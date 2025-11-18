Sports
Hoopers Ready For NPBL Title Defence – Captain
Rivers Hoopers captain Victor Anthony Koko has said that his team is mentally ready for the challenge of retaining their Nigeria Premier Basketball League title when the 2025 season Final Four phase holds from November 21 – 23 in Port Harcourt, Tidesports source reports.
The Kings Men, who won back-to-back NPBL titles in 2023 and 2024 unbeaten, are chasing their seventh title.
They will be up against Lagos Legends, Gboko City Chiefs, and Nigeria Customs, as they hope to retain the title they won last year and also pick the ticket to next year’s Basketball Africa League.
Following the conclusion of the Final Eight earlier this month, the KingsMen have had time to fine-tune preparations ahead of their title defence at the Final Four, with the skipper stating that he and his teammates are fully prepared to retain the championship.
“This time around, everyone is ready; everyone is mentally ready. We understand what is at stake, so we need to go all out. And right now, with the level of energy I’ve seen from my team during practice, I don’t think we’re going to be a team that just wants to have fun [on the court]. We’re a championship-winning team, and we want to retain that championship,” he stressed.
Koko has won the league seven times in his career, and he is looking to help the Port Harcourt club reach its height.
“I want us to win the 2025 NPBL title. It’s on my mind, day and night: Hoopers Champions. And I’m assuring our fans that we’re not going to let them down. It’s happening here in Port Harcourt, and we’re going to make them proud.”
New W.W. Whyte Tournament Focuses On Talent Discovery – Engr. Alabere
The Chairman of Grassroots Initiative, Engr. Promise Alabere has reiterated that the New W.W. Whyte Secondary Football Tournament was to discover hidden players from the grassroots and groom them to stardom.
He stated that the his organisation is partnering with the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) for the football tournament, adding that in the first edition 32 players were discovered and NDDC, and his organisation are to fixing them into various clubs.
Engr. Alabere said this while briefing sports journalists last Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, and expressed optimism that the second edition which have 22 secondary schools participating would be exciting and impressive.
” The essence of this tournament is to catch them young because in the 1980s and 1990s most of the players that played for NNPC, Sharks and other big clubs in the country were discovered through this competition.
” Even me I was a product of the W.W. Whyte tournament, as I started playing for the Nigerian Police football club when I was in class four. But this competition stopped about 20 years when two schools resort to bloody clash during one of their games.
According to him the second edition expanded to schools in six Local Government Areas, saying that it will be better than the previous in terms of organisation and others.
“We want to make this edition more exciting and beneficial to all participating schools because the first edition was on experiment but this edition is no longer an experiment” he stated.
The Chairman of Grassroots Initiative,used the forum to advice all participating schools to conduct themselves in a good manner and adhere to rules of the competition.
He equally thanked NDDC for being its major sponsor of the tournament.
Tonye Orabere
Barau Beat Rangers To Move Out Of Relegation Zone
Nigeria Premier Football League newcomers, Barau FC have zoomed out of the drop zone after they defeated Rangers International FC 2-0 on Sunday in a rescheduled tie played in Kano.
The Maliya Boys got their goals through Muhammed Umar and Joseph Kemin in the 26th and 76th minutes to record their third win of the season
They have moved to the 16th spot with 13 points from 12 games but the loss by the Flying Antelopes see them slid to the seventh spot with 19 points from 13 games.
The home win is no doubt a relief to Barau FC head coach, Ladan Bosso who has seen his job brought under scrutiny following the Maliya Boys impressive start to the season.
Bisi Open Championship: Coach Attributes Victory To Hard Work
The Head coach of Bright Strikers Football Academy of Port Harcourt, John Obi, has attributed their victory in the opening match at the ongoing Bisi Open Championship football tournament in Port Harcourt to hard work.
He said that despite their one goal deficit in the early minutes into the game, he knew his boys(players ) have the capacity to win the game.
Obi said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports shortly after they defeated Zega Boys 4-3 in a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw in regulation time, at No. 6 Field in the Old Port Harcourt Township.
According to him, “Penalty is no man’s game, but I know what my boys are made of when it comes to penalty shootouts.”
“When we were one goal down in the early minutes , I wasn’t worried because I believe in my players that they are going to get the equalizer, knowing what they can do.”
“When it was 1-1, I knew we were going to into penalties, and I believed my boys will emerge victorious.”
“I have confidence in winning our opening game because we underwent very tensive and hard training sessions in preparation for the tournament. I believe we are going to make it to the final of the competition.”
“I believe in my boys but I know getting to the final is not going to be easy, but hard work and determination will get us there,” Obi said.
He congratulated the organisers of the tournament, saying that the competition is giving the youths a background in the beautiful game.
