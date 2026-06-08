Education
Education commissioner Commends WAEC Conduct in Rivers ,, Vows Sanctions for Malpractice
The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Peters Nwagor, has commended the orderly conduct of the ongoing 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination in the state and urged schools to sustain the standard.
Dr. Nwagor gave the commendation recently during a monitoring tour of selected secondary schools in Port Harcourt and environs where the WAEC exam is ongoing.
The commissioner, who was accompanied by directors and monitors from the Ministry of Education, said he was impressed with the peaceful atmosphere at the centres visited.
“The students conducted themselves properly and wrote their papers under conducive conditions. Invigilators and supervisors also performed their duties professionally,” he stated.
Nwagor noted that the Rivers State Government had invested heavily to ensure the smooth and credible conduct of the examination across the state
He urged candidates to reciprocate government’s effort by shunning all forms of examination malpractice and focusing on their studies.
“Government has done so much to ensure successful examinations in our schools. Students should take advantage of it by remaining focused,” the commissioner said.
While no case of malpractice was recorded in the centres inspected, Dr. Nwagor warned that any principal, teacher, invigilator, or official caught aiding malpractice would face strict sanctions in line with regulations.
He also commended school administrators, teachers, WAEC officials, and security personnel for upholding the integrity of the process. Centres visited included County Grammar School, Ikwerre/Etche; Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borokiri; Government Secondary School, Borokiri; and Pabod Model Secondary School.
By: Akujobi Amadi
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Education
Uniport Appoints Prof. Princewill R. Chike as 10th Vice-Chancellor
The Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt has approved the appointment of Professor Princewill R. Chike as the 10th Vice-Chancellor of the University.
Prof. Chike, a former Commissioner for Health in Rivers State, will succeed Prof. Georgewill Owunari whose tenure ends on July 13, 2026.
A statement signed by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Sam Kpenu and made available to _The Tide_, said the appointment was made by the 17th Governing Council following the successful conclusion of the selection process.
“The process was conducted in strict compliance with the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act and the University of Port Harcourt Act,” the statement read.
It added that the process involved the constitution of a Search Team and a Joint Council-Senate Selection Board. Both bodies carried out their responsibilities in accordance with extant laws and regulations governing the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in Nigerian universities.
According to the statement, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, congratulated Professor Chike on his appointment.
Senator Ohuabunwa expressed confidence in Prof. Chike’s ability to provide visionary leadership for the continued growth and development of the University.
Professor Princewill R. Chike is expected to formally assume office as the 10th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt on July 13, 2026.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
RSU Law Professor Calls for Periodic Review of Nigeria’s Criminal Laws
A Professor of Criminal Justice and Law at the Faculty of Law, Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwu, Port Harcourt, Prof. Clifford Anaele Nwanyanwu, has advocated for periodic review of the nation’s criminal justice administration laws to reflect current societal needs and challenges.
Prof. Nwanyanwu noted that many of the criminal justice laws in use today date back to the pre-colonial era. He questioned their efficiency in addressing modern criminal justice administration, adding that the complex nature of adjudication often allows crime to thrive.
He made the call while delivering the university’s 132nd Inaugural Lecture on Wednesday at the Senate Conference Auditorium titled: “Society as Criminal Enterprise: Unravelling a Complex Justice System.”
The erudite legal scholar clarified that the lecture was not meant to condemn the country’s justice system. Instead, he said it was intended to highlight areas that require urgent attention.
He expressed concern that criminal justice practice in Nigeria is more dysfunctional than functional, and stressed that he wants to see a system that works effectively for all citizens.
“The essence of criminal justice administration is due process, and anything contrary is not it. Plea bargains help to fast-track trial processes and reduce delays,” he stated.
However, Prof. Nwanyanwu expressed worry that the sums recovered through plea bargain arrangements are often meagre compared to the wealth looted, noting that this contradicts the purpose of the arrangement.
To strengthen the system, he recommended merit-based recruitment of judicial officers with proven character and integrity. He also called for adequate funding, infrastructure development, removal of political interference, and ethical reorientation within the judiciary.
The law professor further recommended that the state should pay compensation to citizens when security officers are found culpable for arbitrary killings, in line with the principle of vicarious liability.
In his remarks, Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, commended the lecturer. He described the lecture as timely and relevant to addressing the nagging challenges of crime in society.
Prof. Zeb-Obipi expressed concern over the justice system’s inability to curb the rising rate of criminal activities in the state. He added that through inaugural lectures, the university continues to provide solution-based approaches to societal challenges.
Our correspondent reports that the thought-provoking lecture was attended by stakeholders in the judicial system, judges, magistrates, scholars, and members of the university community.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
Rivers Education Commissioner Honoured with Distinguished Luminary Award at NAEAP Conference
Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Peters Nwagor, has been conferred with the Distinguished Education Luminary Award by the Nigerian Association for Educational Administration and Planning, NAEAP, Rivers State University chapter.
The award was one of the highlights of NAEAP’s 3rd Hybrid International Conference, which concluded recently at the university. The event was hosted by the Department of Educational Management, Faculty of Education, with the theme: “Integrating Multidisciplinary Knowledge Systems for Effective Management and Realization of Sustainable Quality Education, SDG 4.”
Dr. Nwagor received the award on Wednesday at the New Faculty of Education Building. He expressed gratitude to NAEAP for the recognition, describing it as an honour.
He said the award reflects that educational stakeholders and scholars are monitoring the progress being made in the State’s education sector. He added that Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara remains committed to expanding educational infrastructure and improving teachers’ welfare across the state.
“Education remains the bedrock of societal development,” the commissioner stated.
He stressed that achieving quality education cannot be left to government alone, but requires collective responsibility from all stakeholders.
Dr. Nwagor dedicated the award to teachers and school administrators in Rivers State and commended them for their contributions to advancing education in the state despite current challenges in the sector.
The Rivers State University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Blessing Jaja. Prof. Jaja expressed delight at the presence of distinguished guests and members of the Department of Educational Management.
He particularly appreciated keynote speaker, Prof. Allen Agih, Vice-Chancellor of Niger Delta University, for honouring the invitation despite his busy schedule. Prof. Jaja noted that Prof. Agih’s experience would enrich conference deliberations and discussions on educational development.
Zeb -Obipi reaffirmed the university’s commitment to supporting academic departments and professional bodies that promote collaboration, research excellence, innovation, and community service.
Earlier, NAEAP Rivers State University Chapter Chairman, Dr. Hope Barango-Tariah, thanked the university management for its support of educational development and professional growth. He described the conference as a vital platform for intellectual exchange and best practices in educational administration.
In his keynote address, Prof. Allen Agih commended the university for supporting the Department of Educational Management and Faculty of Education. He emphasized that education is the most critical tool for harnessing human resources to achieve SDG 4, and urged universities to collaborate on curriculum reforms and problem-solving through cooperation, truth, and team spirit.
By: Akujobi Amadi
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