NUPRC Unveils Gas Development Roadmap, Attracts $4.9 billion CAPEX investments 

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has unveiled a comprehensive Gas Development Roadmap aimed at unlocking over 55 trillion cubic feet of uncommitted gas reserves and attracting billions of dollars in new investments across Nigeria’s gas value chain.

According to the Commission, the initiative has already attracted about $4.9 billion in capital expenditure (CAPEX) investments within Nigeria’s gas value chain.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), recently ,the NUPRC said the roadmap is designed to mobilize new investments, enhance gas infrastructure development, and accelerate the monetisation of Nigeria’s vast gas resources, thereby strengthening the country’s energy security and industrial growth.

“The Commission has approved over 25 Non-Associated Gas (NAG) Field Development Plans, unlocking nearly 9,790 BSCF of reserves, 3.54 BSCF/D of gas, and attracting over $4.9 billion in CAPEX investments,” the agency said.

Speaking at the 3rd Gas Investment Forum held in Lagos, the Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, outlined the Commission’s strategic focus on driving gas development, monetisation, and infrastructure expansion to secure Nigeria’s energy future and support economic transformation.

Represented by the Executive Commissioner, Development and Production, in the commission, Engr. Enorense Amadasu, Komolafe said Nigeria’s proven gas reserves currently stand at 210.54 trillion cubic feet (TCF), comprising 109.51 TCF of Non-Associated Gas (NAG) and 101.03 TCF of Associated Gas (AG).

He noted that about 55 TCF, representing 26 percent of the total gas reserves, remains uncommitted to any existing or planned monetisation projects — a clear indication of vast untapped opportunities for both domestic and international investors.

According to the agency, Nigeria’s Reserves Replacement Ratio (RRR) currently stands at 1.56 noting that the country recorded an average daily gas production of 6.99 billion standard cubic feet (BSCF/D) in 2024, while the Reserves Life Index (RLI) is estimated at 92.7 years — a strong indication of long-term sustainability and security for investors in Nigeria’s gas sector.

The national gas reserves, he said, grew from 208.83 TCF in 2023 to 210.54 TCF in 2025, while gas production rose from 6.91 BSCF/D to 7.61 BSCF/D, reflecting steady growth across the value chain.

“The domestic market currently accounts for about 28 per cent of total gas utilisation, while exports via LNG and WAGP take up 35 percent, and field use, including gas lift and reinjection, represents 29 percent,” NUPRC said.

He further disclosed that the Commission is actively facilitating regulatory approvals and negotiations for upstream gas supply to major projects such as NLNG Train 7, the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Pipeline, and the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Project.

Komolafe also observed that NUPRC is currently monitoring 19 active gas development projects, comprising 10 production facilities and 9 pipeline projects, with a combined capacity of 3.55 BSCF/D. About 88 percent of these projects are in the engineering phase, while 12 percent have progressed to construction or fabrication.

He explained that 86 percent of the new gas production projects are targeted at the export market, particularly feed gas supply to the Nigerian LNG, while 23 percent (142 MMSCFD) are directed toward the domestic market.