Opinion
The Elections Of February 25
The people of Nigeria demonstrated their dedication to democracy on February 25, but there are many angry and frustrated Nigerians as well as many who are celebrating victories they believe were hard-fought and well-earned.
In the coming days, it will be important for the future of this country that Nigerians not let their differences divide them, and that the legally established process for resolving challenges to the election be allowed to take its course.
We commend Mr. Peter Obi and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for their recent statements committing to take this path, and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the president-elect under Nigeria’s electoral framework, for acknowledging their right to do so.
The United States is no stranger to election-related controversy and conflict. As much as it can be unsatisfying to end an electoral process in a courtroom, in a constitutional democracy bound by the rule of law, that is where electoral conflicts may appropriately conclude.
It is clear that the electoral process as a whole on February 25 failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations. As I said numerous times prior to the elections, Nigeria has accomplished much in just the two-plus decades since the return to democracy, and a gradual improvement in the quality of its elections in that time constitutes one of those accomplishments.
We recognize that Nigerians want that positive trend to continue, including through the use of new technology intended to make the process of reporting results more transparent.
We thus reiterate our call on INEC to address promptly the challenges that can be resolved ahead of the March 11 gubernatorial elections, and to undertake a broader review of the problems that transpired during the last elections and what can be done to fix them. In all cases, INEC should share with the Nigerian public information about the actions it is taking.
I also want to highlight some of the remarkable results from this past election that show how Nigeria’s political landscape is indisputably changing. In more than half of the states – 20 – the winning candidate represented a different party than that of the incumbent governor.
Twelve of these states are led by APC governors. For the first time, four presidential candidates won at least one state, and the top three each won 12 states based on these initial results.
In the National Assembly elections, even with results still incomplete, we already know that changes are afoot: seven sitting governors lost in their attempts to win election to the Assembly; the Labour Party has won at least seven seats in the Senate and 34 House of Representatives seats; the NNPP has won at least 11 seats in the House of Representatives.
The Nigerian people have made clear their desire for responsive and inclusive governance, and we strongly support their ability to express that desire.
The United States and Nigeria are the two largest presidential democracies in the world, and longtime partners. As Nigeria goes through these next weeks and months, we stand with you.
By: Mary Beth Leonard
Leonard, U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, writes from Abuja.
Opinion
Tackling Gender Inequality In Nigeria
Today, March 8, marks this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD). The annual event aims to draw the world’s attention to the predicament of women and their role as leaders in the political and socio-economic development of society. It is also about promoting peace-building, subsistence and raising consciousness of women’s rights and the institutional defiances of gender equality.Women’s Day has been designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) characteristically to celebrate women’s attainments in the political, economical, religious and cultural sphere and to raise understanding about women’s equality as well as lobby for accelerated gender parity. It is also to bring to the front burner the imperative of expediting women’s equality, giving voices to female actors and players on various podiums.
The theme of this year’s event is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.” It aims at highlighting the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and developmental needs of women and girls.This theme is critical as it calls for a gender-equal world, that is free from prejudice and discrimination and is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. In the absence of gender equality today, a sustainable future and a prospect of equality remain unattainable.From the turn of events, we need not be told that women, and worst of all, African women, are at the greatest risk of being left out from progression in Africa. Decisions about their general well-being are taken right behind them. We must not back a scenario that cannot be absolved from the erosion of the continent’s development pace.
As Nigeria builds on the successes of the digital economy sector, which is the most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, and the start-up act, which creates endless opportunities for Nigerians in the technology space, it is imperative that women and girls in the country be given access to equal opportunities, live their dreams and contribute immensely to the development of the country.Thus, i is only ungodly to turn blind eyes at the hard work and dedication of Nigerian women towards achieving results in different fields of endeavor; from those sacrificing daily in the markets and farms to train the next generation of leaders, to those breaking limits in education, sports, medical field, arts, entertainment and even in politics, even where they are largely under-represented.
Here in Nigeria, former President Goodluck Jonathan sparked the spirit of inclusion of women in governance by considering 35 per cent affirmative action. It was customary to expect future administrations to consolidate the work of Jonathan. Regrettably, this is not the case. Nigerians were disappointed and aggrieved at the actions of the 9th National Assembly (NASS) about this time last year when they denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the gender bills.Needles to say that Nigerian women have come a long way, they are no neophytes in every sense of it as they have proven against all obstacles, that women in leadership positions have what it takes to deliver in a society still largely dominated by men. President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged this as he joined Nigerian women in celebrating the International Women’s Day (IWD), in recognizing the invaluable role women have played in advancing the progress of the country since independence.
A statement signed by Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson, quoted Buhari as saying that women in leadership positions have contributed significantly to the development of the country through hard work and determination. He described them as “amazons who have served meritoriously as partners in the progress witnessed on the political, economic and social fronts.”Modestly speaking, Nigeria needs to wake up in the league of African countries as over 33 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including 13 countries such as Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, and Tanzania as well as South Africa, have long been enforcing a quota-type model aimed at increasing the number of women in legislative rank.
It is therefore, unacceptable that women must always negotiate what must be achieved, and that men must always vote and decide whether they will accept it or not. This trend is troubling and should be discontinued. There is no reason for women to be treated as such, because the Constitution does not impede them from exercising the same rights as their male counterparts.There is a need to ensure that every institutional constraint or bottleneck on the way to women empowerment, especially in politics and leadership, is disenabled to enhance their contributions to socio-economic development.
To achieve equality between women and men, it is essential to have a clear understanding of how women are discriminated against and denied equality to develop appropriate strategies to eliminate such prejudices. Therefore, given their vital role in generating and maintaining peace and engineering social justice and equitable societies, they should be given more leadership opportunities at all levels.It is clear that the best way to achieve sustainable socio-political and economic development is for Nigeria to consciously enact legislation and policies that contribute to the cause of women. Human rights must be looked upon as women’s rights. Societies which promote and protect human rights do better in advancing the cause of women.
Efforts to reduce violence against women and their children need to be scaled up. At least, 1.2 million Nigerian women over the age of 15 have been victims of domestic violence. In most cases, adolescent girls and women experience intersecting disadvantages due to factors such as age, gender, ethnic origin, gender identity, religious beliefs, income, disability and more.There are images that stir up girls and women in various situations such as domestic violence, favouritism, gender inequality and human rights abuses. Women should emancipate themselves from the coercive patriarchal systems that deny them heritage rights and other harmful cultural practices, and end their limited access to credit, health care and education
As the country jostles for a new government, it is only expedient that the incoming administration be committed to “promoting gender equality, respect for the rights of women and work conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realising their universal rights. Establishing a ministry that would focus primarily on using the digital economy to promote gender equality will be a welcome development.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Russia’s Unfortunate Stalemate
Friday, February 24, 2023, was the eve of the long-awaited 2023 presidential election in Nigeria. For many, it was a chance to initiate a new paradigm even though some of the old guards were doubling down to cut their pound of flesh after decades of political toil. However, February 24 would remain in infamy, because it was the day almighty Russia started the greatest conflict the world has seen since the end of the Second World War. February 24, 2023, is the first anniversary of the Russia – Ukraine war. Unsurprisingly, in his classical delusion, President Vladimir Putin of Russia continues to refer to his war on Ukraine as simply a military operation, not minding the fact that the Red Army, has suffered more than 150,000 casualties according to some estimates. The strongman of the Kremlin has shown himself a villain willing to go to any length for his legacy, which is essentially to resurrect the Soviet Union. This is in every sense a pipe dream.
In the last quarter of 2021, it became clear to the global intelligence community that Putin was preparing to go to war when he began to amass military armaments, and create a supply line leading to the Ukrainian border. All the signs of an impending invasion were there, but the President of Ukraine, Vlodomire Zelensky, hoped against all odds that Putin’s madness never sees the light of day. That hope was misplaced because President Putin had an ‘oh yes’ intelligence, that told him the inversion of Ukraine would be a walk in the pack – an operation that would hardly last a month.
At the outset of the war in Ukraine, President Putin declared that the goals of his special military operation in the country were “demilitarisation and de-Nazification.” However, the position of most in the West was that these reasons were preposterous at best; and, one of the primary reasons was that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a Jew and a descendant of Holocaust survivors. Therefore, one of Putin’s stated primary objectives was unachievable, the reason being that it was a farce and an idea in his mind.However, to understand Putin’s chief military objective, which was to demilitarize the country of Ukraine, the name, Mikhail Gorbachev must be mentioned, even though he died on August 30, 2022, six months after his country’s invasion of Ukraine.
He was the eighth, and the last President, and the one who supervised the dismantling of the Union of the Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) more than three decades ago. In the eyes of President Putin, Gorbachev supervised the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the twentieth century.” Why? Gorbachev was a man of peace who abhors bloodshed.For President Putin, and most of his henchmen, the conquest of Ukraine is a major plank in the calculus of the restoration of ‘Mother Russia.’ Putin intends to right the wrongs of the fall of the USSR in the cold war. Therefore, he set his agenda in motion in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea. Unfortunately, he misjudged the response of the international community, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), and the resolve of the Ukrainian people, and their army in particular. And as a consequence, Putin’s chief objective remains a mirage, but on the other hand, a perfectly hidden secret is out in the open. The whole world now knows that the Russian army is a paper bear.
Since Putin stamped his foot on the corridors of power about two decades ago, he has done everything possible to reverse the gains of a free society. Under his rule, Russia has become somewhat insular and having a free and democratic country next door was an anathema. So what does a Ukrainian defeat represent, bearing in mind the actions of Russia in Georgia, Belarus, and other Baltic states given the current geopolitical configuration, and the happenings in the South China Sea? A defeat for Ukraine in the first instance would mean the brutish takeover of an independent country, which goes contrary to every international law, including treaties that Russia, is a party to. But beyond that, it would mean that might is right; and therefore if the Chinese take over Taiwan by force it would be morally okay. It would also mean that no country unless a military superpower has the right to determine its political future without seeking leave from its powerful neighbours.
It also means that the global order and the primary purpose of the creation of the United Nations – which is to maintain international peace and security, develop friendly relations among nations, and promote social progress, better living standards, and human rights have been defeated by Russia.
It is also very encouraging that the US and its NATO allies, EU institutions, and EU countries have made stannous to support Ukraine in spite of the economic blowback effect of their sanction on Russia. For instance, research by Statista, a digital online research company shows that in course of one year, the US, EU institutions, EU countries, and NATO nations have doled out an estimated 130 billion Euros in bilateral, financial, humanitarian, and military aid to Ukraine.
The recent rally to support the Ukrainian army with modern tanks and other offensive weaponry is a major effort in the right direction, especially in the face of a new Russian offensive. But beyond military aid to Ukraine, the US must take a further step by joining the UK, Germany, Netherlands, France, and the Nordic, Baltic, and Eastern European countries to support Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request that President Putin and his cronies by indicted. An OpEd by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, in the UK Guardian on February 24 sums up Putin’s crimes when he wrote, “the crime of aggression is Putin’s original and fundamental crime, the one that has been the starting point for all the other atrocities. Aggression is a crime for which evidence is already available, and a special tribunal on aggression that complements the work of the international criminal court (ICC), now investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity, is the best way forward.” Would this deter China, vis a vis Taiwan? Only time would tell.
But, has Nigeria learned anything from the ongoing crises, especially given what played out across the country on Saturday, February 25, 2023? I am not sure. Because as one whose goddaughter had to flee Ukraine in the company of 5000 fellow Nigerians, because of war, I saw people who ordinarily would be unable to move their family out of the country in the event of war aiding and abating political terrorists across the country. We are still a country where some of the old political elite are doing everything possible to set the country on fire because their children are abroad. Nigeria should pay keen attention to global events and learn.
In spite of the colossal failure of the Russian Army in the past year, the blow on the Russian economy, occasioned by sanctions, and the current stalemate of the war, President Putin continues to live in denial. Some in the west had anticipated some bit of truth during Putin’s rally last week to mark the one-year anniversary of his so-called military operations in Ukraine, it never happened, rather all he could say was the “special military operation is moving on step by step.” At this juncture in the war, after twelve months of indiscriminate bombardment, razing of civilian infrastructure, displacement of 8 million Ukrainians within their country, and the exile of more than 9 million others, what has Putin achieved? What does he continue to fight for? What would a Ukrainian defeat represent? How should the world continue to respond? What can Nigeria glean from the war, and the response of the Intentional Community so far?
By: Raphael Pepple
Opinion
Principle Of Readiness In Development Process
The principle of readiness has to do with the fact that every human being develops and uses personal abilities, qualities and the free will in ways that differ from everybody else’s. This would mean that no two persons are exactly alike or the same, both in regards to the use and exercise of personal free will, and perception of issues. People differ widely in every respect, right from the date of birth, in every experience of life and how each one ends. But among the principles and laws of development and progression, are some definite obligations which everyone must bear as personal responsibility.
An Encephalocodal law of growth and development stipulates that every human being is the sum of his cumulative thoughts, past and present. As a man thinks, so is he! For purposes of justice and fair judgement, the time of personal responsibility begins in adulthood. Yet, heredity and trails of natural history cling on. There is also a Proximodal law in growth and development process which stipulates that immediate environment of birth or origin does not come by an accident. Everybody is born when and where he most deserves to be born into, as a most appropriate starting point in life’s journey. No injustice or mistake!
Then comes the personal challenges of an individual having to use, develop and modify the cumulative contents of past thoughts which result in present conditions. Both assets and liabilities must be utilized diligently to forge healthier development, by modifying observed lapses and adding nobler values to present assets. Nobody bears the burdens of another; not even parents!
Individuals and groups of people often make the common mistake of comparing themselves with others and wanting to be like some other person, away from their root specifications. What is meant by root-specifications include the badge of natural history, made up of hereditary factors and cumulative thoughts. Everybody wears this invisible badge of our cumulative past, which determine present postings and experiences. Despite individual differences and peculiarities, there is yet another law which bring people of similar characteristics together in close proximities.
Thus in every human engagements we find that, like birds of same feathers, people of similar proclivities and perceptions, come together to pursue shared interests and values. Divisions and hostilities can arise where differences are wide and not managed effectively, especially where monetary inducements play some roles. We must also understand that the differences among individuals and groups do reflect in values and choices which people extol, which others may find unacceptable. There is no art to find the mind’s construction on the face, we are told.
In politics, like other activities which cut into the life-chances of individuals and groups, there is the likelihood of serious conflicts and disagreements arising. Such conflicts and disagreements get worse and sometimes bloody, where money plays most vital role in power-bargaining. An ideal democracy is fired by ideological conviction, whereby individuals make choices and decisions based on personal conviction. But in a political culture where private gains and “stomach infracture”, rather than value-based ideologies, drive the polity, violence, fraud and corrupt practices would thrive.
We cannot deny the fact that there is a growing awareness among Nigerians that politics is more of an economic enterprise of a high stake, than an ideology-driven effort to build up a just society. It becomes obvious that genuine development can hardly take place where the divisions, lapses and differences among the people would serve as tools of power exploit. Politics should be about the development of a nation, rather than the hustling for power, which translates into opportunity for primitive accumulation of wealth.
The principle of readiness is development process would mean that those who hustle to acquire power should have acquired the readiness to use power for diligent and effective development purposes. Such development agenda would be a comprehensive system of up building that must go beyond construction of roads and bridges. A large number of Nigerians know that construction projects usually involve the inflation of contract values as well as “commission” or kick-back connected with political contracts. But any development process which misses out what Paulo Freire called Conscientisation, is a failed project.
The concept of conscientisation demands that all development programmes should be designed to bring about a deep-rooted change in peoples’ perceptions, mind-set, attitude and action-patterns towards some positive direction. Late Julius Nyerere of Tanzania stressed that development should be citizen-based, with the encephalocodal law or thought-structuring having strong emphasis. It does not matter the nature of any development project.
Especially for developing countries, grassroots development process should embrace and focus on the Heard, the Heart and the Hands. The head includes the development of intellectual and intuitive faculties; the heart refers to conscientisation or the development of sound empathy and conscience, while development of the hands refers to productive labour. A nation becomes corrupt and the economy unproductive because of deficiencies in development history.
The principle of readiness in development process as it relates to the citizens, includes the fact that the timing of any project or programme should coincide with the ability of the citizens or groups of value, embrace and benefit maximally from it. This is based on an old admonition of not casting pearl to swine. A lot of well-intentioned projects suffer ignominious failures and waste because of wrong timing of when to introduce and implement them. People should not be given what they are not ready to embrace, appreciate and maintain. You can lead a horse to the stream but you can hardly force it to drink.
Arising from the wide variations and disparities among groups of people, it is hardly reasonable or wise to prescribe the same development menu for every group of people. A more vital aspect of development has to do with mind-set, thinking and value orientation. What economists call scales of preference counts a great deal in the application of the principle of readiness in development process? But politics of greed and myopia seeks to offer same diet for everybody, whereby money takes the position of wise choices based on personal conviction development abhors a vacuum or one-sidedness.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
