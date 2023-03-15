Ewedu Leaf Effective Against Ulcer – Study

If you’ve ever tried the delicious slimy soup called ‘ewedu’ in Yoruba or ‘rama’ in Hausa, you know how slimy it is. Now, this slimy soup can be used as an alternative therapy for the relief of stomach pain and ulcers.

Scientists in a study of Corchorus olitorius leaf, what is commonly called jute leaf, evaluated its effects on the passageway of the digestive system that leads from the mouth to the anus, on the diclofenac-induced gastric ulcers.

In the study, the researchers found that Corchorus trilocularis leaf extract has gastro-protective effects against diclofenac-induced gastric ulcers and attributed this effect to its inhibition of gastric acid secretion through multiple pathways in a dose-dependent fashion.

It prevents the digestive juice from attacking the wall of the stomach, preserves the mediation, increases the stomach’s pH and inhibits gastric acid secretion.

For the study, 36 Sprague dawley rats of either sex weighing 150-200 grams were randomly assigned into a normal control (distilled water), negative control (distilled water plus diclofenac sodium), treatment (200 and 400 mg/kg Corchorus trilocularis Linn plus diclofenac sodium), positive control group (omeprazole plus diclofenac sodium), or comparison group (400 mg/kg aqueous leaf extract of spinach).

In the study, Corchorus trilocularis extract significantly reduced the ulcer index and total acidity in comparison to the diclofenac group. The high dose extract also increased the alkaline nature of the stomach while also protecting the cells of the stomach. However, it did not significantly affect the volume of gastric secretions.

The researchers in the journal, Discovery Phytomedicine, declared “the findings in this study support the use of Corchorus trilocularis Linn by some communities in Eastern Africa for the relief of stomach pain and ulcers.

“In addition, it provides a novel finding that encourages its use as alternative therapy for those with pre-existing gastric ulcers, with the preferred consumption in its original state as a vegetable.”

One of the aggressive factors for gastric ulcer is the unending or high dose usage of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), which are among the most commonly used drugs worldwide. NSAIDs such as diclofenac usually used to relieve swelling and pain associated with conditions like gout, migraine and rheumatoid disease are commonly associated with the development of gastric ulcers.

Despite progress in the production of effective therapies against gastric ulcers, herbs and vegetables still provide an important source of alternative therapy in the prevention of ulcers.

Corchorus trilocularis, which is consumed as green leafy vegetables that are boiled and used as relish or potherb, is used for treatment of diseases of the abdominal organs and seeds for the treatment of stomach ache by some rural communities in India and parts of Eastern Africa.

The leaves and seeds are also administered in cases of fever, and rheumatism since they possess anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and fever-lowering activity.

This green leafy vegetable is rich in beta-carotene for good eyesight; iron for healthy red blood cells; calcium for strong bones and teeth; and vitamin C for smooth, clear skin, strong immune cells, and fast wound-healing.

Similarly, experts have said that Corchorus olitorius leaf might also inspire future treatment for threatened miscarriage and preterm labour. This was attributable to its alkaloids content. Alkaloids are known to exert reversible smooth muscle relaxant activities.

Scientists in a study of Corchorus olitorius leaf found it significantly decreased the amplitudes of contractions in a dose-dependent manner such that the highest dose applied (666.67/ ìg/ml) achieved a 100 per cent inhibitory effect.

This 2019 online study in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology involved Daniel Orieke, Obioma Christopher Ohaeri, Ifeoma Irene Ijeh, Solomon Nnah Ijioma, all from the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State.

According to them, “If the results obtained in this study can be extrapolated to man, the Corchorus olitorius methanol leaf extract may be of value in the management of preterm labour and threatened abortion, diarrhoea and inflammations.”

In addition, researchers also suggested that individuals that experience acid reflux or heartburn drink ewedu juice to reduce the stomach acid that sometimes finds its way back through the throat.

In the study, researchers tested the antacid properties of jute leaves (ewedu) in male albino rats with a gastric ulcer over a two-week period that reduced the stomach acid production in a dose-dependent manner.

The 2015 study was entitled ‘Anti-Ulcerogenic and Gastric Antisecretory Effects of Corchorus olitorius Extract in Male Albino Rats’. It involved Bamidele V. Owoyele; W. Abdulmajeed; B. M. Adisa, O. O. Owolabi and Sabitiu A. Oyeleke, all from the University of Ilorin. It was in the Journal of Herbs, Spices & Medicinal Plants.

The study, which includes its pharmacological significance as an antacid, found that the extract of jute leaves and its root had 71.33 per cent antacid activity of a drug. It was in the International Journal of Pharmacy & Life Sciences.

Adapted from Tribune online.

By: Kevin Nengia