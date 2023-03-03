Opinion
Russia’s Unfortunate Stalemate
Friday, February 24, 2023, was the eve of the long-awaited 2023 presidential election in Nigeria. For many, it was a chance to initiate a new paradigm even though some of the old guards were doubling down to cut their pound of flesh after decades of political toil. However, February 24 would remain in infamy, because it was the day almighty Russia started the greatest conflict the world has seen since the end of the Second World War. February 24, 2023, is the first anniversary of the Russia – Ukraine war. Unsurprisingly, in his classical delusion, President Vladimir Putin of Russia continues to refer to his war on Ukraine as simply a military operation, not minding the fact that the Red Army, has suffered more than 150,000 casualties according to some estimates. The strongman of the Kremlin has shown himself a villain willing to go to any length for his legacy, which is essentially to resurrect the Soviet Union. This is in every sense a pipe dream.
In the last quarter of 2021, it became clear to the global intelligence community that Putin was preparing to go to war when he began to amass military armaments, and create a supply line leading to the Ukrainian border. All the signs of an impending invasion were there, but the President of Ukraine, Vlodomire Zelensky, hoped against all odds that Putin’s madness never sees the light of day. That hope was misplaced because President Putin had an ‘oh yes’ intelligence, that told him the inversion of Ukraine would be a walk in the pack – an operation that would hardly last a month.
At the outset of the war in Ukraine, President Putin declared that the goals of his special military operation in the country were “demilitarisation and de-Nazification.” However, the position of most in the West was that these reasons were preposterous at best; and, one of the primary reasons was that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a Jew and a descendant of Holocaust survivors. Therefore, one of Putin’s stated primary objectives was unachievable, the reason being that it was a farce and an idea in his mind.However, to understand Putin’s chief military objective, which was to demilitarize the country of Ukraine, the name, Mikhail Gorbachev must be mentioned, even though he died on August 30, 2022, six months after his country’s invasion of Ukraine.
He was the eighth, and the last President, and the one who supervised the dismantling of the Union of the Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) more than three decades ago. In the eyes of President Putin, Gorbachev supervised the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the twentieth century.” Why? Gorbachev was a man of peace who abhors bloodshed.For President Putin, and most of his henchmen, the conquest of Ukraine is a major plank in the calculus of the restoration of ‘Mother Russia.’ Putin intends to right the wrongs of the fall of the USSR in the cold war. Therefore, he set his agenda in motion in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea. Unfortunately, he misjudged the response of the international community, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), and the resolve of the Ukrainian people, and their army in particular. And as a consequence, Putin’s chief objective remains a mirage, but on the other hand, a perfectly hidden secret is out in the open. The whole world now knows that the Russian army is a paper bear.
Since Putin stamped his foot on the corridors of power about two decades ago, he has done everything possible to reverse the gains of a free society. Under his rule, Russia has become somewhat insular and having a free and democratic country next door was an anathema. So what does a Ukrainian defeat represent, bearing in mind the actions of Russia in Georgia, Belarus, and other Baltic states given the current geopolitical configuration, and the happenings in the South China Sea? A defeat for Ukraine in the first instance would mean the brutish takeover of an independent country, which goes contrary to every international law, including treaties that Russia, is a party to. But beyond that, it would mean that might is right; and therefore if the Chinese take over Taiwan by force it would be morally okay. It would also mean that no country unless a military superpower has the right to determine its political future without seeking leave from its powerful neighbours.
It also means that the global order and the primary purpose of the creation of the United Nations – which is to maintain international peace and security, develop friendly relations among nations, and promote social progress, better living standards, and human rights have been defeated by Russia.
It is also very encouraging that the US and its NATO allies, EU institutions, and EU countries have made stannous to support Ukraine in spite of the economic blowback effect of their sanction on Russia. For instance, research by Statista, a digital online research company shows that in course of one year, the US, EU institutions, EU countries, and NATO nations have doled out an estimated 130 billion Euros in bilateral, financial, humanitarian, and military aid to Ukraine.
The recent rally to support the Ukrainian army with modern tanks and other offensive weaponry is a major effort in the right direction, especially in the face of a new Russian offensive. But beyond military aid to Ukraine, the US must take a further step by joining the UK, Germany, Netherlands, France, and the Nordic, Baltic, and Eastern European countries to support Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request that President Putin and his cronies by indicted. An OpEd by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, in the UK Guardian on February 24 sums up Putin’s crimes when he wrote, “the crime of aggression is Putin’s original and fundamental crime, the one that has been the starting point for all the other atrocities. Aggression is a crime for which evidence is already available, and a special tribunal on aggression that complements the work of the international criminal court (ICC), now investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity, is the best way forward.” Would this deter China, vis a vis Taiwan? Only time would tell.
But, has Nigeria learned anything from the ongoing crises, especially given what played out across the country on Saturday, February 25, 2023? I am not sure. Because as one whose goddaughter had to flee Ukraine in the company of 5000 fellow Nigerians, because of war, I saw people who ordinarily would be unable to move their family out of the country in the event of war aiding and abating political terrorists across the country. We are still a country where some of the old political elite are doing everything possible to set the country on fire because their children are abroad. Nigeria should pay keen attention to global events and learn.
In spite of the colossal failure of the Russian Army in the past year, the blow on the Russian economy, occasioned by sanctions, and the current stalemate of the war, President Putin continues to live in denial. Some in the west had anticipated some bit of truth during Putin’s rally last week to mark the one-year anniversary of his so-called military operations in Ukraine, it never happened, rather all he could say was the “special military operation is moving on step by step.” At this juncture in the war, after twelve months of indiscriminate bombardment, razing of civilian infrastructure, displacement of 8 million Ukrainians within their country, and the exile of more than 9 million others, what has Putin achieved? What does he continue to fight for? What would a Ukrainian defeat represent? How should the world continue to respond? What can Nigeria glean from the war, and the response of the Intentional Community so far?
By: Raphael Pepple
Opinion
Principle Of Readiness In Development Process
The principle of readiness has to do with the fact that every human being develops and uses personal abilities, qualities and the free will in ways that differ from everybody else’s. This would mean that no two persons are exactly alike or the same, both in regards to the use and exercise of personal free will, and perception of issues. People differ widely in every respect, right from the date of birth, in every experience of life and how each one ends. But among the principles and laws of development and progression, are some definite obligations which everyone must bear as personal responsibility.
An Encephalocodal law of growth and development stipulates that every human being is the sum of his cumulative thoughts, past and present. As a man thinks, so is he! For purposes of justice and fair judgement, the time of personal responsibility begins in adulthood. Yet, heredity and trails of natural history cling on. There is also a Proximodal law in growth and development process which stipulates that immediate environment of birth or origin does not come by an accident. Everybody is born when and where he most deserves to be born into, as a most appropriate starting point in life’s journey. No injustice or mistake!
Then comes the personal challenges of an individual having to use, develop and modify the cumulative contents of past thoughts which result in present conditions. Both assets and liabilities must be utilized diligently to forge healthier development, by modifying observed lapses and adding nobler values to present assets. Nobody bears the burdens of another; not even parents!
Individuals and groups of people often make the common mistake of comparing themselves with others and wanting to be like some other person, away from their root specifications. What is meant by root-specifications include the badge of natural history, made up of hereditary factors and cumulative thoughts. Everybody wears this invisible badge of our cumulative past, which determine present postings and experiences. Despite individual differences and peculiarities, there is yet another law which bring people of similar characteristics together in close proximities.
Thus in every human engagements we find that, like birds of same feathers, people of similar proclivities and perceptions, come together to pursue shared interests and values. Divisions and hostilities can arise where differences are wide and not managed effectively, especially where monetary inducements play some roles. We must also understand that the differences among individuals and groups do reflect in values and choices which people extol, which others may find unacceptable. There is no art to find the mind’s construction on the face, we are told.
In politics, like other activities which cut into the life-chances of individuals and groups, there is the likelihood of serious conflicts and disagreements arising. Such conflicts and disagreements get worse and sometimes bloody, where money plays most vital role in power-bargaining. An ideal democracy is fired by ideological conviction, whereby individuals make choices and decisions based on personal conviction. But in a political culture where private gains and “stomach infracture”, rather than value-based ideologies, drive the polity, violence, fraud and corrupt practices would thrive.
We cannot deny the fact that there is a growing awareness among Nigerians that politics is more of an economic enterprise of a high stake, than an ideology-driven effort to build up a just society. It becomes obvious that genuine development can hardly take place where the divisions, lapses and differences among the people would serve as tools of power exploit. Politics should be about the development of a nation, rather than the hustling for power, which translates into opportunity for primitive accumulation of wealth.
The principle of readiness is development process would mean that those who hustle to acquire power should have acquired the readiness to use power for diligent and effective development purposes. Such development agenda would be a comprehensive system of up building that must go beyond construction of roads and bridges. A large number of Nigerians know that construction projects usually involve the inflation of contract values as well as “commission” or kick-back connected with political contracts. But any development process which misses out what Paulo Freire called Conscientisation, is a failed project.
The concept of conscientisation demands that all development programmes should be designed to bring about a deep-rooted change in peoples’ perceptions, mind-set, attitude and action-patterns towards some positive direction. Late Julius Nyerere of Tanzania stressed that development should be citizen-based, with the encephalocodal law or thought-structuring having strong emphasis. It does not matter the nature of any development project.
Especially for developing countries, grassroots development process should embrace and focus on the Heard, the Heart and the Hands. The head includes the development of intellectual and intuitive faculties; the heart refers to conscientisation or the development of sound empathy and conscience, while development of the hands refers to productive labour. A nation becomes corrupt and the economy unproductive because of deficiencies in development history.
The principle of readiness in development process as it relates to the citizens, includes the fact that the timing of any project or programme should coincide with the ability of the citizens or groups of value, embrace and benefit maximally from it. This is based on an old admonition of not casting pearl to swine. A lot of well-intentioned projects suffer ignominious failures and waste because of wrong timing of when to introduce and implement them. People should not be given what they are not ready to embrace, appreciate and maintain. You can lead a horse to the stream but you can hardly force it to drink.
Arising from the wide variations and disparities among groups of people, it is hardly reasonable or wise to prescribe the same development menu for every group of people. A more vital aspect of development has to do with mind-set, thinking and value orientation. What economists call scales of preference counts a great deal in the application of the principle of readiness in development process? But politics of greed and myopia seeks to offer same diet for everybody, whereby money takes the position of wise choices based on personal conviction development abhors a vacuum or one-sidedness.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
The Confusion Continues
The hope of many Nigerians to see an end to the confusion and anxiety that have pervaded the country for days over the federal government’s naira redesign policy was again dashed as the Supreme Court last Wednesday adjourned the case instituted over the contentious issue by over twelve state governors till March 3.The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had extended the deadline for the swap of old N200, N500, and N1,000 from January 31 to February 10 following complaints by many Nigerians but the Supreme Court, after a suit filed by the states, held that the Federal Government, the CBN, commercial banks must not continue with the February 10 deadline pending the determination of a notice in respect of the issue on February 22.
However, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a national broadcast last Thursday, directed the apex bank to release old N200 notes into circulation to co-exist with new N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes for 60 days — by April 10, 2023, adding that old N500 and N1,000 banknotes have ceased to be legal tender in Nigeria. Nevertheless, in defiance of the president’s directive, some governors like Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State had directed residents of their states to continue to spend the old N500 and N1000 notes until the Supreme Court ruled otherwise. So, while the old N500 and N1000 notes are no longer in use in many states, they “must” be accepted in Kaduna State and the like.
Residents of some border communities in states like Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Adamawa and Kwara are said to have opted for the CFA Franc as the new naira notes have become very scarce items across the country. What a country! Central banks in other countries of the world carry out routine redesign of their currency for sundry reasons effortlessly, without subjecting their citizens to untoward hardship as is currently the case in Nigeria. Even here in Nigeria, the notes were changed in 1968 following the misuse of the currency banknotes during the civil war. In April 1984, the colours of all the banknotes in circulation were changed with the exception of the 50 Kobo banknote to arrest the currency trafficking prevalent at the time.
Similarly, in 2009 all lower denomination banknotes, N50, N10 and N5 banknotes were converted to polymer substrate following the successful performance of the N20 (polymer) banknote which had been in use since 2007. Again, the CBN, as part of its contribution towards the celebration of the nation’s 50th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence and 100 years of its existence as a nation, issued the N50 Commemorative polymer banknote on 29th September, 2010; and the N100 Commemorative banknote on 19th December, 2014 respectively. The old and the new notes were allowed to co-exist until the old ones gradually fizzled out. All these were done without making the citizens keep vigil at Automated Teller Machine (ATM) centres in search of the new naira notes or pregnant women losing their lives because they have no new notes to pay at the hospitals. People did not travel several kilometers to the banks only to be issued N2,000 or N3,000 over the counter out of their hard earned money. Cashless economy is easier, no doubt. It makes life easier and better. By the way, Nigeria has operated a cashless economy for some years now. Many people, particularly those in the cities, pay their electricity bills, cable television subscriptions on-line. Some buy virtually all they need via electronic money transfer. So, let it not be made to seem as if the cashless economy is an innovation in the country.
But commonsensically, our leaders should know that no economy can thrive without cash. There will always be an unbanked population; an informal sector that will require cash to succeed. Lack of enlightenment of the rural populace on the cashless policy, the poor network which has made on-line transfers and shopping a nightmare should have as well been considered. A situation where people queue up for over an hour to buy Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) and still spend the same amount of time waiting for their turn to pay through a Point of Sales (POS) operator is not palatable at all. As is typical of some Nigerians, some fuel attendants have capitalized on the prolonged scarcity of fuel and naira notes to rip-off customers who want to buy petrol without physical cash
Stories abound about how pump attendants refuse to accept transfer as mode of payment for fuel and rather direct buyers to POS operators who charge extra amounts on customers who need cash to pay for petrol or want to pay with POS. President Muhammadu Buhari during his last week’s national broadcast said he understood the hardship Nigerians were going through because of the monetary policy but it is doubtful if he truly knows. If he does, he would have taken steps to bring succor to the suffering masses other than the mere directives on the release of the old N200 notes which have not changed anything. In December 2022, the CBN directed deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that over-the-counter cash withdrawals by individuals and corporate entities per week do not exceed N100,000 and N500, 000, respectively. Why can’t the president and the CBN ensure that there is enough money to make this possible?
Could the controversial monetary policy be politically motivated as being speculated by some people? Was there an ulterior aim in tying the naira redesign to the fight against vote buying, corruption and insecurity as the apex bank claimed? When did it become the duty of the CBN to fight vote buying? Is there no better way, effective way of checking vote buying other than suffering the citizens? And why punish the ordinary people that have no business with buying and selling of votes? the last time I checked, no top politician vying for any political office queues up at banks or ATM centers to withdraw money. They transfer funds electronically and this, as experts say, is easy to track.
Yes, Nigerians ought to be angry with the state governors for not showing interest in the affairs of the citizens all these years – ASUU strike, fuel scarcity, workers’ welfare, lynching of Deborah Yakubu in Sokoto and many others. In all these travails, the governors never spoke up for the citizens whom they govern, thereby making some Nigerians question their interests in the legal battle against the naira redesign policy. But since they said they are doing so in the interest of the suffering masses, that should count for something.
Whatever legal measures that need to be adopted to compel the CBN and the federal government to desist from draining the country of cash should be supported by all.
Our prior interest should be how to ameliorate the pains of Nigerians brought about by little or no cash in circulation. Some analysts have described the monetary policy as ill timed, ill conceived and ill implemented and the height of the poor policies of the current administration which has taken Nigeria several steps backward and have brought the citizens great pain and agony.
But we must not forget that whoever will be elected president cannot perform miracle overnight. Objectively speaking, Nigerians should be ready to suffer and make sacrifices for the first tenure of the incoming government before we can begin to perceive the Eldorado. People in authority and those close to them will tell you that there are more to the problems of Nigeria than meets the eye and that there are individuals and countries (the world powers inclusive) who do not want Nigeria to have a good leader for their own selfish interests. So, for the incoming government to succeed, for us to have a country of our dream, the support and cooperation of everyone, every tribe and religion will be needed.
By; Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Woyaya: Song Of Affirmation
In the 1971 classic of the Rock genre titled “Woyaya”, the Afro-Caribbean band Osibisa, fervently and passionately said a positive prayer in song, thus: We are going, Heaven knows where we are going. We know we will, We will get there. Heaven knows how we will get there.We know we will,
It will be hard we know, and the road will be muddy and rough, but we will get there. Heaven knows how we will get there, We know we will.
The peculiarities of Woyaya are (1) the members’ strong belief in God and (2) the resolute determination that they will get to the zenith of their career irrespective of the daunting odds stacked against them. The personnel of Osibisa were drawn from Ghana, Nigeria and the Caribbean and they were swimming in the croc-infested waters of the White-dominated music establishment of Great Britain. The odds were therefore mountain-high hence the frustration and determination reflected in the lyrics. Similarly, in his pre-election message in mid-February 2023, Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin,spoke futuristically thus: “We will get there”. Obviously, a restatement of the essence and exact words of “Woyaya”.
In its topicality that was focused on the band’s aspiration more than one-half of a century ago, the essence of Woyaya, uncannily, reflects the contemporary mood in Nigeria. Millions of well meaning Nigerians hold tenaciously to the lyrical determination in Woyaya thus: “the road will be hard, muddy and rough but we will get there! We know we will”.
A professor of sociology conducting research in a multi-religious community in India accosted a little girl of about ten years on the street and asked if she was a Hindu, Christian or Moslim. With a wry and dry mocking smile, she answered thus: “I am hungry”. Thus, the little girl spoke volubly and eloquently to the inconsequentiality of religion and other sociological factors in the welfare of human beings. The little girl also found the question rather amusing under the obvious circumstance of her abject poverty as reflected by her ragged clothes and churning stomach. Nigerian masses must transcend the primordial sentiments of religion, ethnicity etc. and see the real dividing lines as purely socioeconomic.
The branded face cap is incapable of covering the agonies of hunger on the face for four years, neither can that 50kg bag of rice and five litres of groundnut oil feed the individual (talk more of the family) for four years. That T-shirt is not bullet proof; so it is incapable of protecting you from the bullets of bandits, armed robbers, armed herdsmen etc. five yards of Ankara cannot cover any individual’s poverty for four years neither can ten thousand Naira solve all the problems for the term of office of the politician.
Therefore. if the best candidate by your assessment does not have the chance to win, waste your vote on him without a second thought. That way, you live with your conscience, knowing that you did what you believed was right. You voted against the perpetuation of cross-sectoral decay in the society. Given this, you have a chance to air your opinion publicly in the future without your conscience pricking you. No individual is suffering as an Ijaw, a Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo etc. but as a Nigerian. Therefore, people should reject all ethnical cards that are unfavourable to the collective interest of the nation. Election is local but politics is international. The outcome of the election will not only affect you, it affects all Nigerians irrespective of where they are , where they come from and what alien religion they practice. So, think about the character and integrity of the candidate you intend to vote for: what do you know for sure of who he is in terms of his background details? What are his antecedents in public service and office?
To what extent does he identify with everyday people, which include you? What is his record of accessibility while in office and as an individual? These factors are very critical in evaluating the acceptability of an individual office seeker. These factors are the fundamental determinants of what to expect of him in office.
Noam Chomsky holds that “a lost nation is one in which hungry and jobless people blindly support those responsible for their poverty, agony and misery”. George Orwell offers that “A people that elect corrupt politicians are not victims; rather, they are accomplices”. The characteristic chicanery, cavalier and corrupt practices of Nigerian politicians clearly indicates their lack of patriotism and sensitivity to the needs of the people. Their psychopathic sadism and Luciferian savagery find expression in their weaponising poverty and systematically inflicting pains on the people in perpetuity.
Nigeria has been referred to as a country where the eggheads are taciturn while the pea-brained are loquacious; a rather worrisome combination that has the proven propensity to damage a society. Interestingly, Nigeria has never experienced the prevailing degree of organic grassroots enthusiasm and collective sense of hope spreading across its ethnocultural mosaic.
Same as in the song, Woyaya, life in Nigeria has been hard, muddy and rough but we strongly believe that we will get there! We know we will. Osibisa expressed their deep-rooted determination to survive and excel in the rugged European music industry in the lyrics of Woyaya.
However, they backed it up with hard work and perseverance hence the global acclaim they enjoyed even beyond their era.
According to a patriotic Nigerian, February 2023 election is “An essential and existential election. It is a make-or-break moment in our history. Future generations will not forgive us if we make a wrong choice”. Therefore, Nigerians should not stop at joining Osibisa and Pastor Paul Adefarasin in saying, “We will get there”.
Thereafter, Nigerians should brace themselves to be part of governance by constantly taking studied interest in what happens in government and demanding probity and accountability from authority figures and public officers.
By; Jason Osai
Osai is a university lecturer.
