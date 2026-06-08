AEPB Reaffirms Commitment To Improved Waste Management, Sanitation Standards

The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability by improving waste management infrastructure, and enforcing public health sanitation standards in the territory.

The Director of AEPB, Mrs Kate Ogbonna, said this at the 2026 FCT World Environment Day Commemoration Symposium on Friday in Abuja.

“As the custodian of the FCT environment, AEPB remains committed to promoting environmental sustainability through effective environmental monitoring, pollution control and waste management amongst others.

“Today, we join millions of people across the globe in commemorating World Environment Day, the United Nations’ foremost platform for promoting environmental awareness and action.

“The theme for this year’s commemoration: Climate Change and Urbanisation – Building Resilient Cities,” is particularly relevant to our rapidly changing world,” Ogbonna said.

She said that while cities remained centres of economic growth, innovation, and human development, they are also increasingly exposed to climate-related challenges such as flooding, pollution and environmental amongst others.

“We engaged 54 waste management service contractors to further strengthened environmental sanitation across the city.

“Ongoing infrastructural development in satellite towns and sub-urban communities is improving connectivity and reducing development pressure on the city centre,” the AEPB director said.

She explained that these interventions aligns closely with the objectives of 2026 theme and demonstrates practical steps towards building resilient and sustainable cities.

She stated that the participation of schools in this annual commemoration remained a vital component of the environmental education efforts.

“By engaging young people in environmental conversations and activities, we are helping to nurture a generation that is better equipped to champion sustainable development and environmental stewardship,” Ogbonna said.

Also speaking, Chief Felix Obuah, Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, said that climate change was no longer a distant concern and noted that Abuja, as Nigeria’s capital, was not insulated from its realities.

“World Environment Day provides an important opportunity for governments, institutions, communities, and citizens to reflect on environmental challenges and recommit themselves to sustainable solutions that will safeguard our common future.

“While urbanisation has brought significant economic opportunities, technological advancement, and improved access to services, it has also placed unprecedented pressure on natural resources, infrastructure, and the environment.

“Across the world, cities are experiencing rising temperatures, more frequent flooding, extreme weather events, declining biodiversity, and growing pressure on public infrastructure.

Obuah stated that these impacts threaten livelihoods, public health, economic productivity, and overall quality of life.

“The rapid expansion of residential communities, commercial activities, transportation networks, and supporting infrastructure has increased the demand for land, water, energy, and environmental services.

“At the same time, changing weather patterns have heightened concerns relating to flooding, erosion, and pressure on drainage infrastructure, while rapid urban growth continues to place additional demands on waste management systems and green spaces.

“The choices we make today in urban planning, environmental management, and climate adaptation will not only shape the future of the FCT but can also serve as a model for other cities across the country.”

He urged residents to build cities that are not only economically vibrant and socially inclusive but also environmentally sustainable and resilient to climate-related shocks.

“Resilient cities are cities that can anticipate risks, withstand disruptions, adapt to changing conditions, and recover quickly while maintaining essential services and protecting their citizens.

“The FCT Administration under the leadership of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, remains committed to creating a modern, functional, and environmentally sustainable capital city.

“Through strategic investments in infrastructure, environmental sanitation, urban planning, drainage improvement, landscape enhancement, and regulatory enforcement, the Administration continues to strengthen Abuja’s capacity to respond to emerging environmental challenges.”

The coordinator assured that AMMC is working through its departments and agencies, AEPB to implement programmes aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and improving the quality of life of residents.

He urged the media to educate and mobilise the public adding that communities and residents must adopt environmentally responsible behaviours and actively participate in protecting their surroundings.

“As we deliberate during this symposium, I encourage all participants to engage constructively, share innovative ideas, and explore practical pathways for strengthening climate resilience within the FCT.

“Let this symposium serve as a catalyst for practical actions, stronger partnerships, and innovative solutions towards building a more resilient FCT.

“Together, we can build an Abuja that remains a model capital city for Nigeria, Africa, and the world; a city that balances development with environmental responsibility and leaves a lasting legacy for future generations,”Obuah said.

In a message to the symposium, Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, said climate change has brought great harm to the ecosystem.

Guterres who was represented by Mrs Bolanle Elumekor, a Management Assistant at the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Lagos, said that it was pertinent to fulfill climate financing promises to the developing countries.