Diphtheria Claims 61 In Kano
Diphtheria has claimed about 61 lives in Kano State.
Salman Suwaid of the State Primary Health Agency, who gave the figures at a seminar organised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), with the theme ‘Diphtheria Outbreak in Nigeria: Vaccination Response’, said a total of 783 (360 male and 423 female) patients have been admitted so far in the State.
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection caused by the corny bacterium species that affect the nose, throat, and sometimes, skin of an individual.
Some symptoms of diphtheria include fever, running nose, sore throat, cough, red eyes, neck swelling, and difficulty in breathing.
Suwaid said diphtheria patients stay up to four days on the average in the hospital, adding that 83 per cent of deaths occurred in patients with the onset of symptoms greater than three days and an average of 15 admission days.
“68 percent of patients have been discharged, 1.66 percent absconded, and 12.2 percent died,” she explained.
Women’s Day: Kwara Promotes Reproductive Health
The Kwara State Government yesterday advised Nigerians to prevent maternal and infant mortality by embracing reproductive health services.
The Family Planning Coordinator, Kwara State Ministry of Health, Hajia Bilkis Ibrahim, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin.
Mrs Ibrahim explained that the International Women’s Day was being celebrated with activities in the state, including creation of awareness on rights to reproductive health of women.
According to her, the sexual and reproductive health and right of women and girls are related to several human rights.
The Tide source reports that Nigeria’s 40 million women of childbearing age (between 15 and 49 years of age) suffer a disproportionally high level of health issues surrounding birth.
While the country represents 2.4 per cent of the world’s population, it currently contributes 10 per cent of global deaths for pregnant mothers.
The coordinator pointed out that the event was an opportunity and avenue for the Family Planning Unit to remind families especially women of the their enshrined rights to reproductive health.
She explained that these included the right to health, life, privacy, education, freedom from torture and the prohibition of discrimination.
Mrs Ibrahim said that reproductive rights also cover the rights of men and women to be informed and to have access to safe, effective, affordable and acceptable methods of family planning of their choice.
She noted that this also involved other methods of their choice for regulation of fertility which were not against the law, the right to appropriate healthcare.
The coordinator described this year’s theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”, as apt as it seeks to create equal opportunities for all women across the globe.
She also believed that reproductive health was synonymous to improved socio-economic condition for Nigerian women.
The expert however lamented that religious and cultural inclinations of people continued to be a challenge to effective sensitisation on family planning.
She added that the state currently has about 420 health facilities that have family planning units offering free services to people.
Similarly, the State Health Promotion Officer, Alhaji Jubril Abdulkareem, asserted that the state government has supported the unit on their various intervention programmes such as door-to-door sensitisation campaign on the need for families to plan their families.
He stated that spacing the number of children families have did not mean they could not have the number of children they wanted.
Abdulkareem added that community mobilisers are distributed across the 16 local government areas of the state to sensitise and engage with various stakeholders on the reproductive rights of women.
He appealed to women and their partners to adopt family planning method which is free and safe.
He reminded on the need to reach the SDG target 3.7, which ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services, including family planning, information and education, and the integration of reproductive health into national strategies and programmes.
WHO Warns Of Obesity Across The Globe
More than four billion people will be affected, with obesity with rates rising fastest among children, a World Health Organisation (WHO) report says.
Low or middle-income countries in Africa and Asia are expected to see the greatest rises.
The report predicts the cost of obesity will amount to more than $4 trillion (£3.3trillion) annually by 2035.
The president of the federation, Prof Louise Baur, described the report’s findings as a clear warning to countries to act now or risk repercussions in the future.
The report in particular, highlights the rising rates of obesity among children and teenagers, with rates expected to double from 2020 levels among both boys and girls.
Prof Baur said the trend was “particularly worrying”, adding that “governments and policymakers around the world need to do all they can to avoid passing health, social, and economic costs on to the younger generation”, by assessing “the systems and root factors” that contribute to obesity.
The effects of obesity’s prevalence on lower-income countries is also highlighted in the report. Nine of the 10 countries with the greatest expected increases in obesity globally are low or lower-middle income states in Africa and Asia.
Reasons include trends in dietary preferences towards more highly processed foods, greater levels of sedentary behaviour, weaker policies to control food supply and marketing, and less well-resourced healthcare services to assist in weight management and health education.
Lower-income countries are “often the least able to respond to obesity and its consequences”.
The findings estimate that rises in obesity rates around the world will have a significant impact on the global economy, equating to 3per cent of global Gross Domestic Product.
The report emphasises that its acknowledgement of the economic impact of obesity “is in no way a reflection of blame on people living with obesity”.
The data published in the report will be presented to the UN on Monday.
Obese is a medical term used to describe a person with a high excess of body fat.
The report uses body mass index (BMI) to make its assessments. BMI is calculated by dividing an adult’s weight by the square of their height.
Sanwo-Olu Provides Free Medical Screening To 1,000 Elderly, Vulnerable
The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanw-Olu, has called on residents of Ikorodu to take their health very seriously and embrace the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme.
Sanwo-Olu made the call during the medical screening conducted by staff of Ikorodu General Hospital at Ikorodu town hall, Lagos.
The Tide source reports that the free medical screening conducted on residents includes Hypertension, Diabetics, Laboratory investigations, distribution of Eye glasses and Referral to general hospital for surgical operations.
Free health insurance card was also given to some patients during the screening.
She commended the people of Ikorodu for their votes during the presidential election and encouraged them to come out en masse during the governorship election to ensure victory for candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC), for more democratic dividends.
“People should ensure they take their health conditions very seriously, because health is wealth.
“Today, I came here to thank the people of Ikorodu for their overwhelming support and votes during the presidential election.
“I want you to do the same during this governorship election and this time it must be 100 per cent vote for Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat, including all the Assembly candidates of APC,” Sanwo-Olu said.
Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Health Service Commission, Dr. Ademuyiwa Eniayewun, said the medical outreach was designed to help people with medical challenges, who could not afford the money.
Eniayewun added that the mission was also meant to provide platform to interact with people and have family discussions about their community so that the good work of Sanwo-Olu can continue.
Earlier, Medical Director, Ikorodu General Hospital, Dr Taiwo Hassan, commended the governor for supporting the health sector as one of the focal points of his THEME agenda through Ilera Eko health scheme.
According to the MD, Governor Sanwo-Olu mandated all the heads of general hospital in the state to periodically go out and conduct medical missions for those who can not come to the hospital to be treated on life threatening diseases.
“This is not the first time we are conducting this screening, recently a huge number of 890 patients were attended to and this is homongous.
“Today, the governor graciously said we should give Ilera Eko package to 1,000 citizens and indigenes of Ikorodu under the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme for one year and this is large,” he said.
Also, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, thanked the governor and the initiator of the health programme and called on residents to support and vote for APC during the governorship election for continuity and more dividends of democracy.
“I have summoned all the Baales of different communities in Ikorodu. During our meeting, I directed them to ensure they deliver their communities for APC.
The traditional ruler, represented by former Lagos State commissioner for Information, Chief Adewale Elesho, appealed for consistency of the programme so that more people would benefit in Ikorodu.
“They should vote for Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat with all Assembly candidates of APC for more dividends of democracy in Ikorodu,” he said.
One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Monsurat Odumosu, encouraged residents to key into the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme for good and affordable health services.
