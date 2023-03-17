Rivers
IPC Tasks Journalists On Conflict-Sensitive Reporting
The International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos, Nigeria, has challenged Journalists and media organisations to uphold the tenets of professionalism in reporting elections in order to maintain peace and social order before, during and after the elections.
The call became imperative following the monitoring and reporting of trends in the coverage of the 2023 electoral process.
Executive Director, IPC, Lanre Arogundade, made the call at the One-Day Media Stakeholders Roundtable On The Monitoring and Reporting Of The Coverage Of The 2023 Electoral Process, organised by the IPC in Partnership with the European Union- Support To Democratic Governance In Nigeria, Phase11(EU-SDGN 11), in Portharcourt, recently.
In his presentation titled, ‘The Imperatives on the Nigerian Media Code of Election Coverage in Reporting the 2023 Electoral Process’, Arogundade noted that one of the challenges faced by Journalists was the attempt to inject their personal views and emotions in their reportage.
He urged Journalists to strive for factual, rather than opinionated reporting, particularly in election matters.
According to him, the Nigerian Media Code of Election Coverage described Journalists as the ‘Key Purveyor of Information on the Electoral Processes’, adding that this makes it imperative for them to adopt best professional and ethical standards, and imbibe the principles of Conflict-Sensitive Journalism in the reporting of the general elections.
He said: “To this end, all Journalists and other media professionals on election duty should report only factual electoral information in a fair and balanced manner, report the views of candidates and political parties directly and in their own words, while exercising necessary professional discretion rather than as they are interpreted by others and also refrain from disseminating misinformation and disinformation”.
While presenting the earlier launched IPC Safety and Professional Advisory for Journalists, Arogundade noted that the centre was concerned about the safety of accredited journalists and other media professionals essentially on frontline duty during elections.
He revealed that the Advisory tasked the government, particularly the law enforcement agencies and political parties, to take as priority the protection of journalists and provision of enabling environment for them to perform their onerous responsibility.
“We particularly call on all law enforcement agencies that will be on election duty and subsequently, to refrain from threatening, molesting, arresting or detaining any of the 10,000 journalists who have been duly accredited by the INEC to cover the elections”, he said.
Earlier in her Welcome Address, the Communication Officer, IPC, Ms. Olutoyin Ayoade, observed that there were remarkable cases of reports that were conflict-insensitive and capable of inciting violence in the Nigeria society.
“The investigation also revealed that while most of the analysed reports met the required standards of sensitivity in reporting, a few did not meet the expectations. These reports were therefore adjudged insensitive”, she said.
Ayoade stated that the roundtable was in pursuant to the aims and objectives of Component 4: Support to Media of EU-SDGN 11 Project implemented by the Lead Partner, IPC, and the Institute for Media and Society (IMS).
She said the programme was to further enhance the Nigerian Media roles in promoting democratic governance through fair, accurate, ethical and inclusive coverage of electoral processes and elections in Nigeria.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu & King Onunwor
Rivers
2023 Guber Polls: Group Warns Against Violence
A non-governmental organisation, Community Initiative for Enhanced Peace And Development (CIEPD), has warned the electorate and other political actors not to resort to violence during the governorship and state Houses of Assembly election billed for tomorrow across the country.
Stating this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, the group also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure early distribution of election materials.
Executive Director of the organisation, Mrs Egondu Ogbalor, urged the INEC to communicate to Nigerians the procedure of transmission of result for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.
According to her, “We are also mindful of the discretional power that the Electoral Act bestowed on INEC in Section 63 of the Electoral Act, that voting and transmission of result under the Act shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the Commission.
“We are therefore calling on INEC to communicate clearly to Nigerians the procedure of transmission that they have determined for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly election and abide by it”, she said.
Ogbalor also called on those who are aggrieved during the presidential and National Assembly elections to go to court, saying that violence is not an option for any redress.
She called on the National Youth Service Corps ((NYSC) to advise corpers who will be involved in the election as adhoc staff to desist from taking bribe to do the wrong thing.
Ogbalor also called on the security agencies to be proactive during the election.
“We are calling on the security agents to take these jobs serious by providing apolitical securitu of the electorate in Rivers State.
“We call on the military to extend the show of force parade especially in areas with security threat”, she said.
By: John Bibor
Rivers
TUC Tasks New NLC Officers On Workers’ Welfare, Confidence Building
The immediate past secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Rivers State, Engr Fortune Obi, has called on the new leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to make the pursuit of workers’ welfare as top-most priority in the scheme of things.
Obi made the call in Port Harcourt at the weekend while speaking with journalists.
He congratulated the Comrade Alex Ikechi Agwanwo-led NLC leadership, and urged them to restore the lost confidence by workers in the state, occasioned by the long impasse between the state government and the Beatrice Itubo-led leadership.
He called on the state NLC to ensure that the huge arrears of promotion, incremental credits and accruing benefits owed by the state government were addressed as quickly as possible.
He said workers in the state place high expectations on the present leadership, and urged them to reciprocate the gesture by working tirelessly to win the hearts of the entire labour movement, especially the state civil service.
“The workers are very anxious to see you deliver on your mandate. For too long, they have suffered social injustice as a result of disagreements between government and the former officers of the congress.
“Ensure you cherish the confidence reposed in you and other executives to restore the lost glory of labour in the state. Don’t be in loggerheads with the government at all times. Just ensure you consult widely before embarking on any action that may have severe consequences on the workers.
“Unionism is all about workers’ welfare and protection of their rights in the workplace. Try and work as a team. Do not see your election as a means to amass wealth and betray the confidence workers place in the leadership. So, you now have a burden to deliver to the people,” he stated.
The labour leader, however, called on members of the NLC to give the new leadership the needed support and cooperation to enable them succeed in their quest to bring back the lost glory of the Glass House as well as restore the dignity of the average worker in the state.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Rivers
20m Nigerians Live With Kidney Diseases – Expert
A renowned Kidney Disease expert, Professor Pedro Emem Chioma, says over 20 million Nigerians live with kidney diseases.
Noting that the figure cuts across both adult and teenage populations in the country, he said over 850 million persons suffers from the disease globally with the ratio of 11 to 13 percent in adult population.
Prof Chioma, who works with Renal Unit, Dept of Internal Medicine, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), attributed the risk factors to Hypertension, Diabetes, infection, abuse of drugs and unusual life styles.
He spoke to newsmen at the UPTH during the 2023 World Kidney Day celebration with the theme, “Kidney Health for All, Preparing for the Unexpected, Supporting the Vulnerable”.
Chioma, who doubles as a lecturer in the Faculty of Clinical Science College, Uniport, noted that the disease would keep increasing due to uncontrollable life styles, high intake of salt, consumption of herbal medicines, etc. among Nigerians.
Describing UPTH as one of the major centres for the treatment and management of kidney diseases, he admonished youths to embrace health education as panacea to curbing the disease.
Kidney, he said, “is key to human existence, as it regulates the body system, water levels and takes away waste from the body”.
On the management of the disease, Prof Chioma advised Nigerians to desist from high intake of salts, use of herbal medications, check blood sugar levels and embrace periodic health education.
He outlined some of the challenges the hospital face in managing the disease as manpower, cost of care of patient and the need for constant power supply to the hospital.
By: Chinedu Wosu
