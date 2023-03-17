IPC Tasks Journalists On Conflict-Sensitive Reporting

The International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos, Nigeria, has challenged Journalists and media organisations to uphold the tenets of professionalism in reporting elections in order to maintain peace and social order before, during and after the elections.

The call became imperative following the monitoring and reporting of trends in the coverage of the 2023 electoral process.

Executive Director, IPC, Lanre Arogundade, made the call at the One-Day Media Stakeholders Roundtable On The Monitoring and Reporting Of The Coverage Of The 2023 Electoral Process, organised by the IPC in Partnership with the European Union- Support To Democratic Governance In Nigeria, Phase11(EU-SDGN 11), in Portharcourt, recently.

In his presentation titled, ‘The Imperatives on the Nigerian Media Code of Election Coverage in Reporting the 2023 Electoral Process’, Arogundade noted that one of the challenges faced by Journalists was the attempt to inject their personal views and emotions in their reportage.

He urged Journalists to strive for factual, rather than opinionated reporting, particularly in election matters.

According to him, the Nigerian Media Code of Election Coverage described Journalists as the ‘Key Purveyor of Information on the Electoral Processes’, adding that this makes it imperative for them to adopt best professional and ethical standards, and imbibe the principles of Conflict-Sensitive Journalism in the reporting of the general elections.

He said: “To this end, all Journalists and other media professionals on election duty should report only factual electoral information in a fair and balanced manner, report the views of candidates and political parties directly and in their own words, while exercising necessary professional discretion rather than as they are interpreted by others and also refrain from disseminating misinformation and disinformation”.

While presenting the earlier launched IPC Safety and Professional Advisory for Journalists, Arogundade noted that the centre was concerned about the safety of accredited journalists and other media professionals essentially on frontline duty during elections.

He revealed that the Advisory tasked the government, particularly the law enforcement agencies and political parties, to take as priority the protection of journalists and provision of enabling environment for them to perform their onerous responsibility.

“We particularly call on all law enforcement agencies that will be on election duty and subsequently, to refrain from threatening, molesting, arresting or detaining any of the 10,000 journalists who have been duly accredited by the INEC to cover the elections”, he said.

Earlier in her Welcome Address, the Communication Officer, IPC, Ms. Olutoyin Ayoade, observed that there were remarkable cases of reports that were conflict-insensitive and capable of inciting violence in the Nigeria society.

“The investigation also revealed that while most of the analysed reports met the required standards of sensitivity in reporting, a few did not meet the expectations. These reports were therefore adjudged insensitive”, she said.

Ayoade stated that the roundtable was in pursuant to the aims and objectives of Component 4: Support to Media of EU-SDGN 11 Project implemented by the Lead Partner, IPC, and the Institute for Media and Society (IMS).

She said the programme was to further enhance the Nigerian Media roles in promoting democratic governance through fair, accurate, ethical and inclusive coverage of electoral processes and elections in Nigeria.

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu & King Onunwor