News
NPC Expresses Worries Over Election Violence, Intimidation
The National Peace Committee yesterday called for calm as 28 States go to the polls to elect their governors and legislators, tomorrow.
The organisation also expressed worry over what it described as “Open threats of intimidation and violence by certain elements within the society.”
Chairman of the NPC and former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, said the call was necessitated by the open threats of intimidation and violence by certain elements within the society who were using ethnic and religious labels to achieve their intentions of voter suppression.
According to him, the organisation had been following up with the same appeal that it made ahead of the presidential elections on February 25 2023.
Abdulsalam added that the NPC understood and appreciated that these were trying times for the country and its citizens.
He said, “The Presidential elections have come and gone. However, problems have arisen from the process of the collation, transmission and release of the final results. This has generated the crisis that we now find ourselves. Notwithstanding all this, we are pleased and encouraged by the matured attitudes of the candidates who contested the presidential election.
“We are encouraged by the restraint they have exhibited and their commitment to seek justice through due process. This is in keeping with the spirit of the Peace Accord. We therefore appeal to supporters of all the parties and our citizens to please follow the good example of their leaders and remain law abiding till the process is brought to an end.
“This weekend, on March 18 2023, the second round of elections for the Governorship and State Assemblies will be conducted. We are worried by the open threats of intimidation and violence by certain elements within the society who are using ethnic and religious labels to achieve their intentions of voter suppression.
“We appeal to the security and law enforcement agencies to remain alert and to bring to book, anyone, no matter their position in society, who poses a threat to the peaceful conduct of the elections. We encourage all citizens not to be intimidated and to go out and exercise their God given rights.”
On behalf of the National Peace Committee, Abubakar expressed gratitude to peace-loving Nigerians, including the security agencies.
He prayed that the Independent National Electoral Commission would do everything possible to ensure that the elections would be peaceful so as to gain the confidence of citizens.
News
Continue To Do Right Thing, Banigo Tells INEC
Rivers State Deputy Governor and Senator-Elect of Rivers West Senatorial District, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has encouraged the National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to do the right thing.
Banigo stated this shortly after casting her vote at Ward 14 Unit 10 in Obuama, Degema Local Government Area.
According to the deputy governor, the Election could not hold yesterday because INEC had insufficient materials, noting that the Obuama people were peaceful and ready to exercise their franchise today.
“Unfortunately yesterday (Saturday) the electoral materials were insufficient and my people, the Obuama people are always peaceful, we quietly waited because we want to exercise our franchise.
“Today (Sunday), we are here you can see the turnout is still great and voting is going on peacefully, so I want to encourage INEC to continue to do the right thing and encourage everybody to continue to stay peaceful”, she said.
News
Chinese Firm To Launch Robot Taxis
Chinese tech company Baidu has announced that it can now operate robotaxis in a part of the capital city of Beijing with no human staff or driver inside.
According to CNBC, the move eliminates the labor cost for operating self-driving taxis — up to the permitted number of cars.
The government approval initially covers 10 vehicles in the Beijing suburb of Yizhuang, which is home to many corporations such as JD.com.
The suburb is the primary site of Baidu’s robotaxi public road testing and operation in Beijing city. In November 2021, local authorities allowed Baidu and rival robotaxi operator Pony.ai to charge fares for rides.
Public transport users can book heavily subsidized robotaxi rides through the companies’ apps.
Since the third quarter, Baidu claimed that in major Chinese cities, its self-driving taxis complete an average of more than 15 rides per vehicle per day — on par with traditional ride-hailing services
Baidu said in August it received approval to operate a handful of driverless and staff-less robotaxis in suburbs of major Chinese cities like Wuhan and Chongqing.
In the U.S., laws for testing robotaxis and charging riders also vary by city and state. Alphabet’s Waymo and General Motors’ subsidiary Cruise have operated public robotaxi services in the U.S. with no human staff inside.
Baidu shares briefly soared by more than 15 per cent during Hong Kong trading on Friday.
The stock closed at eight-week lows Thursday after the company revealed its artificial intelligence-powered Ernie bot, a Chinese-language rival to ChatGPT. CEO Robin Li said the company’s Ernie bot was not perfect, and emphasized the need to improve the product.
News
Police Parade Kano Lawmaker Threatening To Burn INEC Office
The Kano State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested Isyaku Ali Danja, among others, from Gezawa Constituency, over allegations of leading a team of hoodlums to destroy a collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission at Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.
The Kano State Police Commissioner, Husaini Gummel, made the disclosure on Sunday, while parading about 161 suspects, arrested for various political crimes during the conduct of the just concluded Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.
Also, the police boss explained that those paraded were accused of having allegedly snatched ballot boxes, disrupted elections, as well as engaging in violence, by wielding dangerous weapons and engaging in drug related crimes.
The CP thus assured that the suspects would be further investigated and accordingly prosecuted.
Gummel said, “As part of our activities in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state, we are parading suspects arrested for various violations during the election.
“They were arrested for ballot box snatching, disruption of voting, wielding of dangerous weapons, while some were caught with drugs.
“Among those arrested is a member of the state House of Assembly Isyaku Ali Danja of Gezawa Constituency, who led a team of hoodlums and attempted to destroy the INEC collation centre in Gezawa.
“They are all going to be investigated and prosecuted accordingly,” he assured.
Furthermore, the police boss cautioned members of the general public to cooperate with the police in ensuring that they did not engage in wild celebration that may result in a breach of the law.
