was one of the highlights of NAEAP’s 3rd Hybrid International Conference, which concluded recently at the university. The event was hosted by the Department of Educational Management, Faculty of Education, with the theme: “Integrating Multidisciplinary Knowledge Systems for Effective Management and Realization of Sustainable Quality Education, SDG 4.”

Dr. Nwagor received the award on Wednesday at the New Faculty of Education Building. He expressed gratitude to NAEAP for the recognition, describing it as an honour.

He said the award reflects that educational stakeholders and scholars are monitoring the progress being made in the State’s education sector. He added that Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara remains committed to expanding educational infrastructure and improving teachers’ welfare across the state.

“Education remains the bedrock of societal development,” the commissioner stated.

He stressed that achieving quality education cannot be left to government alone, but requires collective responsibility from all stakeholders.

Dr. Nwagor dedicated the award to teachers and school administrators in Rivers State and commended them for their contributions to advancing education in the state despite current challenges in the sector.

The Rivers State University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Blessing Jaja. Prof. Jaja expressed delight at the presence of distinguished guests and members of the Department of Educational Management.

He particularly appreciated keynote speaker, Prof. Allen Agih, Vice-Chancellor of Niger Delta University, for honouring the invitation despite his busy schedule. Prof. Jaja noted that Prof. Agih’s experience would enrich conference deliberations and discussions on educational development.

Zeb -Obipi reaffirmed the university’s commitment to supporting academic departments and professional bodies that promote collaboration, research excellence, innovation, and community service.

Earlier, NAEAP Rivers State University Chapter Chairman, Dr. Hope Barango-Tariah, thanked the university management for its support of educational development and professional growth. He described the conference as a vital platform for intellectual exchange and best practices in educational administration.

In his keynote address, Prof. Allen Agih commended the university for supporting the Department of Educational Management and Faculty of Education. He emphasized that education is the most critical tool for harnessing human resources to achieve SDG 4, and urged universities to collaborate on curriculum reforms and problem-solving through cooperation, truth, and team spirit.

By: Akujobi Amadi