News
IGP Faces Fresh Contempt Charge
The National Industrial Court in Abuja has threatened to jail the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, over his persistent disobedience to order of the court.
The reaction of the court followed a suit instituted by four senior-rank police officers from courses 33, 34, and 35 who were compulsorily and unlawfully retired from police service.
The affected officers who sued the IGP on behalf of themselves and other affected members of Course 33, 34, and 35 are chief superintendents of Police, Egong Egwu Egong, Omeh Felix Okechukwu. Paul Obot Umoh and Superintendent of Police, Galadima Bello who.
In the suit marked NICN/ABJ/21/M/2023 argued by Edwin Okoro on behalf of the retired police officers, the court had nullified the premature retirement of the senior police officers numbering about 20 and ordered the IGP and the Police Service Commission to immediately reinstate them.
However, the police boss and the Force Secretary who are the key defendants in the legal action were said to have bluntly refused to comply with the reinstatement order of the court.
The legal advice of the legal department of the Force Headquarters advising the IGP to comply with the order of the court was also said to have been rebuffed prompting Edwin Okoro, counsel to the aggrieved plaintiffs, to report the violation of the court order by IGP to the Industrial Court for remedy.
In an enrolled order issued by the court and endorsed by Justice Oyebiola Oyewumi, the court gave the IGP May 2 to appear before it and purge himself of contempt of court or be committed to prison in line with the provisions of the law.
The court held that the action of the IGP undermines the rule of law and is unbecoming of a senior official of the Federal Government official and an affront to the 1999 Constitution.
Justice Oyewunmi in the enrolled order said that the IGP, no matter his rank, was not above the law and would be made to respect the law when he acts as someone above the law.
The Judge in the enrolled order held that “it is evidently clear that the respondents, the Inspector General of Police and the Force Secretary have flouted the order of this court made on February 27, 2023, to appear before the court to show course why they should not be held in contempt of this court for their flagrant disobedience to the decision of the court even when their legal department had issued legal advice urging the IGP to comply with the decision of the court.
“It has become the attitude of government officials which include Nigeria Police Force to persistently flout or disobey orders of the court as if they are living outside of this nation or above the provision of the 1999 Constitution which operates as a guide to curb action and Inactions of the State in the country and it’s operators.
“The same Constitution has given courts in this clime, including this court, the inherent power to enforce the constitutional provisions ditto rule of law, against authorities and the people in the State called Nigeria.”
Rejecting the excuse by the defendants as lacking in merit and verbose, the Judge rebuked the possibility of the country becoming a Banana Island stating that “ a situation where the courts are degraded by disobedience to their orders would engender danger to the rule of law and God forbid that this clime will become like the proverbial Banana Republic.
“God forbid that and I say that again. It is in view of that that I discountenance the excuse, except the reason put forth respecting the Inspector General of Police. I emphatically disregard the excuse respecting the Force Secretary, Assistant Inspector General of Police Hafiz Inuwa.
“It is in view of this that before I proceed to hold them in contempt of this court, I give both the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba, and the Force Secretary, Assistant Inspector General of Police AIG, Hafiz Inuwa, the second chance of appearing before this court to show cause why this court should not proceed to find them guilty of being in contempt of this court.”
Justice Oyewumi thereafter fixed May 2, 2023, for the IGP and the force secretary to appear before the court.
News
Chinese Firm To Launch Robot Taxis
Chinese tech company Baidu has announced that it can now operate robotaxis in a part of the capital city of Beijing with no human staff or driver inside.
According to CNBC, the move eliminates the labor cost for operating self-driving taxis — up to the permitted number of cars.
The government approval initially covers 10 vehicles in the Beijing suburb of Yizhuang, which is home to many corporations such as JD.com.
The suburb is the primary site of Baidu’s robotaxi public road testing and operation in Beijing city. In November 2021, local authorities allowed Baidu and rival robotaxi operator Pony.ai to charge fares for rides.
Public transport users can book heavily subsidized robotaxi rides through the companies’ apps.
Since the third quarter, Baidu claimed that in major Chinese cities, its self-driving taxis complete an average of more than 15 rides per vehicle per day — on par with traditional ride-hailing services
Baidu said in August it received approval to operate a handful of driverless and staff-less robotaxis in suburbs of major Chinese cities like Wuhan and Chongqing.
In the U.S., laws for testing robotaxis and charging riders also vary by city and state. Alphabet’s Waymo and General Motors’ subsidiary Cruise have operated public robotaxi services in the U.S. with no human staff inside.
Baidu shares briefly soared by more than 15 per cent during Hong Kong trading on Friday.
The stock closed at eight-week lows Thursday after the company revealed its artificial intelligence-powered Ernie bot, a Chinese-language rival to ChatGPT. CEO Robin Li said the company’s Ernie bot was not perfect, and emphasized the need to improve the product.
News
Police Parade Kano Lawmaker Threatening To Burn INEC Office
The Kano State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested Isyaku Ali Danja, among others, from Gezawa Constituency, over allegations of leading a team of hoodlums to destroy a collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission at Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.
The Kano State Police Commissioner, Husaini Gummel, made the disclosure on Sunday, while parading about 161 suspects, arrested for various political crimes during the conduct of the just concluded Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.
Also, the police boss explained that those paraded were accused of having allegedly snatched ballot boxes, disrupted elections, as well as engaging in violence, by wielding dangerous weapons and engaging in drug related crimes.
The CP thus assured that the suspects would be further investigated and accordingly prosecuted.
Gummel said, “As part of our activities in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state, we are parading suspects arrested for various violations during the election.
“They were arrested for ballot box snatching, disruption of voting, wielding of dangerous weapons, while some were caught with drugs.
“Among those arrested is a member of the state House of Assembly Isyaku Ali Danja of Gezawa Constituency, who led a team of hoodlums and attempted to destroy the INEC collation centre in Gezawa.
“They are all going to be investigated and prosecuted accordingly,” he assured.
Furthermore, the police boss cautioned members of the general public to cooperate with the police in ensuring that they did not engage in wild celebration that may result in a breach of the law.
News
NDLEA Intercepts Cannabis Concealed In Dried Onions At Lagos Airport
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intercepted 2.7kg of cannabis concealed in dried onions which was to be exported to Dubai through a postal firm.
It also said no fewer than 1, 205, 260 pills of opioids were seized in two interdiction operations in Kogi and Gombe states by operatives of the agency.
The spokesperson for the anti-narcotic agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday also revealed that officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos, disrupted the activities of a drug syndicate that operated between Nigeria, East Africa and Europe.
The agency arrested two members of the cartel.
He said, “Operatives at the Lagos airport had on Monday, March 13, intercepted a member of the drug syndicate, Ejezie Ifeanyi, during screening of inward passengers on Ethiopian Airline flight from Malawi via Addis Ababa at the arrival hall.
“When a search was conducted on him, it was discovered that one of his two bags had a false bottom concealment.
“During preliminary interview of the suspect, he confessed that a member of the syndicate was waiting at the airport car park to pick him. An immediate follow-up operation led to the arrest of Chukwu Bright, who was waiting in a grey colour Mercedes Benz C180 coupe, marked EKY 973 GQ to receive the drug consignment.”
Babafemi noted that after the arrest, a proper search of the bag was conducted before the two suspects leading to the recovery of three kilograms of heroin.
He added that findings revealed that the drug syndicate networked between Nigeria, and Malawi, Mozambique in East Africa and Europe.
“While Chukwu who lives in Lagos is responsible for the recruitment and coordination of the activities of mules on behalf of other members of the cartel based in Mozambique and Malawi, another set operates from the southeastern part of Nigeria.
“Meanwhile, the NDLEA operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA on Wednesday, March 15, intercepted a jerry can of palm oil going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. At the point of examination, it was discovered that 600 grams of cannabis sativa were concealed inside the jerrycan of palm oil. A suspect, Tunde Ogunbowale, who presented the consignment for export to Dubai was immediately arrested.”
Babafemi stated that “an attempt to export 2.7kg cannabis packaged as part of dried onions to Dubai through a postal service firm was frustrated by the NDLEA officers attached to the courier company, who seized a carton filled with colourful sachets of dried onions, used to conceal the illicit consignment.”
“In Kogi State, a total of 530,160 pills of tramadol and 99,000 tabs of diazepam were seized along Okene-Abuja highway from a bus driver, Suleiman Oyedokun, 41, coming from Onitsha, Anambra State and going to Kontagora in Niger State on Monday, March 13.
“Same day, 576, 100 pills of tramadol concealed in bags of rubber slippers were intercepted by NDLEA officers at trailer garage, old mile 3 road area of Gombe metropolis, Akko LGA, Gombe State. Four suspects: Usman Suleiman; Ya’u Yusuf; Saidu Suleiman and Abubakar Umar have so far been arrested in connection with the seizure.
“In Kaduna, 367 kilograms of cannabis sativa were recovered from a vehicle with registration number FKJ141DX,” he added.
According to him, two suspects: Monday Suleiman, 62, and Sama’ila Mohammed, 30 were arrested while a bribe of N1,200,000 offered to the NDLEA officers was documented as part of exhibits to prosecute the suspects.
The statement said operatives in Delta State also on March 15 arrested a local female distiller of cannabis sativa and dry gin, Ebi Akpotudua, 52. The distilling process is used to produce a cocktail drink popularly known as monkey tail. She was arrested at Ugbrooke by River Road, Warri with 19.5 litres of monkey tail and 22.2kg of cannabis.
