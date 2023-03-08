Women’s Day: Kwara Promotes Reproductive Health

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanw-Olu, has called on residents of Ikorodu to take their health very seriously and embrace the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme.

Sanwo-Olu made the call during the medical screening conducted by staff of Ikorodu General Hospital at Ikorodu town hall, Lagos.

The Tide source reports that the free medical screening conducted on residents includes Hypertension, Diabetics, Laboratory investigations, distribution of Eye glasses and Referral to general hospital for surgical operations.

Free health insurance card was also given to some patients during the screening.

She commended the people of Ikorodu for their votes during the presidential election and encouraged them to come out en masse during the governorship election to ensure victory for candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC), for more democratic dividends.

“People should ensure they take their health conditions very seriously, because health is wealth.

“Today, I came here to thank the people of Ikorodu for their overwhelming support and votes during the presidential election.

“I want you to do the same during this governorship election and this time it must be 100 per cent vote for Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat, including all the Assembly candidates of APC,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Health Service Commission, Dr. Ademuyiwa Eniayewun, said the medical outreach was designed to help people with medical challenges, who could not afford the money.

Eniayewun added that the mission was also meant to provide platform to interact with people and have family discussions about their community so that the good work of Sanwo-Olu can continue.

Earlier, Medical Director, Ikorodu General Hospital, Dr Taiwo Hassan, commended the governor for supporting the health sector as one of the focal points of his THEME agenda through Ilera Eko health scheme.

According to the MD, Governor Sanwo-Olu mandated all the heads of general hospital in the state to periodically go out and conduct medical missions for those who can not come to the hospital to be treated on life threatening diseases.

“This is not the first time we are conducting this screening, recently a huge number of 890 patients were attended to and this is homongous.

“Today, the governor graciously said we should give Ilera Eko package to 1,000 citizens and indigenes of Ikorodu under the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme for one year and this is large,” he said.

Also, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, thanked the governor and the initiator of the health programme and called on residents to support and vote for APC during the governorship election for continuity and more dividends of democracy.

“I have summoned all the Baales of different communities in Ikorodu. During our meeting, I directed them to ensure they deliver their communities for APC.

The traditional ruler, represented by former Lagos State commissioner for Information, Chief Adewale Elesho, appealed for consistency of the programme so that more people would benefit in Ikorodu.

“They should vote for Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat with all Assembly candidates of APC for more dividends of democracy in Ikorodu,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Monsurat Odumosu, encouraged residents to key into the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme for good and affordable health services.