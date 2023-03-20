Army Apprehends 140 Political Thugs In Enugu

About 140 suspected political thugs have been arrested by Nigerian Army personnel providing security in the Nsukka axis of Enugu State during last Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections.

It was gathered that the arrest was made at a popular hotel in Nsukka early in the morning on the Election Day, following an intelligent tip-off.

The Tide further learnt that AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, including hand axes, clubs and matchets were recovered from the suspects.

Confirming the arrest while speaking to newsmen monitoring elections in Enugu, the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), CSC Danny Iwuchukwu, disclosed that the arrested suspected thugs have already been duly handed over to the Nigeria Police within the Nsukka area for appropriate action and prosecution.

Also speaking on the matyer, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Enugu State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, expressed satisfaction that security agencies in the State have remained pro-active and decisive towards ensuring that people of the State cast their votes in a violence-free and fair manner devoid of intimidation or fear.

According to him, there was no adverse security situation in the state at the polls as at the time of filling this report.

He said: “We have acted swiftly on every security tip-off relayed to us”.

Meanwhile, low turnout of voters played out in Saturday’s Governorship and state House of Assembly elections in Enugu, the capital city of Enugu State and environs.

In the same vein, late arrival of election materials and INEC officials at various voting locations was also witnessed in most of the polling booths and units.

The Tide observed unimpressive number of voters trying to be accredited to enable them cast their votes for their preferred candidates.

The election was relatively peaceful, but the case was different in Aninri Local Government Area where a group of hoodlums suspected to be hired political thugs were reported to have attacked some polling booths burning all the already thump-printed ballot papers they could lay hands on and escaped.

It would be recalled also that Senatorial election for Enugu East, which was postponed as a result of the murder of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu, was also conducted simultaneously with Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

By: Canice Amadi, Enugu