Niger Delta
Bayelsa’s Aircraft Makes Inaugural Flight…As Lawmakers, Oil Minister, NDDC’S MD Hail Diri
Newly acquired ATR-72/600 aircraft by the Bayelsa State Governor on Tuesday November 26, 2025 made its inaugural flight from Abuja, the nation’s capital to the State’s Airport, Amassoma, Yenagoa.
The Tide learnt that the governor Douye Diri’s led administration has acquired two aircrafts.
The aeroplane which took off from the domestic wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 09:30hrs with about 50 passengers and crew on board.
Governor Douye Diri, the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah, members of the state’s National Assembly Caucus, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Sam Ogbuku, President, Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Ben Okaba and the National Chairman, Pan Niger Delta Forum, Dr. Boladei Igali, among others were onboard the inaugural flight of the plane which touched down at the Bayelsa airport at 10:40hrs amid jubilation by a mammoth crowd.
The Tide further reports that the aircraft received the traditional water cannon salute on arrival from the fire trucks at the airport.
The visibly elated State governor, Diri described the celebration as historic, saying it underscored his administration’s commitment to fulfilment of its promise to connect the people of the state to other parts of the country and the world by air.
He restated that the inauguration of the aircraft was a moment of deep gratitude and celebration for every Bayelsan as it marked a decisive step in strengthening the state’s aviation capacity and expanding its economic horizons.
“Six years ago, we promised the people of Bayelsa a future of air connectivity and opportunity. Today, that promise takes wing: Bayelsa is launching its own commercial air services.
“On behalf of your Government of Renewed Hope for Assured Prosperity, I am delighted to commission the first of two ATR?72/600 aircraft, each configured to carry 72 passengers and crew.
“This achievement marks the beginning of a new era of connectivity for Bayelsa, bringing regular and reliable air services that fuel modern commerce and development, connecting businesses to new markets, and empowering our people to thrive”, he said.
He explained that he has directed that the aircraft registered under the name Pioneer Airline be immediately changed to Air Bayelsa or Bayelsa Air before commencing commercial operations as it is state-owned and not a private concern.
The State’s helmsman added that the story of the aviation sector in the state would not be complete without acknowledging the pioneering role of his predecessors, particularly the late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, who conceptualised an airport at the current location, and the immediate past Governor Seriake Dickson, who actualised the airport project.
He also expressed appreciation to Premium Trust Bank, Pioneer Airline, and the State House of Assembly for their support.
In his welcome remarks, Managing Director of Bayelsa Airport Limited, Air Vice?Marshal Nelson Calmday (rtd), said the airline will not only operate the Lagos and Abuja routes daily but also other Niger Delta states.
Also, Managing Director of Pioneer Airlines, Captain Henry Ungbuku, said the company will embody the dreams and aspirations of the people of the state and Niger Delta in its operations.
He thanked Governor Diri for believing in him and the airline and for entrusting it with the responsibility of operating the state-owned aircraft, assuring that they will not let Bayelsa down.
Managing Director/ CEO of Premium Trust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim, said it was a remarkable achievement that speaks to vision and strategic partnership between the government and the bank, expressing his joy that the bank played a strategic role in the acquisition of the aircraft.
Similarly, Senator Konbowei Benson, who spoke on behalf of the Bayelsa National Assembly Caucus, hailed the governor’s vision and pledged their support for the developmental efforts of the state government.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, equally lauded Governor Diri and urged the state government to sustain the airline’s flight operations by ensuring that government officials pay for flying the aircraft.
The NDDC MD, Ogbuku, in his remarks, described the acquisition of an aircraft by the state government as a welcome development, noting that it will connect the people of the state to other parts of the country, and pledged the willingness of the commission to partner the airline to contribute to its success.
The PANDEF National, Igali, said people of the region were proud of Diri’s achievements and pledged the continuous support of the forum to enable the government attain new heights.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Traditional Ruler Seeks End To Benin Artifacts Unauthorized Promotion
A member of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Chief Osaro Idah (the Obazelu of Benin Kingdom), has urged the Federal High Court to restrain the Museum of West African Contemporary Culture and Arts (MOWAA) from dealing with Benin artifacts without the consent of the Oba of Benin.
Idah prayed the court in a suit seeking five reliefs.
According to a notice issued by the court, hearing in the suit has been fixed for November 27 during which the court is expected to hear the motion for interlocutory injunction filed by the claimant.
The suit, marked: FHC/B/CS/107/2025, was filed before the Benin Division of the Federal High Court by Chief Idah, through his lawyer, Kelvin Mejuku of the firm of Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN) & Partners.
According to court documents, the claimant is contending, among others, that the Oba of Benin, being the sole custodian of the culture, tradition and heritage of the Benin Kingdom, is the only rightful person to determine where the returned looted artifacts and other items of Benin heritage should be kept.
Listed as defendants in the suit are Museum of West African Arts LTD/GTD and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM).
The claimant wants the court to declare that by virtue of the Federal Government’s notice contained in Order No. 1 of 2023 titled: “Notice of Presidential Declaration on the Recognition of Ownership, and an Order Vesting Custody and Management of Repatriated Looted Benin Artifacts in the Oba of Benin Kingdom”, dated March 23, 2023, the Oba of Benin is the custodian, of the culture, tradition and heritage of the Benin Kingdom and people.
He equally wants a declaration that by virtue of the said Federal Government’s notice contained in Order No.1 of 2023, the operators of the Museum of West African Contemporary Culture and Arts, located in Benin City require the consent of the Oba of Benin, the sole custodian of Benin culture and arts, to hold Benin artifacts amongst other collections in the museum.
Chief Idah is also urging the court to declare that the defendants cannot surreptitiously identify with and or deploy or use the name, title and or the throne of the Oba of Benin, without the consent of the Oba, to solicit for endorsements, funds and or support within and outside Nigeria for prosecution of their purported interests in Benin artifacts and objects for the purposes of establishing or maintaining a museum in Benin City.
The claimant equally wants the court to issue an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their servants, privies or agents, from establishing, opening and operating any museum in Benin City, Edo, dealing with Benin artefacts without the consent of the Oba of Benin.
Idah stated, in a supporting affidavit, that the Benin artifacts are the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom created by its ancestors and forefathers within the traditional norms and rites of the kingdom.
“They are not property of any private corporate entity that is not a creation of the Benin Kingdom.
“The people of Benin kingdom and other stakeholders, especially Benin Dialogue Group, had at different meetings endorsed the Benin Royal Museum to be built within the palace, as well as endorsing the Oba Ewuare II Foundation for fund raising and other requisite administration processes.
“It was based on the above that the Oba of Benin prevailed on the Federal Government to take custody of these artifacts on behalf of the palace until the Benin Royal Museum was ready for their collection”, he said.
He further stated that by virtue of the said Federal Government’s notice contained in Order No. 1 of 2023, the Oba of Benin became recognised as the sole owner, with the sole responsibility to have the custody and management of Benin artifacts.
He added that the gazette issued by the Federal Government pursuant to the 2023 order did not contemplate a situation in which any of the repatriated Benin artifacts will be diverted or hijacked from the custody of the Oba of Benin and be kept in the custody of a privately operated museum or as part of the collection of any private organisation, museum like the MOWAA and NGO-operated museum.
The claimant states that the government of Edo State in 2024 restored the full statutory right of the Oba of Benin as the custodian of the culture, tradition and heritage of the Benin Kingdom and people and his ownership and title of the stolen/looted artefacts and other art works.
“Regrettably, some of the artifacts have now found their way in a private museum named Museum of West African Contemporary Culture and Arts (MOWAA) located in Benin City, operated by the first defendant, without the consent of the Oba of Benin.
“This action of the first defendant is very provocative, confrontational and calculated to undermine the lawful authority of our monarch.
“The exclusive authority and right of the Oba has been confirmed by a legal instrument known as Notice of Presidential Declaration which is an Order Vesting Custody and Management of Repatriated Looted Benin Artefacts in the Oba of Benin Kingdom.
“The establishment in Benin City of a private or public private museum, the so called Museum of West African Culture and Arts (MOWAA) by the defendant in collaboration with the second defendant without reference to the sovereign authority of our Oba over Benin culture and arts is not only a violation of the customary law of Benin Kingdom, but spiteful of the authority of the revered palace.
“The maverick move by the first defendant in promoting the MOWAA to operate in Benin City under the nose of the Oba, but without the consent of the palace is causing serious unease, public unrest and provocation threatening the peace of the Benin Kingdom.
“This development is in conflict with the pronouncement of the Government of Edo State restoring full statutory rights to His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, over the Artefacts of the Benin Kingdom”, he said.
Niger Delta
PINL Mulls Synergize With NDLEA Against Drug Abuse
Oil and Gas surveillance firm, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), has indicated interest in partnering the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the sensitisation of youths in the region against drug abuse.
The company said the sensitisation would help curb the growing menace of drug abuse and addiction amongst youths in the region, which has led many into actions that threaten peace and productivity in the Eastern Corridors of the oil and gas industry.
General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations of PINL, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, disclosed this at its November stakeholders meeting with host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) which took place in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.
Dr. Mezeh said the decision by the company followed request by stakeholders at its previous meeting, stressing that the sensitisation will be carried out in conjunction with the NDLEA.
“The training would help to strengthen discipline and patriotism amongst young persons in the region”, he said.
The Tide gathered that the PINL’s planned synergy with the anti-narcotic agency is in line with its strategic engagement policy with relevant stakeholders in the fight against vandalism and oil theft in the oil rich Niger Delta region.
“We heard the appeal from our royal fathers regarding drug abuse and youth moral reorientation. The training would help to strengthen discipline and patriotism amongst young persons in the region.
“PINL had initiated discussions internally on the launching of a joint awareness campaign with NDLEA to sensitize youths on drug abuse, security ethics, and productive behavior.
“This initiative will help strengthen discipline, patriotism, and responsible conduct among our young people”, he said.
He further informed the stakeholders that the surveillance firm has engaged the services of town criers to ensure proper and timely dissemination of information on activities around the Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP).
The PINL official said their key responsibility would be to enhance communication and intelligence flow around the 215 TNP host communities in Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo and Abia States, adding that their engagement was part of key recommendations by the communities at the last stakeholders meeting.
“Two town criers per community, one man and one woman, have been officially launched. Their responsibilities include disseminating verified information, supporting sensitization efforts, enhancing early-warning intelligence, acting as communication bridges between PINL contractors and community structures”, Mezeh added.
Giving the scorecard of its activities in the last one month, Mezeh said the company has ensured uninterrupted production on the Eastern Corridor by maintaining zero-infractions on the TNP, thus sustaining increase in crude oil and gas production in the corridor.
He informed the stakeholders that in October to November, Bayelsa State recorded no case of vandalism in its operational areas.
On security, he said pipeline vandalism attempts reduced by over 87% compared to 2022, stressing that, “Our surveillance operations and mandate have been extended to cover all oil and gas facilities in a proximity to TNP.
?
“Community-based intelligence increased from 10.5% to 68%, reflecting deeper trust and stronger cooperation with traditional rulers, youth structures, and contractors”, the firm stated.
While attributing the feat to increased stakeholders engagement and collaboration among the company, its contractors and the communities, Mezeh also informed the Bayelsa stakeholders that Biseni Clan of the state has been fully incorporated into its operations, while some other communities have been submitted to the NNPCL and Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for consideration and approval.
On its corporate social responsibility programmes, the company announced that 2000 women from the communities who are beneficiaries of the PINL’s Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) support scheme have been reached, while their data capturing and account opening formalities are ongoing, adding that they were now awaiting disbursement of fund which, he said, will be done before the end of the year.
He also noted that the firm’s action on its scholarship scheme is 97 percent completed, and disbursement also expected before year ending, promising that in the future, PINL would be more committed in ensuring adequate protection for the country’s national assets and transparency in all its activities.
“As we advance into the final quarter of 2025, our commitments remain firm to sustain zero pipeline infractions across our corridor, expand youth and women empowerment as strategic drivers of peace and productivity, strengthen collaboration with ONSA, NNPCL, traditional institutions, and security agencies, advocate for the renewal of critical infrastructure, particularly roads affecting operations, and upholding transparency and accountability in all projects, from scholarship disbursement to women empowerment”, Mezeh added.
While lauding the support from the host communities, he solicited for further cooperation from the chiefs, youths and women in ensuring that all national assets in the communities are protected.
Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of Ijaw National Congress (INC) Central Zone, His Royal Highness, Chief Theophilus Moses, commended the company for its commitment to community development through its corporate social responsibility programmes and job creation.
He pledged the support of INC in curbing oil theft and vandalism in the Eastern Corridor
“We appreciate the commitment of the management of PINL to our community development. Let us work together to uplift our people, promote progress and ensure prosperity for all.
“We will support PINL in ending pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the Eastern Corridor. INC will continue to collaborate and work together for the sustainability of jobs creation for our youths, our people in our communities and, of course, those mini-infrastructures, as well as your social corporate responsibilities that’s impacting so well in our communities will be supported at all times”, he stated.
On his part, Chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, called on the government and the oil companies to be deliberate about development in the Niger Delta, insisting that it would bring lasting peace in the region.
“I want Nigeria to understand that all of what’s going on concerning oil and gas is because there is no deliberate effort to ensure developments in the creeks.
“Those who have the oil are not having sufficient access to the refined product and that’s the problem. Once that’s adjusted, prices will normalize and there will be no need for pollution and breaking of pipelines anymore”, the monarch said.
He lauded the company for helping to restore their environment through its vigorous fight against pipeline vandalism.
Also speaking, the Director General, Bayelsa State Youth Development Centre, Comrade Robert Igali, challenged youths of the state to be development-driven and to maximize the opportunities created by the company, such as the scholarship and empowerment schemes to better their lives.
In his speech, the Head, Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Akponine Omojevwe, urged the communities to maintain their collaboration with PINL to sustain its positive rating and to ensure maximum output on the TNP.
“In as much as their operations is ongoing, from the Project Management Office, we want to plead that the royal fathers, the youth leaders, the CDC chairmen always give them the maximum support that they need, because without the communities and your collaboration with them, they can’t excel”, he appealed.
By; Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Niger Delta
Oborevwori Tasks Corps Members On Discipline, Productivity
Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to use the skills, values and, discipline they acquired to enhance their productivity during and after their service year.
He stated this on Friday at the Opening Ceremony/Swearing-in of 2025 Batch C, Stream I Orientation Course, held at the orientation camp in Issele-Uku.
The Governor was represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Trakiriowei ThankGod.
“My dear compatriots, as you formally begin your one-year national service today, I urge you to uphold the highest standards of discipline, loyalty, dedication and patriotism.
“Make a deliberate effort to shun unhelpful behaviours that have become common among youths. Instead, embrace hard work, responsibility and integrity.
“Our nation urgently needs men and women who will drive development through honesty, innovation and strength of character.
“Delta is a land of immense opportunities and l encourage you to make the most use of your deployment to this great state”, he said.
He also commended the Federal Government for its posting policy, which prioritised deploying corps members to schools, hospitals financial institutions, and other government and non-governmental establishments in line with the state’s areas of need.
“This has greatly complemented government efforts toward rural development.
“Be assured that the State Government will continue to meet its obligations to the NYSC to ensure that you have a successful and fulfilling service year”, he assured.
The Governor urged the corps members to participate actively in all camp activities and to interact freely with one another.
“This camp is programme designed to foster cooperation and understanding and also promote national integration.
“During this period, you will be exposed to important issues relating to security, the national economy, leadership and diversity of our great nation, Nigeria.
“You will also gain valuable insights into the culture and traditions of Delta. These experiences will equip you for effective participation in ongoing national development efforts and in the government’s transformation agenda”, he added.
Oborevwori said he was aware of some of the challenges currently being faced in camp.
“I assure you that these projects will be completed and ready for use before 2026.
“I have approved the construction of perimeter fencing to curb vandalism and enhance security, including the upgrading of other camp facilities”, he said.
Speaking, the State Coordinator for NYSC, Delta State, Mr. John Kwange, commended the Oborevwori’s administration for its prompt intervention on the camp perimeter fence and the completion of the internal road network with side drainages.
“These efforts have significantly enhanced our operations and improved the aesthetics of the orientation Camp.
“Your presence today underscores your unwavering commitment to youth development of national service”, he stated.
He urged the corps members to see their deployment to Delta as a rare privilege to contribute meaningfully to the developmental strides and youth-focused policies of the State Government.
“I must commend the exemplary conduct of the corps participants, who had so far, displayed commendable discipline, loyalty, and enthusiasm toward achieving the objectives of the orientation course.
“The three-week orientation course had been carefully structured to instill in our corps members, the core values and foundational principles of the NYSC Scheme”, he said.
He also stated that 2,009 prospective corps members, comprising 889 males and 1,120 females, were duly registered.
