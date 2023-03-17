Rivers
Guber Polls: Group Cautions Against Conducts Capable Of Threatening Peace In ASALGA
A community development group in the Asari Toru Local Government Area, known as ASALGA TEAM, has cautioned politicians to guard against any act that could threaten existing peace during and after the Governorship and State Assembly elections holding tomorrow.
In a statement issued last night in Buguma, the group warned persons who have no business with the elections, particularly those not resident in the local government area and strangers to steer clear from the area.
The statement signed by Chief Aroloyeteim Brown, Hon Alakeidiema Atiegoba and Hon. Awongo Ikalama advised politicians and their associates in the area to avoid misguided utterances and acts capable of igniting violence before, during and after the election.
“Let us remind ourselves that no amount of sacrifice will be too much to sustain the already prevailing peace in Asari Toru local Government Area and its environs. No act capable of truncating the peace is acceptable to the people of Asalga,” the group said.
While urging the electorate to conduct themselves in peaceful manner, the group charged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to maintain neutrality in the conduct of the elections, and ensure that any person or persons attempting to undermine the peaceful conduct of the elections are brought to book, with the consequences that is lawfully authorised.
Rivers
2023 Guber Polls: Group Warns Against Violence
A non-governmental organisation, Community Initiative for Enhanced Peace And Development (CIEPD), has warned the electorate and other political actors not to resort to violence during the governorship and state Houses of Assembly election billed for tomorrow across the country.
Stating this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, the group also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure early distribution of election materials.
Executive Director of the organisation, Mrs Egondu Ogbalor, urged the INEC to communicate to Nigerians the procedure of transmission of result for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.
According to her, “We are also mindful of the discretional power that the Electoral Act bestowed on INEC in Section 63 of the Electoral Act, that voting and transmission of result under the Act shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the Commission.
“We are therefore calling on INEC to communicate clearly to Nigerians the procedure of transmission that they have determined for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly election and abide by it”, she said.
Ogbalor also called on those who are aggrieved during the presidential and National Assembly elections to go to court, saying that violence is not an option for any redress.
She called on the National Youth Service Corps ((NYSC) to advise corpers who will be involved in the election as adhoc staff to desist from taking bribe to do the wrong thing.
Ogbalor also called on the security agencies to be proactive during the election.
“We are calling on the security agents to take these jobs serious by providing apolitical securitu of the electorate in Rivers State.
“We call on the military to extend the show of force parade especially in areas with security threat”, she said.
By: John Bibor
Rivers
TUC Tasks New NLC Officers On Workers’ Welfare, Confidence Building
The immediate past secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Rivers State, Engr Fortune Obi, has called on the new leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to make the pursuit of workers’ welfare as top-most priority in the scheme of things.
Obi made the call in Port Harcourt at the weekend while speaking with journalists.
He congratulated the Comrade Alex Ikechi Agwanwo-led NLC leadership, and urged them to restore the lost confidence by workers in the state, occasioned by the long impasse between the state government and the Beatrice Itubo-led leadership.
He called on the state NLC to ensure that the huge arrears of promotion, incremental credits and accruing benefits owed by the state government were addressed as quickly as possible.
He said workers in the state place high expectations on the present leadership, and urged them to reciprocate the gesture by working tirelessly to win the hearts of the entire labour movement, especially the state civil service.
“The workers are very anxious to see you deliver on your mandate. For too long, they have suffered social injustice as a result of disagreements between government and the former officers of the congress.
“Ensure you cherish the confidence reposed in you and other executives to restore the lost glory of labour in the state. Don’t be in loggerheads with the government at all times. Just ensure you consult widely before embarking on any action that may have severe consequences on the workers.
“Unionism is all about workers’ welfare and protection of their rights in the workplace. Try and work as a team. Do not see your election as a means to amass wealth and betray the confidence workers place in the leadership. So, you now have a burden to deliver to the people,” he stated.
The labour leader, however, called on members of the NLC to give the new leadership the needed support and cooperation to enable them succeed in their quest to bring back the lost glory of the Glass House as well as restore the dignity of the average worker in the state.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Rivers
20m Nigerians Live With Kidney Diseases – Expert
A renowned Kidney Disease expert, Professor Pedro Emem Chioma, says over 20 million Nigerians live with kidney diseases.
Noting that the figure cuts across both adult and teenage populations in the country, he said over 850 million persons suffers from the disease globally with the ratio of 11 to 13 percent in adult population.
Prof Chioma, who works with Renal Unit, Dept of Internal Medicine, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), attributed the risk factors to Hypertension, Diabetes, infection, abuse of drugs and unusual life styles.
He spoke to newsmen at the UPTH during the 2023 World Kidney Day celebration with the theme, “Kidney Health for All, Preparing for the Unexpected, Supporting the Vulnerable”.
Chioma, who doubles as a lecturer in the Faculty of Clinical Science College, Uniport, noted that the disease would keep increasing due to uncontrollable life styles, high intake of salt, consumption of herbal medicines, etc. among Nigerians.
Describing UPTH as one of the major centres for the treatment and management of kidney diseases, he admonished youths to embrace health education as panacea to curbing the disease.
Kidney, he said, “is key to human existence, as it regulates the body system, water levels and takes away waste from the body”.
On the management of the disease, Prof Chioma advised Nigerians to desist from high intake of salts, use of herbal medications, check blood sugar levels and embrace periodic health education.
He outlined some of the challenges the hospital face in managing the disease as manpower, cost of care of patient and the need for constant power supply to the hospital.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
World Needs More Football – Infantine
-
News3 days ago
NCC Moves To Curb Data Depletion For Network Users
-
Environment53 mins ago
2023 Flooding:NEMA ,NIHSA, NIMET Strategise For Solution
-
Opinion3 days ago
Casualty Of The Indigent
-
Politics3 days ago
2023: Do Something Else If You Didn’t Win, Jonathan Tells Politicians
-
Education40 mins ago
Kaduna State University Gets New Librarian
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Artiste Tasks Colleagues To Encourage Youth Participation In Elections
-
Women3 days ago
Domestic Violence: Who Speaks For Men Abused By Wives?