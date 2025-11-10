RSG Vows To Eradicate Sexual, Gender-based Violence

The Rivers Government has reiterated its commitment to eradicating all forms of sexual and gender-based violence against women, girls, and other vulnerable persons.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, made this known during an advocacy programme held to mark the 16 Days of Activism on the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls.

The event was organised by the Centre for Gender, Conflict and Development Studies at the University of Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Anabraba stated that the state government, led by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, was committed to protecting all persons, especially women and the vulnerable, and would not condone abuses such as rape, trafficking, and domestic violence.

He stressed that the law would take its course against perpetrators and urged the public to report all cases of violence to the appropriate authorities.

He also appealed to parents to educate their girl-children about gender-based violence.

The Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Vera Dike, highlighted the various offices that could provide assistance in cases of rape and other crimes against women and the girl child.

Dike stated that some of these intervention offices included the outreach programme initiated by the Wife of the State Governor, Lady Valerie Fubara.

The outreach is working in partnership with the Renewed Hope Initiative of the Wife of the President, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, to promote empowerment and welfare for women and other vulnerable persons.

The Director of the Centre for Gender, Conflict and Development Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Adaku Ubelejit-Nte, explained that the Global 16 Days of Activism sought to raise awareness and influence policies aimed at ending violence against women and girls.

