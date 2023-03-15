Who Needs Census Now?

The importance of Census cannot be over emphasised.

The data that emanate from the census help countries in a fair distribution of national wealth and for planning; in formulation of policies towards population growth as well as in delineation of constituencies. Researchers make constant use of the information made available through census, just as the data is helpful in revenue allocation to the various tiers of government. When a series of census has been undertaken properly it becomes easier, using the rate of growth, to estimate the population between the periods of counts. The Nigeria Population Commission (NPC) has identified a nationwide census as crucial for national development. According to the Director-General of NPC, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, census generates data used by the government and the private sector for policy making, planning and development. In addition to the demographic data being important for national development due to its influence in sectoral planning and direction of government priorities.

Thus, in accordance with the NPC’s plan, from May 3 to May 7 this year, Nigeria is expected to witness another Census after 17 years of head count in the country, the date having been moved from the initial March 29 to April 2. The result of the census conducted in 2006 put the population of the country at 140.43 million comprising 71.3 million male and 69.0 million females. And for some years, there have been disparities in the actual population of Nigeria from different sources. While the National Development Plan (2021-2025) estimates Nigeria’s population at 200 million currently, World Bank Data places the population as slightly over 206 million, the United Nations Population Fund data says Nigeria’s 2021 population is slightly over 211 million with a 2.6 per cent growth rate. Some other sources even put the country’s current population at about 213 million.

So, apparently, a census is needed to harmonise all these estimations. Both the questions being asked by many Nigerians are, how credible will the result of the forthcoming census be? Considering the economic situation of the country presently – the crunch, the unending fuel scarcity which has made life unbearable for the citizens, is this the right time to spend N532.7 billion Naira on the conduct of a census? Presently, Nigeria could be termed as an environment fraught with resource-demanding challenges ranging from educational instability, fuel scarcity and insecurity among others. Nigerians in some parts of the country like the Federal Capital Territory, now sleep at petrol stations to enable them get fuel for their cars and other uses. In places like Port Harcourt and other South-South and South Eastern towns and villages, the purchase of petrol at N500.00 or more per litre is now the norm. People’s businesses are parking up due to harsh economic realities in the country and all the government is interested in is to spend billions on head count?

The Presidential and National Assembly elections have just been conducted with the result deepening the disunity among the citizens. Quite a good number of the citizens believe that the election was badly flawed and are still disappointed and hurt over the alleged roles of some federal institutions and individuals for the loss of some candidates. Should not then the efforts of the federal government and President Mohammadu Buhari be focused on how to heal the peoples’ wound and unite the citizens instead of embarking on a census? With the mood of the nation right now, how are we sure that the people are going to see the outcome of the census as being credible, reliable, accurate and acceptable? Already some people believe that the census in Nigeria is politically motivated and it is used to perpetuate the political dominance of certain sections of the country over the others. That probably explains why many Nigerians have vowed never to accept the census result if it says that some states/sections of the country are more populated than the others.

At an event recently, the Federal Commissioner, NPC Edo State, Dr Tony Aiyejina, was quoted as saying that this year’s exercise will be fully digitised. He said, “Let nobody deceive you, this census will be accurate because the technology we are using cannot be compromised, permit me to acknowledge the bold decision of the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari to conduct a census for the country. “The present Commission, leveraging on the administration’s approval and support, decided to conduct a digital census for the country, the first of its kind in Nigeria.” It was a paradigm shift of epochal proportions, because all processes, before, during and after the census, will be conducted on digital platforms and devices. “Nigerians are already used to such “firm promises.” The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) , Prof. Mahmood Yakubu gave similar assurance on BVAS and electronic transmission of the 2023 election. How far were the assurances fulfilled during the presidential election?

One therefore thinks that the NPC should take a second look at the planned census. As a financial expert admonished, “Conducting a census when Nigeria is deep in debt with feasible challenges is a destructive oversight bearing consequences that would draw the country closer to extinction, ‘In every economy there are needs and wants. Census is necessary but not a daunting need at the moment. We can temporarily substitute the census data with information acquired through the national identification number.As a nation we should not place our wants over needs. We can not conduct a credible and meaningful census without adequate security, in unprecedented hardship and financial difficulties in the nation. It is no secret that our national resources are scarce, therefore further mismanagement may spell doom for the country, Nigeria has an estimated population of about 206 million, making it the seventh most populous country in the world. According to the United Nations, the country’s population is projected to increase to 263 million in 2030 and 401 million in 2050 when it will become the third most populous country in the world. The report published in 2017 by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, which provides a comprehensive review of global demographic trends and prospects for the future, projected shifts in country population rankings.

The new projections include some notable findings at the country level. China with 1.4 billion inhabitants and India 1.3 billion inhabitants remain the two most populous countries, comprising 19 and 18 per cent of the total global population. In roughly seven years, or around 2024, the population of India is expected to surpass that of China. “Among the ten largest countries worldwide, Nigeria is growing the most rapidly. Consequently, the population of Nigeria, is projected to surpass that of the United States and become the third largest country in the world shortly before 2050,’’ the report said. So, practical, realistic measures should be taken towards checking the growing Nigeria’s population and taking advantage of the country’s huge population for the good of the country. Meanwhile, the slogan for this year’s census is so catchy – you count, be counted.

By: Calista Ezeaku