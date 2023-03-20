Police Nab Two Brothers Over Murder

Two brothers, Chinedu Nnaona and Maduabuchi Nnaona, aged 25 and 23 years respectively, from Onuakpaka, Ndiagu-Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State have been arrested by operatives of the Enugu State Police Command for allegedly murdering a security guard and his 12 year old son in attempt to steal and sell their uncle’s car.

Making this known in a statement issued in Enugu, weekend, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said acting on credible information, Police Operatives serving in Uwani Police Division of Enugu State Police Command, on 13th March 2023, arrested the two suspects.

According to the police image maker, their arrest was sequel to an earlier report received at Nkanu West Police Division on March 12, 2023 about 11.30am, alleging the murder of one Christian Ngene, who is the security guard and caretaker of the hometown residence of the suspects’ uncle (name withheld) at the mentioned address, and his 12 years old son, Promise Ngene.

Ndukwe said upon receipt of the report, Police operatives of the Division swiftly moved to the scene, found and evacuated the lifeless bodies of the victims to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead by doctors on duty and their remains deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

He stated that two knives, two hand gloves and broken pieces of a concrete baluster, used by the suspects to perfect their wicked act, were recovered at the scene.

According to Ndukwe, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects confessed to the crime, stating that they conspired and left Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, where they reside with their parents, and went to the mentioned home address, with the sole aim of stealing and selling their uncle’s Mitsubishi Grandis car, parked in his hometown compound.

To perfect their plan, DSP Ndukwe went on, they procured the knives, proceeded to the building in the early morning hours of March 12, 2023, and scaled the fence to gain access into the compound.

The PPRO revealed that in order to gain further access into the main building to get the car’s key, they used the baluster to attack the security guard in order to get the building’s keys from him, adding that he resisted, but they overpowered and used the knives to severally stab him to death.

Unfortunately, he said, they went ahead to stab and murder his son, who was sleeping, to avoid their being exposed by him, and then gained access and ransacked the entire building in search of the car key, but were unsuccessful.

He also disclosed that upon daybreak, the suspects escaped to Maryland Enugu, from where they were arrested by the Police Operatives, while trying to treat injuries the deceased security guard inflicted on them, in an attempt to resist and defend himself.

Ndukwe disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, while describing the sad act as highly barbaric and heinous, has commiserated with the immediate and extended family members and friends of the deceased victims, vowing to ensure that they get the deserved justice in the case.

