Old Naira Notes: Nigerians Task CBN On Acceptability
Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release more banknotes to money deposit banks to ease hardship.
The residents told The Tide source on Thursday in Abuja that improvement had not been seen in terms of availability of old N500 and N1,000 notes.
They said it was worrisome that three days after the directive for their use till Dec. 31, cash queues still persisted.
According to them, some banks are not dispensing cash while some are dispensing between N2,000 and N5,000 with only few dispensing between N10,000 and N20,000 per withdrawal.
The residents also said it was important for the CBN to embark on intensive sensitisation as mixed reactions continued to trail validity of the old notes.
Mr Anthony Akpan, an entrepreneur, said it was of no effect announcing validity of the old Naira notes when they are not in circulation as expected.
According to him, mere pronouncement on validity of the old notes will neither end queues in banking halls
nor alleviate people’s suffering.
On acceptability of the currency, Apkan said while he had not experienced rejection of the old notes, people had attested to the fact that some business operators are still rejecting them.
“The distrust and controversy surrounding the redesigning of the old currency from the beginning contributed largely to the mixed feelings from people.
“There is a need for the CBN to create awareness about the validity of the notes, particularly in markets and rural areas,” he said.
A food vendor, popularly called Madam Christy, said she heard banks had started dispensing but not accepting old notes.
She said until she is sure of spending the notes without hitch, she would not accept them.
The vendor said she would continue to accept mobile transfers in spite of its hitches than accept old notes that she could ascertain their validity.
The Tide source, who monitored availability and acceptance level of the old notes at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), markets and motor parks, reports that people are transacting business with them.
The Tide source reports that at Aviation Garden close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, people were seen transacting business with the old notes.
Also, at Utako market in the FCT, business operators were seen using the old notes.
They, however, said more notes should be released by the CBN, adding that most of their transactions are still online.
The Tide source further reports that at Karu Market, however, some business operators were rejecting the old notes.
Mariam, a tomatoes seller, said she is unaware that CBN had given directive for acceptance of the old notes.
She said she only saw people accepting the notes in the market.
Continue To Do Right Thing, Banigo Tells INEC
Rivers State Deputy Governor and Senator-Elect of Rivers West Senatorial District, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has encouraged the National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to do the right thing.
Banigo stated this shortly after casting her vote at Ward 14 Unit 10 in Obuama, Degema Local Government Area.
According to the deputy governor, the Election could not hold yesterday because INEC had insufficient materials, noting that the Obuama people were peaceful and ready to exercise their franchise today.
“Unfortunately yesterday (Saturday) the electoral materials were insufficient and my people, the Obuama people are always peaceful, we quietly waited because we want to exercise our franchise.
“Today (Sunday), we are here you can see the turnout is still great and voting is going on peacefully, so I want to encourage INEC to continue to do the right thing and encourage everybody to continue to stay peaceful”, she said.
Chinese Firm To Launch Robot Taxis
Chinese tech company Baidu has announced that it can now operate robotaxis in a part of the capital city of Beijing with no human staff or driver inside.
According to CNBC, the move eliminates the labor cost for operating self-driving taxis — up to the permitted number of cars.
The government approval initially covers 10 vehicles in the Beijing suburb of Yizhuang, which is home to many corporations such as JD.com.
The suburb is the primary site of Baidu’s robotaxi public road testing and operation in Beijing city. In November 2021, local authorities allowed Baidu and rival robotaxi operator Pony.ai to charge fares for rides.
Public transport users can book heavily subsidized robotaxi rides through the companies’ apps.
Since the third quarter, Baidu claimed that in major Chinese cities, its self-driving taxis complete an average of more than 15 rides per vehicle per day — on par with traditional ride-hailing services
Baidu said in August it received approval to operate a handful of driverless and staff-less robotaxis in suburbs of major Chinese cities like Wuhan and Chongqing.
In the U.S., laws for testing robotaxis and charging riders also vary by city and state. Alphabet’s Waymo and General Motors’ subsidiary Cruise have operated public robotaxi services in the U.S. with no human staff inside.
Baidu shares briefly soared by more than 15 per cent during Hong Kong trading on Friday.
The stock closed at eight-week lows Thursday after the company revealed its artificial intelligence-powered Ernie bot, a Chinese-language rival to ChatGPT. CEO Robin Li said the company’s Ernie bot was not perfect, and emphasized the need to improve the product.
Police Parade Kano Lawmaker Threatening To Burn INEC Office
The Kano State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested Isyaku Ali Danja, among others, from Gezawa Constituency, over allegations of leading a team of hoodlums to destroy a collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission at Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.
The Kano State Police Commissioner, Husaini Gummel, made the disclosure on Sunday, while parading about 161 suspects, arrested for various political crimes during the conduct of the just concluded Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.
Also, the police boss explained that those paraded were accused of having allegedly snatched ballot boxes, disrupted elections, as well as engaging in violence, by wielding dangerous weapons and engaging in drug related crimes.
The CP thus assured that the suspects would be further investigated and accordingly prosecuted.
Gummel said, “As part of our activities in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state, we are parading suspects arrested for various violations during the election.
“They were arrested for ballot box snatching, disruption of voting, wielding of dangerous weapons, while some were caught with drugs.
“Among those arrested is a member of the state House of Assembly Isyaku Ali Danja of Gezawa Constituency, who led a team of hoodlums and attempted to destroy the INEC collation centre in Gezawa.
“They are all going to be investigated and prosecuted accordingly,” he assured.
Furthermore, the police boss cautioned members of the general public to cooperate with the police in ensuring that they did not engage in wild celebration that may result in a breach of the law.
