Nation
Police Nab Two Brothers Over Murder
Two brothers, Chinedu Nnaona and Maduabuchi Nnaona, aged 25 and 23 years respectively, from Onuakpaka, Ndiagu-Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State have been arrested by operatives of the Enugu State Police Command for allegedly murdering a security guard and his 12 year old son in attempt to steal and sell their uncle’s car.
Making this known in a statement issued in Enugu, weekend, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said acting on credible information, Police Operatives serving in Uwani Police Division of Enugu State Police Command, on 13th March 2023, arrested the two suspects.
According to the police image maker, their arrest was sequel to an earlier report received at Nkanu West Police Division on March 12, 2023 about 11.30am, alleging the murder of one Christian Ngene, who is the security guard and caretaker of the hometown residence of the suspects’ uncle (name withheld) at the mentioned address, and his 12 years old son, Promise Ngene.
Ndukwe said upon receipt of the report, Police operatives of the Division swiftly moved to the scene, found and evacuated the lifeless bodies of the victims to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead by doctors on duty and their remains deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.
He stated that two knives, two hand gloves and broken pieces of a concrete baluster, used by the suspects to perfect their wicked act, were recovered at the scene.
According to Ndukwe, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects confessed to the crime, stating that they conspired and left Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, where they reside with their parents, and went to the mentioned home address, with the sole aim of stealing and selling their uncle’s Mitsubishi Grandis car, parked in his hometown compound.
To perfect their plan, DSP Ndukwe went on, they procured the knives, proceeded to the building in the early morning hours of March 12, 2023, and scaled the fence to gain access into the compound.
The PPRO revealed that in order to gain further access into the main building to get the car’s key, they used the baluster to attack the security guard in order to get the building’s keys from him, adding that he resisted, but they overpowered and used the knives to severally stab him to death.
Unfortunately, he said, they went ahead to stab and murder his son, who was sleeping, to avoid their being exposed by him, and then gained access and ransacked the entire building in search of the car key, but were unsuccessful.
He also disclosed that upon daybreak, the suspects escaped to Maryland Enugu, from where they were arrested by the Police Operatives, while trying to treat injuries the deceased security guard inflicted on them, in an attempt to resist and defend himself.
Ndukwe disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, while describing the sad act as highly barbaric and heinous, has commiserated with the immediate and extended family members and friends of the deceased victims, vowing to ensure that they get the deserved justice in the case.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Lawmaker Charges Politicians On Electoral Promises
A Lawmaker representing Lagos Mainland, Federal House of Representatives, Mr Olanrewaju Oshun, on Saturday charged politicians to fulfil their electoral promises to the masses, to continually gain their trust.
Oshun said this in an interview with The Tide’s source after casting his vote at PU 03, Ward 008, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, for the Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections in Lagos.
According to him, Nigeria’s politics has changed to an era where electorate expect that only politicians who deliver on their mandate should be voted for.
“At this era, politicians must understand the fact that they need to fulfil their electoral promises and be close to the people.
“The masses are more conscious that it is only politicians who perform well that should earn their vote”, he said.
Oshun expressed optimism that the will of the people would prevail in the elections, having voted for their choices.
On his assessment of the election, he lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on the conduct of the election, compared to the performance of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.
According to him, the INEC officials arrived early at most polling units across the state, the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) functioned effectively, while the overall process of the election was seamless.
“There is a great improvement in the conduct of the election, compared to the hitches we had at the last election.
“People have voted and made their opinion known, so it should be counted and let the best candidate win”. he said.
The lawmaker noted that the turnout for the election was impressive.
Oshun said, “one cannot say there is voter apathy as such, as reported in some quarters because people cast their votes in few minutes and left almost immediately.
The source reports that Oshun was re-elected during the Feb. 25 National Assembly Election to represent his constituency.
Nation
ICPC Arrests Four Vote-Buyers In Sokoto, Katsina
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arrested four vote-buyers in Sokoto and Katsina states during the just-concluded Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections last Saturday.
In its election monitoring operations across the states of the federation, officers of the anti-corruption agency encountered some vote-buyers at Kauran Miyo Primary School in Bodingo Town of Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
The Spokesperson, ICPC, Azuka Ogugua, revealed this on Saturday night in a statement obtained by The Tide source.
She noted that the Sokoto State monitoring team of the commission arrested three male vote-buyers; Mahe Bello, Musa Adamu and Mustapha Mohammed, all of Kauran Miyo Bodinga.
Ogugua said, “Mahe Bello was caught in possession of a cash sum of N38,000, two PVCs, one ATM card and an Infinix phone, while Musa Adamu had CFA228,000 in his possession which was being offered to voters. The third suspect, Mustapha Mohammed, was arrested with some PVCs in his possession”.
According to her, the ICPC monitoring team, however, came under attack while carrying out the arrest of the three vote-buyers.
This was as she noted that an officer of the commission, Rabiu Ibrahim, suffered a head injury from being hit by stones, and has been admitted into a hospital and he is in a stable condition.
She added that the three alleged vote-buyers were kept in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps before being conveyed to ICPC’s detention facility in Sokoto.
In a related development, the ICPC election monitoring team in Katsina State arrested one Tanimu Tabale for vote-buying at Tashar Yamma Polling Unit in Zango Local Government Area of the State.
Tabale, a 35-year-old man, claimed he was an observer in Makama Polling Unit but was arrested at Tashar Yamma Polling Unit with the sum of N20,000 in different denominations attempting to buy the votes and was apprehended.
Nation
Elections: LG Chairman Lauds Officials … Says No Security Breach In Keffi
Chairman of Keffi Local Government Area (LGA), Nasarawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Baba-Shehu, has lauded concerned officials for ensuring the absence of security breach during Saturday’s elections in the area.
Baba-Shehu gave the commendation while speaking with Newsmen shortly after the State’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Keffi.
Baba-shehu noted that the success recorded was as a result of the zeal and commitment of security agencies in the area.
According to him, officers of the concerned security agencies worked hard to ensure no one carried out any act that would destabilise the peace being enjoyed in the area.
“So far, as the Chief Security Officer of the area, I have not received any report of any breach in security and that is because our security personnel are up and doing.
“All the security agencies in Keffi LG did what they know best and what was expected of them. They were in every corner of the community”, he said.
Baba-Shehu who stated that the peaceful conduct of the elections in the area was commendable, and lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring the process met Nigerians’ expectations.
“I also have to commend INEC officials because the electoral materials reached polling units in good time and the election process also started early. So, there was no complaint of delay of accreditation or voting in Keffi”, he said.
