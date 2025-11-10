Rivers
RSG Vows To Eradicate Sexual, Gender-based Violence
The Rivers Government has reiterated its commitment to eradicating all forms of sexual and gender-based violence against women, girls, and other vulnerable persons.
Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, made this known during an advocacy programme held to mark the 16 Days of Activism on the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls.
The event was organised by the Centre for Gender, Conflict and Development Studies at the University of Port Harcourt on Wednesday.
Anabraba stated that the state government, led by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, was committed to protecting all persons, especially women and the vulnerable, and would not condone abuses such as rape, trafficking, and domestic violence.
He stressed that the law would take its course against perpetrators and urged the public to report all cases of violence to the appropriate authorities.
He also appealed to parents to educate their girl-children about gender-based violence.
The Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Vera Dike, highlighted the various offices that could provide assistance in cases of rape and other crimes against women and the girl child.
Dike stated that some of these intervention offices included the outreach programme initiated by the Wife of the State Governor, Lady Valerie Fubara.
The outreach is working in partnership with the Renewed Hope Initiative of the Wife of the President, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, to promote empowerment and welfare for women and other vulnerable persons.
The Director of the Centre for Gender, Conflict and Development Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Adaku Ubelejit-Nte, explained that the Global 16 Days of Activism sought to raise awareness and influence policies aimed at ending violence against women and girls.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
Rivers
Ikwerre Council Boss Bans Scavenger Operations
The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA), Hon. Charles Wobodo, has banned scavenger operations within the area, citing rising security threats, vandalism, and environmental degradation linked to the activity.
Wobodo made the declaration during an unscheduled visit to one of the scavenger sites in Elele Community, recently.
He also expressed concern over the illegal operations being carried out under the guise of scrap collection.
Accordingly, he said the council could no longer tolerate activities that endanger lives and properties.
The Chairman, who was visibly displeased with the level of disorder and environmental nuisance at the site, said several reports had linked scavengers to cases of theft, vandalism of public infrastructure, and unwholesome environmental practices.
“From what I have seen here today, it is clear that these scavengers are operating outside the law. We cannot allow this to continue”, he said.
According to him, the council’s decision to impose a total ban was informed by the increasing security challenges and complaints from residents and community leaders.
“We have received numerous reports of missing cables, stolen manhole covers, and break-ins traced to scavengers. Enough is enough!”, he declared.
Wobodo further disclosed that security agencies had been directed to immediately seal all scavenger sites in the local government area and arrest anyone found operating or aiding such activities.
“Anyone who buys from these illegal operators will be treated as an accomplice. We are determined to rid Ikwerre of all forms of criminals disguised as scavenging”, he said.
During the visit, the chairman ordered the immediate evacuation of all waste materials and condemned the unhygienic state of the site. He described the location as a potential health hazard and an environmental risk to surrounding residents.
Speaking with The Tide after the chairman’s visit, a resident of Elele, Mr. Bright Eke, commended the council’s decision, noting that scavengers had become a source of insecurity in the area.
“We’ve had several cases where they steal electric cables and invade people’s compounds. This action by the chairman is long overdue”, he said.
Meanwhile, the people have called on the KELGA boss to form Environmental and Security taskforce teams in order to begin immediate enforcement of the ban in Elele and other major communities in the area.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Renaissance Energy Spends $3m To Upgrade GTC
Renaissance Africa Energy Company has invested over 3 million US dollars in the ongoing upgrade of facilities at the Government Technical College (GTC), Okujagu, Port Harcourt.
The General Manager, Nigerian Content Development at Renaissance, Mr. Olanrewaju Olawuyi, disclosed this during a stakeholder meeting on the project in Port Harcourt on Friday.
Olawuyi said the initiative reflected the company’s strong commitment to advancing human capacity development and promoting technical education in Nigeria.
According to him, upon completion, the college would rank among the best technical institutions in Africa and compete favourably with its counterparts globally.
“We have already invested over 3 million USD in rebuilding the college, equipping it, and training staff, among other aspects.
“The project is still ongoing, and additional funds will be deployed to ensure its completion”, he said.
Olawuyi explained that the project, which is being implemented in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), was structured into three phases.
He noted that the first phase involved upgrading facilities, including constructing new buildings and refurbishing existing ones such as the ICT centre and four workshops.
“The second phase focusses on equipping the college with the latest tools and technologies in the ICT centre and workshops”, he stated.
He added that the third phase prioritised sustainability through teacher training, student skill development, and establishing mechanisms that would enable the college to generate revenue for its operations.
“Our goal is to make the college self-sustaining through capacity development and financial independence.
“This stakeholder engagement is aimed at ensuring that all parties work together to achieve this objective”, he said.
On security, Olawuyi said Renaissance and NCDMB had begun engaging key stakeholders to ensure the protection of the project.
He said the engagement included consultations with community leaders, the GTC management, faith-based organisations, and local business owners.
Emphasising that the project belongs to the public, he urged residents to take collective responsibility in protecting it against vandalism and theft.
“We are working with stakeholders to resolve issues such as encroachment on the fencing areas and to take responsibility of protecting the facility.
“Whether you are a native or resident of Rivers State, everyone has an equal stake in the college.
“So, if anyone observes vandalism or theft, they should report it to the police or the school board. We all must protect this project”, Olawuyi appealed.
In his remark, the Director of Capacity Building Development at NCDMB, Mr. Abayomi Bamidele, said beyond its regulatory role in oil and gas industry, the board was deeply involved in promoting educational development.
He noted that NCDMB collaborates with companies through its Human Capacity Development Initiative to enhance the socio-economic development of their host communities.
“This is why projects like the Government Technical College upgrade are very important to NCDMB.
“We are passionate about supporting development in universities, vocational education centres, and both secondary and primary schools”, Bamidele said.
Also speaking, the Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Allwell Ihunda, assured Renaissance Energy of the local government’s full support to ensure the project’s successful completion.
He described education as a key driver of societal development, commending Renaissance for its investment in the state’s human capital.
According to him, the local government will work closely with Renaissance and NCDMB to address any security concerns relating to the project.
Ihunda also pledged to tackle encroachment on the college’s property and assured that all illegal structures around its perimeter fence would be demolished.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
Rivers
NLNG Lauds Young Scientists, Bids Winners Welcome
The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) has feted winners of the 2025 Nigeria LNG Science Quiz and Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN) National Science Competition at a glittering honourary reception in Port Harcourt.
General Manager, Nigeria LNG, External Relations, and Sustainable Development, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, welcomed the young achievers, their teachers, and parents, hailing the students as “champions” whose success symbolises the rise of an entire community.
Addressing the gathering at the event held at the Learning Centre of the organisation, Horsfall celebrated Community Secondary School, Igbo-Etche, and Oginigba Comprehensive Secondary School for their stellar performances.
Oginigba Comprehensive emerged winners of the Science Project Fair Category, while Community Secondary School, Igbo-Etche, secured third place in the Quiz Category at the STAN national finals in Abeokuta.
“You brought great honour to Rivers State, to your schools, and to Nigeria LNG,” Horsfall said. “You have distinguished yourselves as great scholars. I hope you maintain this high standard through your education and in all you do in life.”
She lauded the students’ perseverance, urging them to leverage the foundation built through the competitions to pursue impactful careers, whether as researchers, engineers, or educators.
“We believe some of you can unlock disease mysteries, design sustainable technologies, or inspire the next generation of scientists”,she said.
Horsfall also thanked parents and teachers for nurturing the young talents, noting their role in laying the groundwork for future breakthroughs.
To the awardees, she said: “As you return to your schools and communities, carry this victory with pride. Let it inspire you…and others…to continue striving for knowledge and excellence.”
The students, beaming with pride, received commendations as Nigeria LNG reaffirmed support for educational initiatives to shape tomorrow’s leaders.
In their separate speeches, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, who was represented by a Director in the Ministry, Mrs. Inisefiekabo Tam-Job, and the Chairman, Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN), Rivers State Branch, Dr. Peters Nwagor, eulogised the students for making the State proud and thanked Nigeria LNG for giving opportunities to Government owned schools, rewarding hardworking students and teachers, which is transforming Public schools in the State
They stressed that there’s no future without science as it holds the key to research and problem-solving, and urged the students to distinguish themselves by maintaining high standards in their Education.
On their part, the students expressed appreciation to NLNG and the STAN for the opportunities given them to shine.
The programme featured inspirational remarks, recognition of achievements, presentation of Awards to the students, teachers and schools.
By; Tonye Nria-Dappa
