Nation
Group Seeks 35% Female Inclusion In Energy Sector
An advocacy group,The Women in Energy Network (WIEN), has urged the incoming government to ensure 35 per cent women inclusion in the affairs of the energy sector in the country.
Speaking recently at a news conference in Lagos, the National President of WIEN, Mrs Funmi Ogbue, represented by Mrs Charlotte Essiet, member, Board of Trustee, WIEN, said this was of utmost importance to the group.
Ogbue said women inclusion in the energy sector could be achieved through the creation of policies and initiatives that promote equal opportunities, gender diversity, and inclusion in the workplace.
She noted that a recent report by the International Energy Agency said that women make up only 22 per cent of the energy industry workforce in Nigeria, and only 12 per cent occupied senior management roles.
“This highlights the need for concerted efforts to promote gender diversity in the sector, and we believe that the incoming administration has a critical role to play in this regard.
“WIEN is committed to working toward the goal of advancement of women in the energy sector.
“We will look forward to collaborating with the incoming government to create a more equitable and inclusive energy sector and to prioritise the advancement of women in the energy sector”, she said.
According to her, since the creation of the group in 2020, WIEN has been committed to the promotion and advancement of women in the energy sector.
She urged the incoming government to support training and mentoring programmes for women in the industry and encourage public-private partnerships that promote gender diversity in the sector.
She said to further impact on women, the group would be empowering more women in the sector in commemoration of the 2023 International Women’s Day.
According to her, this will hold March 24, in Lagos, with the theme: “Programmes & Initiatives for Equitable Access for Women in the Nigerian Energy Industry”.
She said the programme would be done in partnership with ‘Women in Shell Network’ and ‘Seplat Awesome Women’s Network’.
“Our first two breakfast sessions have successfully brought together women in the industry to discuss the challenges they face and share experiences”.
“These sessions have provided valuable insights into the issues affecting women in the sector and we are committed to addressing these challenges through our upcoming event.
“As we all know, the energy industry is critical to the growth and development of Nigeria, and women play an essential role in driving innovation, excellence, and progress in this field.
“In spite their contributions, women still face significant barriers to entry and advancement in the energy sector.That is why the WIEN 2023 International Women’s Day Breakfast Session is so timely and essential”, she said.
Also, the Chairperson, WIEN International Women’s Day Committee, Mrs Bimbo Onakomaiya, hinted that a mentoring programme for up-and-coming female practitioners in the energy sector would be launched.
According to her, the event will engage industry experts, policymakers, and advocates to share insights on the various programmes and initiatives aimed at promoting equitable access for women in the Nigerian energy industry.
“As we celebrate the progress we have made in advancing the role of women in the energy sector, we are also aware of the challenges that lie ahead.
“We have worked tirelessly to empower women through various initiatives and programmes, some of our key activities include: providing training and mentoring opportunities.
“We believe that women need to be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the energy sector. So, we have organised training and mentoring programmes that provide women with the tools they need to advance their careers.
“We have also invested in organising networking events because we understand the importance of networking in the energy sector, and we have organised several events that bring women in the industry together to share experiences, build relationships, and create opportunities”, she said.
Nation
Lawmaker Charges Politicians On Electoral Promises
A Lawmaker representing Lagos Mainland, Federal House of Representatives, Mr Olanrewaju Oshun, on Saturday charged politicians to fulfil their electoral promises to the masses, to continually gain their trust.
Oshun said this in an interview with The Tide’s source after casting his vote at PU 03, Ward 008, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, for the Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections in Lagos.
According to him, Nigeria’s politics has changed to an era where electorate expect that only politicians who deliver on their mandate should be voted for.
“At this era, politicians must understand the fact that they need to fulfil their electoral promises and be close to the people.
“The masses are more conscious that it is only politicians who perform well that should earn their vote”, he said.
Oshun expressed optimism that the will of the people would prevail in the elections, having voted for their choices.
On his assessment of the election, he lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on the conduct of the election, compared to the performance of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.
According to him, the INEC officials arrived early at most polling units across the state, the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) functioned effectively, while the overall process of the election was seamless.
“There is a great improvement in the conduct of the election, compared to the hitches we had at the last election.
“People have voted and made their opinion known, so it should be counted and let the best candidate win”. he said.
The lawmaker noted that the turnout for the election was impressive.
Oshun said, “one cannot say there is voter apathy as such, as reported in some quarters because people cast their votes in few minutes and left almost immediately.
The source reports that Oshun was re-elected during the Feb. 25 National Assembly Election to represent his constituency.
Nation
ICPC Arrests Four Vote-Buyers In Sokoto, Katsina
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arrested four vote-buyers in Sokoto and Katsina states during the just-concluded Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections last Saturday.
In its election monitoring operations across the states of the federation, officers of the anti-corruption agency encountered some vote-buyers at Kauran Miyo Primary School in Bodingo Town of Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
The Spokesperson, ICPC, Azuka Ogugua, revealed this on Saturday night in a statement obtained by The Tide source.
She noted that the Sokoto State monitoring team of the commission arrested three male vote-buyers; Mahe Bello, Musa Adamu and Mustapha Mohammed, all of Kauran Miyo Bodinga.
Ogugua said, “Mahe Bello was caught in possession of a cash sum of N38,000, two PVCs, one ATM card and an Infinix phone, while Musa Adamu had CFA228,000 in his possession which was being offered to voters. The third suspect, Mustapha Mohammed, was arrested with some PVCs in his possession”.
According to her, the ICPC monitoring team, however, came under attack while carrying out the arrest of the three vote-buyers.
This was as she noted that an officer of the commission, Rabiu Ibrahim, suffered a head injury from being hit by stones, and has been admitted into a hospital and he is in a stable condition.
She added that the three alleged vote-buyers were kept in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps before being conveyed to ICPC’s detention facility in Sokoto.
In a related development, the ICPC election monitoring team in Katsina State arrested one Tanimu Tabale for vote-buying at Tashar Yamma Polling Unit in Zango Local Government Area of the State.
Tabale, a 35-year-old man, claimed he was an observer in Makama Polling Unit but was arrested at Tashar Yamma Polling Unit with the sum of N20,000 in different denominations attempting to buy the votes and was apprehended.
Nation
Elections: LG Chairman Lauds Officials … Says No Security Breach In Keffi
Chairman of Keffi Local Government Area (LGA), Nasarawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Baba-Shehu, has lauded concerned officials for ensuring the absence of security breach during Saturday’s elections in the area.
Baba-Shehu gave the commendation while speaking with Newsmen shortly after the State’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Keffi.
Baba-shehu noted that the success recorded was as a result of the zeal and commitment of security agencies in the area.
According to him, officers of the concerned security agencies worked hard to ensure no one carried out any act that would destabilise the peace being enjoyed in the area.
“So far, as the Chief Security Officer of the area, I have not received any report of any breach in security and that is because our security personnel are up and doing.
“All the security agencies in Keffi LG did what they know best and what was expected of them. They were in every corner of the community”, he said.
Baba-Shehu who stated that the peaceful conduct of the elections in the area was commendable, and lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring the process met Nigerians’ expectations.
“I also have to commend INEC officials because the electoral materials reached polling units in good time and the election process also started early. So, there was no complaint of delay of accreditation or voting in Keffi”, he said.
