Nigerian cricket coaches undergo ICC Training 

Pix: Cricket players in action.

Four Nigerian cricket coaches, including Female Yellow Greens head coach Leke Oyede and his U-19 counterparts Theophilus Ibodeme, Sarah Bakhita and Blessing Etim-Ajala, were in Windhoek, Namibia, for the International Cricket Council Level 2 coaching course.

The three-day course, which ended on Wednesday, was attended by 12 participants from Rwanda, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Kenya.

Nigeria’s four-man representation was the highest, a pointer to the country’s knack for coaching education.

The course forms part of the ICC Legacy Program, which focuses on empowerment, skills development, and long-term impact in the game of cricket.

The sessions were facilitated by master educators, Jolene Dieppenaar, a visual and fielding specialist from South Africa, as well as former Zimbabwe star Sylvester Mutusva.

Through a combination of practical training and theory, the participants were equipped with advanced coaching skills designed to elevate player development in their respective countries.

Female Yellow Greens coach Oyede described it as an important step in developing the next generation of coaches across Africa.

“It feels refreshing to be among fellow coaches and learn from some of the best in Africa.

“With this and more, there is always a lot we can give back to our players.”

Namibia recently hosted the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Division 1, where Zimbabwe and the hosts booked the tickets to the global qualifiers.