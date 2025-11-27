Bayelsa’s Aircraft Makes Inaugural Flight…As Lawmakers, Oil Minister, NDDC’S MD Hail Diri

A member of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Chief Osaro Idah (the Obazelu of Benin Kingdom), has urged the Federal High Court to restrain the Museum of West African Contemporary Culture and Arts (MOWAA) from dealing with Benin artifacts without the consent of the Oba of Benin.

Idah prayed the court in a suit seeking five reliefs.

According to a notice issued by the court, hearing in the suit has been fixed for November 27 during which the court is expected to hear the motion for interlocutory injunction filed by the claimant.

The suit, marked: FHC/B/CS/107/2025, was filed before the Benin Division of the Federal High Court by Chief Idah, through his lawyer, Kelvin Mejuku of the firm of Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN) & Partners.

According to court documents, the claimant is contending, among others, that the Oba of Benin, being the sole custodian of the culture, tradition and heritage of the Benin Kingdom, is the only rightful person to determine where the returned looted artifacts and other items of Benin heritage should be kept.

Listed as defendants in the suit are Museum of West African Arts LTD/GTD and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM).

The claimant wants the court to declare that by virtue of the Federal Government’s notice contained in Order No. 1 of 2023 titled: “Notice of Presidential Declaration on the Recognition of Ownership, and an Order Vesting Custody and Management of Repatriated Looted Benin Artifacts in the Oba of Benin Kingdom”, dated March 23, 2023, the Oba of Benin is the custodian, of the culture, tradition and heritage of the Benin Kingdom and people.

He equally wants a declaration that by virtue of the said Federal Government’s notice contained in Order No.1 of 2023, the operators of the Museum of West African Contemporary Culture and Arts, located in Benin City require the consent of the Oba of Benin, the sole custodian of Benin culture and arts, to hold Benin artifacts amongst other collections in the museum.

Chief Idah is also urging the court to declare that the defendants cannot surreptitiously identify with and or deploy or use the name, title and or the throne of the Oba of Benin, without the consent of the Oba, to solicit for endorsements, funds and or support within and outside Nigeria for prosecution of their purported interests in Benin artifacts and objects for the purposes of establishing or maintaining a museum in Benin City.

The claimant equally wants the court to issue an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their servants, privies or agents, from establishing, opening and operating any museum in Benin City, Edo, dealing with Benin artefacts without the consent of the Oba of Benin.

Idah stated, in a supporting affidavit, that the Benin artifacts are the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom created by its ancestors and forefathers within the traditional norms and rites of the kingdom.

“They are not property of any private corporate entity that is not a creation of the Benin Kingdom.

“The people of Benin kingdom and other stakeholders, especially Benin Dialogue Group, had at different meetings endorsed the Benin Royal Museum to be built within the palace, as well as endorsing the Oba Ewuare II Foundation for fund raising and other requisite administration processes.

“It was based on the above that the Oba of Benin prevailed on the Federal Government to take custody of these artifacts on behalf of the palace until the Benin Royal Museum was ready for their collection”, he said.

He further stated that by virtue of the said Federal Government’s notice contained in Order No. 1 of 2023, the Oba of Benin became recognised as the sole owner, with the sole responsibility to have the custody and management of Benin artifacts.

He added that the gazette issued by the Federal Government pursuant to the 2023 order did not contemplate a situation in which any of the repatriated Benin artifacts will be diverted or hijacked from the custody of the Oba of Benin and be kept in the custody of a privately operated museum or as part of the collection of any private organisation, museum like the MOWAA and NGO-operated museum.

The claimant states that the government of Edo State in 2024 restored the full statutory right of the Oba of Benin as the custodian of the culture, tradition and heritage of the Benin Kingdom and people and his ownership and title of the stolen/looted artefacts and other art works.

“Regrettably, some of the artifacts have now found their way in a private museum named Museum of West African Contemporary Culture and Arts (MOWAA) located in Benin City, operated by the first defendant, without the consent of the Oba of Benin.

“This action of the first defendant is very provocative, confrontational and calculated to undermine the lawful authority of our monarch.

“The exclusive authority and right of the Oba has been confirmed by a legal instrument known as Notice of Presidential Declaration which is an Order Vesting Custody and Management of Repatriated Looted Benin Artefacts in the Oba of Benin Kingdom.

“The establishment in Benin City of a private or public private museum, the so called Museum of West African Culture and Arts (MOWAA) by the defendant in collaboration with the second defendant without reference to the sovereign authority of our Oba over Benin culture and arts is not only a violation of the customary law of Benin Kingdom, but spiteful of the authority of the revered palace.

“The maverick move by the first defendant in promoting the MOWAA to operate in Benin City under the nose of the Oba, but without the consent of the palace is causing serious unease, public unrest and provocation threatening the peace of the Benin Kingdom.

“This development is in conflict with the pronouncement of the Government of Edo State restoring full statutory rights to His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, over the Artefacts of the Benin Kingdom”, he said.