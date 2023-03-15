Opinion
Who Needs Census Now?
The importance of Census cannot be over emphasised.
The data that emanate from the census help countries in a fair distribution of national wealth and for planning; in formulation of policies towards population growth as well as in delineation of constituencies. Researchers make constant use of the information made available through census, just as the data is helpful in revenue allocation to the various tiers of government. When a series of census has been undertaken properly it becomes easier, using the rate of growth, to estimate the population between the periods of counts. The Nigeria Population Commission (NPC) has identified a nationwide census as crucial for national development. According to the Director-General of NPC, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, census generates data used by the government and the private sector for policy making, planning and development. In addition to the demographic data being important for national development due to its influence in sectoral planning and direction of government priorities.
Thus, in accordance with the NPC’s plan, from May 3 to May 7 this year, Nigeria is expected to witness another Census after 17 years of head count in the country, the date having been moved from the initial March 29 to April 2. The result of the census conducted in 2006 put the population of the country at 140.43 million comprising 71.3 million male and 69.0 million females. And for some years, there have been disparities in the actual population of Nigeria from different sources. While the National Development Plan (2021-2025) estimates Nigeria’s population at 200 million currently, World Bank Data places the population as slightly over 206 million, the United Nations Population Fund data says Nigeria’s 2021 population is slightly over 211 million with a 2.6 per cent growth rate. Some other sources even put the country’s current population at about 213 million.
So, apparently, a census is needed to harmonise all these estimations. Both the questions being asked by many Nigerians are, how credible will the result of the forthcoming census be? Considering the economic situation of the country presently – the crunch, the unending fuel scarcity which has made life unbearable for the citizens, is this the right time to spend N532.7 billion Naira on the conduct of a census? Presently, Nigeria could be termed as an environment fraught with resource-demanding challenges ranging from educational instability, fuel scarcity and insecurity among others. Nigerians in some parts of the country like the Federal Capital Territory, now sleep at petrol stations to enable them get fuel for their cars and other uses. In places like Port Harcourt and other South-South and South Eastern towns and villages, the purchase of petrol at N500.00 or more per litre is now the norm. People’s businesses are parking up due to harsh economic realities in the country and all the government is interested in is to spend billions on head count?
The Presidential and National Assembly elections have just been conducted with the result deepening the disunity among the citizens. Quite a good number of the citizens believe that the election was badly flawed and are still disappointed and hurt over the alleged roles of some federal institutions and individuals for the loss of some candidates. Should not then the efforts of the federal government and President Mohammadu Buhari be focused on how to heal the peoples’ wound and unite the citizens instead of embarking on a census? With the mood of the nation right now, how are we sure that the people are going to see the outcome of the census as being credible, reliable, accurate and acceptable? Already some people believe that the census in Nigeria is politically motivated and it is used to perpetuate the political dominance of certain sections of the country over the others. That probably explains why many Nigerians have vowed never to accept the census result if it says that some states/sections of the country are more populated than the others.
At an event recently, the Federal Commissioner, NPC Edo State, Dr Tony Aiyejina, was quoted as saying that this year’s exercise will be fully digitised. He said, “Let nobody deceive you, this census will be accurate because the technology we are using cannot be compromised, permit me to acknowledge the bold decision of the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari to conduct a census for the country. “The present Commission, leveraging on the administration’s approval and support, decided to conduct a digital census for the country, the first of its kind in Nigeria.” It was a paradigm shift of epochal proportions, because all processes, before, during and after the census, will be conducted on digital platforms and devices. “Nigerians are already used to such “firm promises.” The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) , Prof. Mahmood Yakubu gave similar assurance on BVAS and electronic transmission of the 2023 election. How far were the assurances fulfilled during the presidential election?
One therefore thinks that the NPC should take a second look at the planned census. As a financial expert admonished, “Conducting a census when Nigeria is deep in debt with feasible challenges is a destructive oversight bearing consequences that would draw the country closer to extinction, ‘In every economy there are needs and wants. Census is necessary but not a daunting need at the moment. We can temporarily substitute the census data with information acquired through the national identification number.As a nation we should not place our wants over needs. We can not conduct a credible and meaningful census without adequate security, in unprecedented hardship and financial difficulties in the nation. It is no secret that our national resources are scarce, therefore further mismanagement may spell doom for the country, Nigeria has an estimated population of about 206 million, making it the seventh most populous country in the world. According to the United Nations, the country’s population is projected to increase to 263 million in 2030 and 401 million in 2050 when it will become the third most populous country in the world. The report published in 2017 by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, which provides a comprehensive review of global demographic trends and prospects for the future, projected shifts in country population rankings.
The new projections include some notable findings at the country level. China with 1.4 billion inhabitants and India 1.3 billion inhabitants remain the two most populous countries, comprising 19 and 18 per cent of the total global population. In roughly seven years, or around 2024, the population of India is expected to surpass that of China. “Among the ten largest countries worldwide, Nigeria is growing the most rapidly. Consequently, the population of Nigeria, is projected to surpass that of the United States and become the third largest country in the world shortly before 2050,’’ the report said. So, practical, realistic measures should be taken towards checking the growing Nigeria’s population and taking advantage of the country’s huge population for the good of the country. Meanwhile, the slogan for this year’s census is so catchy – you count, be counted.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Taming The Materialism Monster
A prolific writer and African literary genius Chinua Achebe, once wrote; “A man who calls his kinsmen to a feast does not do so to redeem them from starvation, they all have food in their own houses. When we gather together in the moonlight village ground, it is not because of the moon. Every man can see it in his own compound, we come together because it is good for kinsmen to do so. Therefore, let us continue with the team-spirit and enjoy the power of togethernes”.
Humans naturally are social beings, so need one another to exist. Rugged individualism is incompatible with the social nature of man. That explains why when a person pretends to live in isolation of others because of the false and uncertain riches of this world, he or she would discover at the end that it was a mere illusion and a figment of imagination. Materialism and its growing tendencies have eaten so deep into the fabrics of society, that it is increasingly difficult to feel what others feel.
The “brother-keeper” disposition that several years ago characterised and gave meaning to human relationship is now history. Everyone struggles to survive in a survival of the fittest scenario. Society is transitioning into an inevitable callous threshold which the popular artiste lyrics, “As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us…..” finds expression. That simply lends credence to the growing state of callousness in the society- a state where a person can audaciously ask like Cain, “Am I my brother’s keeper? Humans are so neck-deep into materialism that inordinate or illegitimate means are employed to achieve their selfish goal, even though it requires taking life or shortchanging a person, group or community. But Jesus’ timeless and million dollars question still echoes: what shall it profit a man (a person) if he gains the world and loses his soul. And what shall a man give in exchange of his soul?. The answer is not far-fetched— nothing shall be the profit of a person even as no person can gain the world. It is foolhardy for someone to live as though he or she will never die or when they die, they will take anything out of this world.
The Gospel artiste, Jim Reeves ( of blessed memory) in one of his best seller albums, derided the quest for materialism while anticipating his transition to eternal rest when he said: This world is not my home. I’m just a passing thro. My treasures are laid up somewhere beyond the blue..Do some public officers still have the mindset that life is transient? I do not think they do. How could a person earn so much, yet refused to listen to the cry of others and give them their entitlements? How would a public officer indulge in acquisition of property at the expense of workers and the people? I am worried when I see people live for themselves. Living for oneself, working and taking decision for the reason of benefitting from it ultimately,. is the gateway to inevitable sorrow. The essence of life is not the material wealth that one acquires or amasses for oneself, but how one positively affects the life of less privileged people in society.
Wealth is transient so it is folly to die for what does not translate to eternal value. The fleet of cars, palatial houses, sumptuous delicacies, flamboyant dressing and ostentatious living are sheer vanities. Materialism, borrowing the words of Biblical King Solomon, is “vexation of spirit”. Investment outside human is an exercise in futility. According to Lao Russell, “in vain you build the city if you did not first build the man”. Emphasis should be placed on selfless human capacity development that is a lasting legacy to pass on to someone. Living as though no one else deserves to live or every other person should be beggarly or slave, is the height of self-centredness. It is high time we learned that the yardstick to determine a meaningful life is how much we invested in others and not necessarily in ourselves or family members.
Remember, he who gives to the poor lends to God and obtains reward from Him. The selfish rich have always died unremembered or un-immortalised. Most have died from depression, fears, anxiety, and suspicion. The John Rockefeller Foundation is a constant reminder of the invaluable benefits of touching lives positively, if you will be remembered for good deeds in service to God and humanity through Jesus Christ, then you are sure of eternal rest. There is a mathematical axiom that, “things equal to the same thing are equal to each other’. Applying this truth in real life is to suggest that those committed to Jesus will be committed to those He loves. Someone has suggested that when we receive Jesus as our Lord, He opens bank accounts in heaven in our names. He challenges us to deposit our good works by the faithful stewardship of our lives. We are to make no excuse as to why we failed to deposit.
Good deeds can lengthen a person’s lifespan and elicit reciprocal favours. The Biblical Hezekiah, Dorcas, Cornelius, the Centurion, Mary Magdalene, John D. Rockefeller, and several others, are testimonials of good deeds. Good deed is expression of the God nature in us. Let us practise it and society will be a good place to live in.
By: Igbiki Benibo
Opinion
Tackling Gender Inequality In Nigeria
Today, March 8, marks this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD). The annual event aims to draw the world’s attention to the predicament of women and their role as leaders in the political and socio-economic development of society. It is also about promoting peace-building, subsistence and raising consciousness of women’s rights and the institutional defiances of gender equality.Women’s Day has been designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) characteristically to celebrate women’s attainments in the political, economical, religious and cultural sphere and to raise understanding about women’s equality as well as lobby for accelerated gender parity. It is also to bring to the front burner the imperative of expediting women’s equality, giving voices to female actors and players on various podiums.
The theme of this year’s event is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.” It aims at highlighting the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and developmental needs of women and girls.This theme is critical as it calls for a gender-equal world, that is free from prejudice and discrimination and is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. In the absence of gender equality today, a sustainable future and a prospect of equality remain unattainable.From the turn of events, we need not be told that women, and worst of all, African women, are at the greatest risk of being left out from progression in Africa. Decisions about their general well-being are taken right behind them. We must not back a scenario that cannot be absolved from the erosion of the continent’s development pace.
As Nigeria builds on the successes of the digital economy sector, which is the most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, and the start-up act, which creates endless opportunities for Nigerians in the technology space, it is imperative that women and girls in the country be given access to equal opportunities, live their dreams and contribute immensely to the development of the country.Thus, i is only ungodly to turn blind eyes at the hard work and dedication of Nigerian women towards achieving results in different fields of endeavor; from those sacrificing daily in the markets and farms to train the next generation of leaders, to those breaking limits in education, sports, medical field, arts, entertainment and even in politics, even where they are largely under-represented.
Here in Nigeria, former President Goodluck Jonathan sparked the spirit of inclusion of women in governance by considering 35 per cent affirmative action. It was customary to expect future administrations to consolidate the work of Jonathan. Regrettably, this is not the case. Nigerians were disappointed and aggrieved at the actions of the 9th National Assembly (NASS) about this time last year when they denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the gender bills.Needles to say that Nigerian women have come a long way, they are no neophytes in every sense of it as they have proven against all obstacles, that women in leadership positions have what it takes to deliver in a society still largely dominated by men. President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged this as he joined Nigerian women in celebrating the International Women’s Day (IWD), in recognizing the invaluable role women have played in advancing the progress of the country since independence.
A statement signed by Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson, quoted Buhari as saying that women in leadership positions have contributed significantly to the development of the country through hard work and determination. He described them as “amazons who have served meritoriously as partners in the progress witnessed on the political, economic and social fronts.”Modestly speaking, Nigeria needs to wake up in the league of African countries as over 33 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including 13 countries such as Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, and Tanzania as well as South Africa, have long been enforcing a quota-type model aimed at increasing the number of women in legislative rank.
It is therefore, unacceptable that women must always negotiate what must be achieved, and that men must always vote and decide whether they will accept it or not. This trend is troubling and should be discontinued. There is no reason for women to be treated as such, because the Constitution does not impede them from exercising the same rights as their male counterparts.There is a need to ensure that every institutional constraint or bottleneck on the way to women empowerment, especially in politics and leadership, is disenabled to enhance their contributions to socio-economic development.
To achieve equality between women and men, it is essential to have a clear understanding of how women are discriminated against and denied equality to develop appropriate strategies to eliminate such prejudices. Therefore, given their vital role in generating and maintaining peace and engineering social justice and equitable societies, they should be given more leadership opportunities at all levels.It is clear that the best way to achieve sustainable socio-political and economic development is for Nigeria to consciously enact legislation and policies that contribute to the cause of women. Human rights must be looked upon as women’s rights. Societies which promote and protect human rights do better in advancing the cause of women.
Efforts to reduce violence against women and their children need to be scaled up. At least, 1.2 million Nigerian women over the age of 15 have been victims of domestic violence. In most cases, adolescent girls and women experience intersecting disadvantages due to factors such as age, gender, ethnic origin, gender identity, religious beliefs, income, disability and more.There are images that stir up girls and women in various situations such as domestic violence, favouritism, gender inequality and human rights abuses. Women should emancipate themselves from the coercive patriarchal systems that deny them heritage rights and other harmful cultural practices, and end their limited access to credit, health care and education
As the country jostles for a new government, it is only expedient that the incoming administration be committed to “promoting gender equality, respect for the rights of women and work conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realising their universal rights. Establishing a ministry that would focus primarily on using the digital economy to promote gender equality will be a welcome development.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
The Elections Of February 25
The people of Nigeria demonstrated their dedication to democracy on February 25, but there are many angry and frustrated Nigerians as well as many who are celebrating victories they believe were hard-fought and well-earned.
In the coming days, it will be important for the future of this country that Nigerians not let their differences divide them, and that the legally established process for resolving challenges to the election be allowed to take its course.
We commend Mr. Peter Obi and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for their recent statements committing to take this path, and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the president-elect under Nigeria’s electoral framework, for acknowledging their right to do so.
The United States is no stranger to election-related controversy and conflict. As much as it can be unsatisfying to end an electoral process in a courtroom, in a constitutional democracy bound by the rule of law, that is where electoral conflicts may appropriately conclude.
It is clear that the electoral process as a whole on February 25 failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations. As I said numerous times prior to the elections, Nigeria has accomplished much in just the two-plus decades since the return to democracy, and a gradual improvement in the quality of its elections in that time constitutes one of those accomplishments.
We recognize that Nigerians want that positive trend to continue, including through the use of new technology intended to make the process of reporting results more transparent.
We thus reiterate our call on INEC to address promptly the challenges that can be resolved ahead of the March 11 gubernatorial elections, and to undertake a broader review of the problems that transpired during the last elections and what can be done to fix them. In all cases, INEC should share with the Nigerian public information about the actions it is taking.
I also want to highlight some of the remarkable results from this past election that show how Nigeria’s political landscape is indisputably changing. In more than half of the states – 20 – the winning candidate represented a different party than that of the incumbent governor.
Twelve of these states are led by APC governors. For the first time, four presidential candidates won at least one state, and the top three each won 12 states based on these initial results.
In the National Assembly elections, even with results still incomplete, we already know that changes are afoot: seven sitting governors lost in their attempts to win election to the Assembly; the Labour Party has won at least seven seats in the Senate and 34 House of Representatives seats; the NNPP has won at least 11 seats in the House of Representatives.
The Nigerian people have made clear their desire for responsive and inclusive governance, and we strongly support their ability to express that desire.
The United States and Nigeria are the two largest presidential democracies in the world, and longtime partners. As Nigeria goes through these next weeks and months, we stand with you.
By: Mary Beth Leonard
Leonard, U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, writes from Abuja.
