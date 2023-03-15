Rivers
Court Upholds Eze Amadi As Nye-We-Ali Omagwa
A Rivers State High Court sitting in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area has upheld the Okpo 21st, HRH Eze Achinike Amadi, as the authentic paramount ruler and Nye-We-Ali Omagwa ancient stool after about six months legal battle.
The judgement, which was delivered by the Presiding Judge, Justice Ben-Whyte, was contained in Suit No: IHC/245/CS/2022 and was held on the 20th day of February, 2023.
The Judge, who was armed with Sections 29, 30, and 31 of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Law No.4 of 2015, held that the unauthorized installation of a Traditional Ruler and the unauthorized representation as a Traditional Ruler, the unauthorised use of the property of a recognised Traditional Chietaincy Stool, constituted a punishable offence.
By the fore going, He stated that the Claimants recognition as a 2nd Class Traditional Ruler can only be withdrawn by the recognising authority, being the Rivers State Government.
The Judge said by the provisions of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Law No 4 of 2015, the 1st defendant, Mr Henry Ikpor, and and six others lack the authority to recognise the claimant, HRH Eze Achinike Amadi, as the Traditional Ruler of Omagwa Town.
The judgement also barred the Attorney-General of the state and Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs from recognizing the 1st Defendant or any other person unless the Stool was declared vacant by relevant authority.
“I make an Order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st – 7th Defendants from nominating and/or installing the 1st Defendant or any other person as Nye-We-Ali Omagwa, contrary to the provisions of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Law No 4 of 2015”, he said.
Sources who spoke with The Tide in the Community at the Weekend said the judgment was in order.
According to them, to dethrone a Monarch in Omagwa, such Monarch or Traditional Ruler must have been involved in some abominable acts like incest, drunkenness, public nuisance among others.
The case of the present Monarch, Eze Amadi, as it was learnt, has something to do with Honorary Chietaincy title for certain deserving members of the Community such as the Ikwerre Local Government Chairman, Hon Samuel Nwanosike, and Barr Ibrahim Eddy Mark, which a section of the people frowned at.
They said such was a taboo or a punishable offence and unknown to Omagwa custom and tradition, adding that the letter written to Eze Amadi by few members of the community warning him against visiting a particular person was not in order.
The matter, which The Tide further learnt, was also handled by the Leadership of Ogbakor Ikwerre Convension, was held in favour of Eze Achinike Amadi.
It was also gathered that the Monarch was properly presented to the Oha -in-Council and the entire Community sometime in April 2014 and was later crowned as the occupant of a 2nd Class Chieftaincy Stool in Omagwa which was first in history of the people as they never had such Stool.
Eze Achinike Amadi’s reign, according to the people, has brought peace and development in the area, hence there was no counter claim to the Stool from any family in Omagwa, including the Agwawurie family.
They have, however, called on the Rivers State Government and relevant authorities to prevail and ensure that the judgment was obeyed by the defendants in a bid to maintaining the existing peaceful coexistence in the area.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Monarch Lauds Wike Over Transformation Strides
A Community leader in Rumuola, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Engr. Henry Wonodi has poured plaudits on the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over his transformation strides especially, the massive infrastructural development witnessed in the state in his first and second terms as the Chief Executive of the state.
Speaking at the weekend while receiving some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Ward 13 in Obio/Akpor LGA, who paid him a courtesy visit, Eze Wonodi noted that Governor Wike has transformed and taken the state to greater heights with the litany of projects that adorn the state.
According to him, “the landscape of the city of Port Harcourt and indeed Rivers State have changed so much that anyone who knew the state and had not visited in the last seven years or so, would struggle to come to terms with the current developments in the state”.
Speaking further, he said, “I want to use this opportunity to commend Governor Wike for the tremendous work he has done for the people and taking the state to a height never attained before by successive administrations in recent history of the state”
Eze Wonodi, who is also an Ambassador of Peace declared his intention to join and become an effective member of the PDP, having been convinced on the excellent traits and people oriented policies and projects of the party embodied in the records of Governor Wike.
“Following the various developmental projects executed by the Governor across the state, I have been motivated to join the PDP with my numerous supporters in order to continue to support and promote not only good governance but one that would continue to deliver the dividends of democracy”, he said.
On the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state, Eze Wonodi said that there was need to ensure continuity and consolidation by continuing with the good legacies of the current administration. Consequently, he called on all residents of the state, both indigenes and non-indigenes to queue behind the governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and other flag bearers of the party for House of Assembly seats.
He reasoned that Governor Wike must have seen something special in Sir Fubara to have decided to trust him as a successor to lead the state.
Also speaking, the leader of delegation for the visit, Chief Nnadi Akani said that the Governor Wike led administration has established indelible marks in the state that every Rivers man and woman should be proud of. According to him, many projects of the administration, especially, the building of three new campuses of Rivers State University, among others, have given hope to the youth and people of the state.
Chief Akani also told Eze Wonodi his decision to join the PDP family was a wise one that would attract many benefits to his people.
By; Gabriel Nwanetanya
Rivers
Stakeholders Task INEC On Credible Guber Poll
Many stakeholders have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to learn from recent experience and improve on subsequent elections, especially the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the country.
They said this recently at a multi stakeholders forum on peaceful election organized by Community Initiative for Enhanced Peace And Development (CiEpD) with support from foundation for Partnership in the Niger Delta (PIND) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
Some of the stakeholders also urged the Commission to ensure election results are transmitted electronically.
In a release made available to newsmen at the meeting, CIEPD thanked Nigerians for coming out en masse to express their civic duties during the election.
The group said, “despite the mixed feelings and emotions that are expressed, we call on Nigerians especially the good people of Rivers State, to remain calm and peaceful at this critical time.
“It is expedient that we eschew violence and by no means take laws into our hands. We need to build a peaceful and prosperous Rivers State/Nigeria”.
Also speaking, representative of foundation for PIND, Chief Constance Meju, said the event was to galvanize the people of the Niger Delta with the view to ensuring peaceful and credible elections in the region.
In their separate remarks, the Rivers State Police Command and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) promised to mobilize their personal with a view to ensuring peace during the election.
Meanwhile, the Executive Director of PIND, Mrs Egondu Ogbalor, has called on the people of the Niger Delta to avoid violence during the elections in the state.
The programme has as its theme, “Community Stakeholders Network Capacity Building Conflict Management and Analysis, Advocacy, Community Mobilisation and Election Violence Mitigation”.
The Executive Director said the programme is for stakeholders from some flash point local Government Areas of Rivers State.
She said the participants are to watch out for early signs of conflicts in the affected Local Government Areas and report to the appropriate authorities.
Egondu listed the affected local Government Areas as Akuku Toru, Tai, Port Harcourt City, Obio /Akpor, Asari Toru, Ikwerre, and Eleme Local Government Areas.
According to her, “we are working on elections, we are also warning. We have a platform where people report conflicts”.
Egondu said the group is presently focusing on the seven affected Local Government Areas, saying, “in this program we have respondents who respond to conflicts and early warning to save lives”.
She listed some of the causes of conflicts during elections to include hijack of ballot boxes, violence during campaign rallies and shooting during campaign rallies.
Also speaking, a member of the institute of Human Rights And Humanitarian Law, Mr Courage Nsirimovu, said the training will enable the trainees to identify early warning and signs of conflicts.
“The essence of the training is basically to reduce conflicts.There is a concept that is called early warning and early response and that is what we intended to use.
“We received information from our field officers during the election and we transmit it to the relevant stakeholder either INEC the police, civil society organisation or people of influence and that is the platform we want to use, he said.
Also speaking, Mrs Rose Chuka said the program is all about curbing violence during the election.
According to her, “the programme is all about training on electoral violence and what to do before election”.
On his part another participant, Dr Prince Eze, said the program was to build their capacity with a view to checking violence during elections.
“Basically this training will ensure that the election is credible. It also helps to ensure that there will be no electoral violence or conflicts”, he said.
Rivers
Utilise Digital Space, UPWA Boss Tasks Women
As women worldwide recently celebrated International Women’ s Week , the President of the University of Port Harcourt Women Association (UPWA), Dr. Udeme Georgewill Owunari, has called on members of the association to utilise the enormous potentials in the digital space.
Owunari, who made the call during the celebration of the International Women’s Week in Port Harcourt said the good fight of lending helping hands to others is sacrosanct.
She noted that as a way of achieving this , UPWA members were enrolled to improve their knowledge of digital innovation and technological advancement which, she said, would create jobs for the women in the future.
The wife of the Vice Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) further indicated that on assumption of office, UPWA women were engaged in a workshop on how to access educational platforms online in order to get certificates from reputable institutions across the globe in their comfort homes, stressing that several conferences abound which would afford them ample opportunity to improve their skills aimed at balancing their work lives with their careers.
According to her, this year’ s International Women’s Week celebration, themed : ‘Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’ is timely and aimed at highlighting the struggle of women the world over to enable them to speak up about themselves.
She said “the role of innovation and technological advancement cannot be over-emphasised in promoting gender equality and meeting the healthy developmental needs of women and the girl child”.
According to her, “report shows that women make up half of the population of the world which portrays that fewer women have access to the internet than the men, hence the trend should be addressed”.
Owunari said via technological advancement, women can have access and share experiences, get useful advice from fellow women within Nigeria and beyond, which, according to her, has made the world a global village.
She urged women and girls, who are scared of using the digital space to have a rethink and toe the line of embracing it.
She hinted that embracing it to harness their development and build businesses and carry out research ,as well as get healthy app and fitness remain worthwhile.
Owunari also urged the women to be mindful of cyber bullying ,hacking amongst other evils associated with it ,saying it is time the authorities act fast to make digital space safer for women.
